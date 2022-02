2022 NCAA DIII swimming and diving championships: Selections time, schedule

The 2022 DIII swimming selections will come in the form of a press release. Here's the schedule for the 2022 DIII swimming selections.

WHEN: Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. ET

WHERE: NCAA.com

The 2022 DIII swimming championships will take place from March 16-19 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.