Live coverage of the NCAA DIII swimming and diving championships

Day 2 of the 2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's swim and dive championship got underway Thursday morning with preliminary events.

Swimmers and divers competed in five events this morning:

200-yard freestyle relay

400-yard individual medley

100-yard butterfly

200-yard freestyle

One-meter diving (W)

Finals will commence at 6 p.m. Men will go first in all events.

There will be a 10-minute intermission between the 200-yard freestyle and a 20-minute intermission after the 400-yard individual medley.

The championship runs until Saturday, March 19. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.

Click here for a complete list of all of the swimmers participating