Last Updated 11:32 PM, March 17, 2022
Live coverage of the NCAA DIII swimming and diving championships
2:41 am, March 18, 2022
Night session of Day 2 results
The night session of Day 2 is complete. Here are the results. Click here for the full results from the session. 500 yard freestyle (men's) Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon: 20 points Graham Chatoor, NYU: 17 points Thomas Pritchard, NYU: 16 points 500 yard freestyle (women's) Taryn Wisner, Denison: 20 points Kristin Cornish, Johns Hopkins: 17 points Tara Witkowski, Denison: 16 points 200 yard individual medley (men's) Garrett Clasen, Chicago: 20 points Max Chen, Johns Hopkins: 17 points Kyle Wu, Johns Hopkins: 16 points 200 yard individual medley (women's) Crile Hart, Kenyon: 20 points Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate's: 17 points Augusta Lewis, CMS: 16 points 50 yard freestyle (men's) Kevin Gillooly, Rowan: 20 points Nicholas Goudie, Emory: 17 points Chris Schiavone, F&M: 16 points 50 yard freestyle (women's) Taylor Leone, Emory: 20 points Emmie Mirus, Kenyon: 17 points Alexandra White, Kenyon: 16 points 3 meter diving (men's) Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon: 20 points Lucas Bumgarner, Emory: 17 points Liam Simmons: Denison: 16 points 200 yard medley relay (men's) Emory: 40 points CMS: 34 points Chicago: 32 points 200 yard medley relay (women's) Kenyon: 40 points Emory: 34 points MIT: 32 points 200 yard freestyle relay (men's) MIT: 40 points (T2) Emory: 33 points (T2) Rowan: 33 points 200 yard freestyle relay (women's) Kenyon: 40 points Emory: 34 points Pomona-Pitzer: 32 points 400 yard individual medley (men's) Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon: 20 points Jack Wadsworth, Ithaca: 17 points Eric Chimes, Denison: 16 points 400 yard individual medley (women's) Molly Craig, Williams: 20 points Augusta Lewis: 17 points Gabby Wei: 16 points 100 yard butterfly (men's) Jesse Ssengonzi, Chicago: 20 points David Fitch, Kenyon: 17 points Liam McDonnell: 16 points 100 yard butterfly (women's) Crile Hart, Kenyon: 20 points Samantha Kilcoyne, Williams: 17 points Taylor Leone, Emory 16 points 200 yard freestyle (men's) Jamie Lovette, Williams: 20 points Jaden Luo, MIT: 17 points Nicholas Goudie, Emory: 16 points 200 yard freestyle (women's) Claire Brennan, Tufts: 20 points Lydia Dacorte: 17 points Taryn Wisner: 16 points 1 meter diving (women's) Elizabeth Cron, Chicago: 20 points Cynthia Tang, Chicago: 17 points Ava Lowell, Ithaca: 16 points 400 yard medley relay (men's) Chicago: 40 points CMS: 34 points Johns Hopkins: 32 points 400 yard medley relay (women's) Kenyon: 40 points Emory: 34 points Williams: 32 points Tomorrow's first session begins at 10 a.m. ET, here's how to watch Session 1. The second session begins at 6 p.m. ET, here's how to watch Session 2. 12:45 pm, March 17, 2022
Morning session of Division III swim and dive championship has ended
Day 2 of the 2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's swim and dive championship got underway Thursday morning with preliminary events. Swimmers and divers competed in five events this morning: 200-yard freestyle relay 400-yard individual medley 100-yard butterfly 200-yard freestyle One-meter diving (W) Finals will commence at 6 p.m. Men will go first in all events. There will be a 10-minute intermission between the 200-yard freestyle and a 20-minute intermission after the 400-yard individual medley. The championship runs until Saturday, March 19. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships. Click here for a complete list of all of the swimmers participating 12:37 am, March 17, 2022
Night Session of Day 1 results
The night session of Day 1 is complete. Here are the results. The second session begins at 6 p.m. ET. Click here to watch Session 1. Click here to watch Session 2.
8:52 pm, March 16, 2022
Day session of Day 1 is complete
The day session of Day 1 of the DIII men's and women's swim and dive championship is now complete. To view all results from today's races, click here. Watch the full replay below: The night session begins at 6 p.m. ET. Click here to watch the action live on NCAA.com.
1:30 pm, March 16, 2022
Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships will begin Wednesday
The 2022 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships will begin Wednesday at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp are hosting this year's competition, welcoming a total of 526 swimmers and 53 divers. The championships will run from March 16 – 19. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships. Click here for the men's first session | Click here for the women's first session Click or tap here to see the complete list of qualifiers. | Click or tap here for the official psych sheet. 2:25 pm, March 1, 2022
Diving qualifiers announced for DIII men's and women's championships
The NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced the diving participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III men's and women's swimming and diving championships. Divers were determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26. Click or tap here to see the complete list of qualifiers. | Click or tap here for the official psych sheet. There were also some scratches from the championship field. The alternate athletes that will replace the scratched athletes in the championships are listed below. Men's Alternates Name School Event Edward Tay Chicago 100 BR Richard Dauksher Carnegie Mellon 400 IM James Tracey Kenyon 500 FR Women's Alternates Name School Event Kierstyn Cassidy Carnegie Mellon 1650 FR Anna Peshenko RIT 200 BR Eve Kearns Washington University of St. Louis 200 FL Ellie Field Roger Williams 100 FR Sahar Mumtaz Tufts 1650 FR The championships will be held March 16-19 at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships. 12:03 am, February 24, 2022
Qualifiers announced for DIII men's and women's swimming and diving championships
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. The championships will be held March 16-19 at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available here. Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, February 28. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships. 9:57 pm, February 21, 2022
Schedule of selections & championship
The 2022 DIII swimming selections will come in the form of a press release. Here's the schedule for the 2022 DIII swimming selections. WHEN: Feb. 23 WHERE: NCAA.com The 2022 DIII swimming championships will take place from March 16-19 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
9:53 pm, February 21, 2022
Women's championship history
It's been two years since the last DIII swimming and diving championship, so Emory is still the reigning women's champion from 2019. Emory will be looking to win it all for its 11th championship in a row. Here's a complete list of the champions. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Emory Jon Howell 488 Kenyon 479 Greensboro, NC 2018 Emory Jon Howell 603 Kenyon 500 Indianapolis, Indiana 2017 Emory Jon Howell 645.5 Williams 445 Shenandoah, Texas 2016 Emory Jon Howell 560 Kenyon 476 Greensboro, NC 2015 Emory Jon Howell 603 Denison 457.5 Shenandoah, Texas 2014 Emory Jon Howell 595.5 Kenyon 456.5 Indianapolis 2013 Emory Jon Howell 619 Kenyon Denison is still the reigning men's champion from 2019. Here's a complete list of all men's champions. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Denison Gregg Parini 562.5 Emory 447.5 Greensboro, NC 2018 Denison Gregg Parini 596.5 Emory 369.5 Indianapolis, Indiana 2017 Emory Jon Howell 438 Kenyon 384 Shenandoah, Texas 2016 Denison Gregg Parini 455.5 Kenyon 418.5 Greensboro, NC 2015 Kenyon Jess Book 468 Denison 383 Shenandoah, Texas 2014 Kenyon Jess Book 480 Denison 472 Indianapolis 2013 Kenyon Jess Book 499.5 Denison 428 Shenandoah, Texas 2012 Denison Gregg Parini 600 Kenyon 519 Indianapolis 2011 Denison Gregg Parini 500.5 Kenyon 499.5 Knoxvile, Tenn. 2010 Kenyon Jim Steen 696 Denison 272 Minneapolis 2009 Kenyon Jim Steen 604 Emory 402 Minneapolis 2008 Kenyon Jim Steen 635 Johns Hopkins 330 Wooster 2007 Kenyon Jim Steen 570 Denison 351 Houston 2006 Kenyon Jim Steen 498 Denison 345 Carleton 2005 Kenyon Jim Steen 556.5 Emory 404.5 Hope 2004 Kenyon Jim Steen 678.5 Emory 446 St. Louis 2003 Kenyon Jim Steen 756.5 Johns Hopkins 384.5 Emory 2002 Kenyon Peter Casares 589 Johns Hopkins 382 Miami (Ohio) 2001 Kenyon Jim Steen 669 Emory 289.5 Buffalo 2000 Kenyon Jim Steen 670.5 Denison 317 Emory 1999 Kenyon Jim Steen 670 Denison 382.5 Minneapolis 1998 Kenyon Jim Steen 726 UC San Diego 395 St. Louis 1997 Kenyon Jim Steen 689.5 UC San Diego 336 Oxford, Ohio 1996 Kenyon Jon Howel 572.5 Denison 360 Emory 1995 Kenyon Jim Steen 687 Hope 295 Oxford, Ohio 1994 Kenyon Jim Steen 615.5 UC San Diego 389.5 Williams 1993 Kenyon Jim Steen 552 UC San Diego 442.5 Emory 1992 Kenyon Jim Steen 646 UC San Diego 361 Buffalo 1991 Kenyon Jim Steen 593 Claremont-M-S 280 Emory 1990 Kenyon Jim Steen 653 UC San Diego 535 Wheaton (Ill.) 1989 Kenyon Jim Steen 630 UC San Diego 486 Bowdoin 1988 Kenyon Jim Steen 552 Claremont-M-S 314 Emory 1987 Kenyon Jim Steen 480 Denison 338 Canton, Ohio 1986 Kenyon Jim Steen 496 Claremont-M-S 372.5 Canton, Ohio 1985 Kenyon Jim Steen 504 Claremont-M-S 409 Emory 1984 Kenyon Jim Steen 429.5 Claremont-M-S 169 Emory 1983 Kenyon Jim Steen 336.5 Claremont-M-S 194 Canton, Ohio 1982 Kenyon Jim Steen 299 Williams 197 Washington & Lee 1981 Kenyon Jim Steen 319 Johns Hopkins 272 Oberlin 1980 Kenyon Jim Steen 323 Johns Hopkins 227 Washington & Jefferson 1979 Johns Hopkins Tim Welsh 340 Kenyon 241 SUNY Geneseo 1978 Johns Hopkins Tim Welsh 284 Monmouth 204 Grinnell 1977 Johns Hopkins Frank Comfort 272 Occidental 198 Oberlin 1976 St. Lawrence Scott Woodburn 249 Johns Hopkins 233 Washington & Jefferson 1975 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 465 Johns Hopkins 209 Allegheny