Live coverage of the NCAA DIII swimming and diving championships

The final day of the 2022 NCAA swim and dive championship gets underway at 10 a.m.

Last night saw success from a number of schools, including Ithaca, NYU, Emory, MIT and Cal Lutheran. Event winners were split across the board, but NYU squeaked ahead with two first place finishes.

Today will conclude the championships for 2022. Events include:

- 100-yard freestyle

- 200-yard backstroke

- 200-yard breaststroke

- 400-yard freestyle relay

- Three-meter diving (W)

- 1650-yard freestyle (Timed finals - Fastest to slowest, alternating genders, fastest heat during finals)

There will be a 20-minute intermission after the 200-yard breaststroke.

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions of the championships.

Click here for a complete list of all of the swimmers participating | Click here for the full results from previous sessions

Click here to watch the men's session | Click here to watch the women's session