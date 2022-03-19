Last Updated 9:54 AM, March 19, 2022

Live coverage of the NCAA DIII swimming and diving championships

2022 DIII swimming & diving championship: day three women's recap
3:33
12:17 pm, March 19, 2022

Final day of swim and dive championships kicks off at 10 a.m.

The final day of the 2022 NCAA swim and dive championship gets underway at 10 a.m.

Last night saw success from a number of schools, including Ithaca, NYU, Emory, MIT and Cal Lutheran. Event winners were split across the board, but NYU squeaked ahead with two first place finishes.

Today will conclude the championships for 2022. Events include:

- 100-yard freestyle
- 200-yard backstroke
- 200-yard breaststroke
- 400-yard freestyle relay
- Three-meter diving (W)
- 1650-yard freestyle (Timed finals - Fastest to slowest, alternating genders, fastest heat during finals)

There will be a 20-minute intermission after the 200-yard breaststroke.

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions of the championships.

12:58 am, March 19, 2022

Night session of day 3 results

Swimming and Diving

The night session of day 3 of swimming and diving championships is complete. Here are all of the results

 200-yard butterfly (men's)

  1. Frank Applebaum, CMS: 20 points
  2. Jesse Ssengonzi, Chicago: 17 points
  3. Richie Kurlich, Denison: 16 points

 200-yard butterfly (women's)

  1. Caitlin Marshall, NYU: 20 points
  2. Clio Hancock, Emory: 17 points
  3. Zoe Chan, TCNJ: 16 points

 100-yard backstroke (men's)

  1. Jack Wadsworth, Ithaca: 20 points
  2. Tanner Filion, Whitman: 17 points
  3. Nic Tekieli, CMS: 16 points

100-yard backstroke (women's)

  1. Jessica Flynn, NYU: 20 points
  2. Megan Jungers, Emory: 17 points
  3. Olivia Smith, Kenyon: 16 points

100-yard breaststroke (men's)

  1. Luke Rodarte, Cal Lutheran: 20 points
  2. Max Chen, John Hopkins: 17 points
  3. Jason Hamilton, Emory: 16 points

100-yard breaststroke (women's)

  1. Edenna Chen, MIT: 20 points
  2. Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate's: 17 points
  3. Jennah Fadely, Kenyon: 16 points

800-yard freestyle relay (men's)

  1. Emory: 40 points
  2. MIT: 34 points
  3. John Hopkins: 32 points

800-yard freestyle relay (women's)

  1. Tufts: 40 points
  2. Denison: 34 points
  3. Williams: 32 points

One-meter diving (men's)

  1. Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon: 20 points
  2. Trent Makowiec, SUNY Geneseo: 17 points
  3. Lucas Bumgarner, Emory: 16 points

The championship runs until Saturday, March 19. NCAA.com will live stream all sessions.

12:30 pm, March 18, 2022

Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving championships continue to Day 3

The 2022 NCAA DIII swim and dive championships continue Friday.

Day 3's morning session began at 10 a.m. and has already concluded. The evening session is on deck, set to begin at 6 p.m.

Friday's events include:

  • 200-yard butterfly
  • 100-yard backstroke
  • 100-yard breaststroke
  • 800-yard freestyle relay (Timed finals - Slowest to fastest with fastest heat during finals)
  • One-meter diving (M)

There will be a 20-minute intermission between the 100-yard breaststroke and the 800-yard freestyle.

The championship runs until Saturday, March 19. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.

2:41 am, March 18, 2022

Night session of Day 2 results

DIII Swimming & Diving: Day Two, Evening Session Full Replay

The night session of Day 2 is complete. Here are the results. 

 500 yard freestyle (men's)

  1. Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon: 20 points
  2. Graham Chatoor, NYU: 17 points
  3. Thomas Pritchard, NYU: 16 points

500 yard freestyle (women's)

  1. Taryn Wisner, Denison: 20 points
  2. Kristin Cornish, Johns Hopkins: 17 points
  3. Tara Witkowski, Denison: 16 points

200 yard individual medley (men's)

  1. Garrett Clasen, Chicago: 20 points
  2. Max Chen, Johns Hopkins: 17 points
  3. Kyle Wu, Johns Hopkins: 16 points

200 yard individual medley (women's)

  1. Crile Hart, Kenyon: 20 points
  2. Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate's: 17 points
  3. Augusta Lewis, CMS: 16 points

50 yard freestyle (men's)

  1. Kevin Gillooly, Rowan: 20 points
  2. Nicholas Goudie, Emory: 17 points
  3. Chris Schiavone, F&M: 16 points

50 yard freestyle (women's)

  1. Taylor Leone, Emory: 20 points
  2. Emmie Mirus, Kenyon: 17 points
  3. Alexandra White, Kenyon: 16 points

3 meter diving (men's)

  1. Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon: 20 points
  2. Lucas Bumgarner, Emory: 17 points
  3. Liam Simmons: Denison: 16 points

200 yard medley relay (men's)

  1. Emory: 40 points
  2. CMS: 34 points
  3. Chicago: 32 points

200 yard medley relay (women's)

  1. Kenyon: 40 points
  2. Emory: 34 points
  3. MIT: 32 points

200 yard freestyle relay (men's)

  1. MIT: 40 points
  2. (T2) Emory: 33 points
  3. (T2) Rowan: 33 points

200 yard freestyle relay (women's)

  1. Kenyon: 40 points
  2. Emory: 34 points
  3. Pomona-Pitzer: 32 points

400 yard individual medley (men's)

  1. Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon: 20 points
  2. Jack Wadsworth, Ithaca: 17 points
  3. Eric Chimes, Denison: 16 points

400 yard individual medley (women's)

  1. Molly Craig, Williams: 20 points
  2. Augusta Lewis: 17 points
  3. Gabby Wei: 16 points

100 yard butterfly (men's)

  1. Jesse Ssengonzi, Chicago: 20 points
  2. David Fitch, Kenyon: 17 points
  3. Liam McDonnell: 16 points

100 yard butterfly (women's)

  1. Crile Hart, Kenyon: 20 points
  2. Samantha Kilcoyne, Williams: 17 points
  3. Taylor Leone, Emory 16 points

200 yard freestyle (men's)

  1. Jamie Lovette, Williams: 20 points
  2. Jaden Luo, MIT: 17 points
  3. Nicholas Goudie, Emory: 16 points

200 yard freestyle (women's)

  1. Claire Brennan, Tufts: 20 points
  2. Lydia Dacorte: 17 points
  3. Taryn Wisner: 16 points

1 meter diving (women's)

  1. Elizabeth Cron, Chicago: 20 points
  2. Cynthia Tang, Chicago: 17 points
  3. Ava Lowell, Ithaca: 16 points

400 yard medley relay (men's)

  1. Chicago: 40 points
  2. CMS: 34 points
  3. Johns Hopkins: 32 points

400 yard medley relay (women's)

  1. Kenyon: 40 points
  2. Emory: 34 points
  3. Williams: 32 points

12:45 pm, March 17, 2022

Morning session of Division III swim and dive championship has ended

Day 2 of the 2022 NCAA DIII men's and women's swim and dive championship got underway Thursday morning with preliminary events.

 

Swimmers and divers competed in five events this morning:

  • 200-yard freestyle relay
  • 400-yard individual medley
  • 100-yard butterfly
  • 200-yard freestyle
  • One-meter diving (W)

Finals will commence at 6 p.m. Men will go first in all events.

There will be a 10-minute intermission between the 200-yard freestyle and a 20-minute intermission after the 400-yard individual medley.

The championship runs until Saturday, March 19. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.

Click here for a complete list of all of the swimmers participating 

12:37 am, March 17, 2022

Night Session of Day 1 results

2022 DIII swimming & diving championship: day one men's recap

The night session of Day 1 is complete. Here are the results. 

500 yard freestyle (men's) 

  1. Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon: 20 points 
  2. Graham Chatoor, NYU: 17 points 
  3. Thomas Pritchard, NYU: 16 points 

500 yard freestyle (women's) 

  1. Taryn Wisner, Denison: 20 points 
  2. Kristin Cornish, Johns Hopkins: 17 points 
  3. Tara Witkowski, Denison: 16 points 

200 yard individual medley (men's) 

  1. Garrett Clasen, Chicago: 20 points 
  2. Max Chen, Johns Hopkins: 17 points 
  3. Kyle Wu, Johns Hopkins: 16 points 

200 yard individual medley (women's)

  1. Crile Hart, Kenyon: 20 points 
  2. Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate's: 17 points 
  3. Augusta Lewis, CMS: 16 points 

50 yard freestyle (men's)

  1. Kevin Gillooly, Rowan: 20 points 
  2. Nicholas Goudie, Emory: 17 points 
  3. Chris Schiavone, F&M: 16 points 

50 yard freestyle (women's) 

  1. Taylor Leone, Emory: 20 points 
  2. Emmie Mirus, Kenyon: 17 points 
  3. Alexandra White, Kenyon: 16 points 

Three-meter diving finals (men's) 

  1. Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon: 20 points 
  2. Lucas Bumgarner, Emory: 17 points 
  3. Liam Simmons, Denison: 16 points 

200 yard medley relay (men's) 

  1. Emory: 40 points 
  2. CMS: 34 points
  3. Chicago: 32 points 

200 yard medley relay (women's) 

  1. Kenyon: 40 points 
  2. Emory: 34 points 
  3. MIT: 32 points 

Tomorrow's first session begins at 10 a.m. ET. The second session begins at 6 p.m. ET. 

8:52 pm, March 16, 2022

Day session of Day 1 is complete

2022 DIII swimming & diving championship: day one, morning session full replay

The day session of Day 1 of the DIII men's and women's swim and dive championship is now complete. 

Watch the full replay below:

The night session begins at 6 p.m. ET. Click here to watch the action live on NCAA.com.

1:30 pm, March 16, 2022

Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will begin Wednesday

The 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will begin Wednesday at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp are hosting this year’s competition, welcoming a total of 526 swimmers and 53 divers.

The championships will run from March 16 – 19. NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.

2:25 pm, March 1, 2022

Diving qualifiers announced for DIII men’s and women’s championships

The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced the diving participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships.

Divers were determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26.

Click or tap here to see the complete list of qualifiers. | Click or tap here for the official psych sheet.

There were also some scratches from the championship field. The alternate athletes that will replace the scratched athletes in the championships are listed below.

Men's Alternates
Name School Event
Edward Tay Chicago 100 BR
Richard Dauksher Carnegie Mellon 400 IM
James Tracey Kenyon 500 FR
Women's Alternates
Name School Event
Kierstyn Cassidy Carnegie Mellon 1650 FR
Anna Peshenko RIT 200 BR
Eve Kearns Washington University of St. Louis 200 FL
Ellie Field Roger Williams 100 FR
Sahar Mumtaz Tufts 1650 FR

The championships will be held March 16-19 at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as hosts. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships.

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.

12:03 am, February 24, 2022

Qualifiers announced for DIII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee announced today the swimming participants in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The championships will be held March 16-19 at the IUPUI IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.  Franklin College and the Indiana Sports Corp will serve as hosts.  A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships. Student-athletes qualified for the swimming portion of the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered. The complete list of all swimmers competing in the championships is available here.  

Divers will be determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26. Selected divers will be added to the website Monday, February 28.

NCAA.com will video stream all sessions Wednesday through Saturday of the championships.

9:57 pm, February 21, 2022

Schedule of selections & championship

The 2022 DIII swimming selections will come in the form of a press release. Here's the schedule for the 2022 DIII swimming selections. 

  • WHEN: Feb. 23
  • WHERE: NCAA.com 

The 2022 DIII swimming championships will take place from March 16-19 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

9:53 pm, February 21, 2022

Women's championship history

It's been two years since the last DIII swimming and diving championship, so Emory is still the reigning women's champion from 2019. Emory will be looking to win it all for its 11th championship in a row. 

Here's a complete list of the champions. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Emory Jon Howell 488 Kenyon 479 Greensboro, NC
2018 Emory Jon Howell 603 Kenyon 500 Indianapolis, Indiana
2017 Emory Jon Howell 645.5 Williams 445 Shenandoah, Texas
2016 Emory Jon Howell 560 Kenyon 476 Greensboro, NC
2015 Emory Jon Howell 603 Denison 457.5 Shenandoah, Texas
2014 Emory Jon Howell 595.5 Kenyon 456.5 Indianapolis
2013 Emory Jon Howell 619 Kenyon 483 Shenandoah, Texas
2012 Emory Jon Howell 639 Williams 453 Indianapolis
2011 Emory Jon Howell 614 Denison 428 Knoxville, Tenn.
2010 Emory Jon Howell 568.5 Denison 452 Minneapolis
2009 Kenyon Jim Steen 560 Emory 466.5 Minneapolis
2008 Kenyon Jim Steen 566.5 Amherst 341 Wooster
2007 Kenyon Jim Steen 538 Amherst 320 Houston
2006 Emory Jon Howell 428 Kenyon 418 Carleton
2005 Emory Jon Howell 399.5 Kenyon 313 Hope
2004 Kenyon Jim Steen 507 Emory 362 Principia
2003 Kenyon Jim Steen 560.5 Williams 350 Emory
2002 Kenyon Peter Casares 577 Denison 418 Miami (Ohio)
2001 Denison Gree Parini 588 Kenyon 572 Buffalo
2000 Kenyon Jim Steen 619.5 Denison 417.5 Emory
1999 Kenyon Jim Steen 664.5 Denison 503 Oxford, Ohio
1998 Kenyon Jim Steen 693.5 Denison 522 St. Louis
1997 Kenyon Jim Steen 572 Williams 377 Oxford, Ohio
1996 Kenyon Jon Howell 542 UC San Diego 380 Emory
1995 Kenyon Jim Steen 527.5 Williams 333 Wesleyan (Conn.)
1994 Kenyon Jim Steen 595.5 Hope 408.5 Williams
1993 Kenyon Jim Steen 683 UC San Diego 451.5 Emory
1992 Kenyon Jim Steen 750 UC San Diego 408 Buffalo
1991 Kenyon Jim Steen 661.5 UC San Diego 466 Emory
1990 Kenyon Jim Steen 506 UC San Diego 443 Williams
1989 Kenyon Jim Steen 631 UC San Diego 298.5 Notre Dame
1988 Kenyon Jim Steen 581.5 UC San Diego 338.5 Emory
1987 Kenyon Jim Steen 659 Pomona-Pitzer 349.5 Canton, Ohio
1986 Kenyon Jim Steen 713 UC San Diego 403.5 Canton, Ohio
1985 Kenyon Jim Steen 496 Pomona-Pitzer 348 Emory
1984 Kenyon Jim Steen 307.5 Hamline 283.5 Emory
1983 Williams Carl Samuelson 330.5 Hamline 286 Canton, Ohio
1982 Williams Carl Samuelson 402 Kenyon 303 Massachusetts-Boston
9:49 pm, February 21, 2022

Men's championship history

It's been two years since the last DIII swimming and diving championships. Denison is still the reigning men's champion from 2019. 

Here's a complete list of all men's champions. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Denison Gregg Parini 562.5 Emory 447.5 Greensboro, NC
2018 Denison Gregg Parini 596.5 Emory 369.5 Indianapolis, Indiana
2017 Emory Jon Howell 438 Kenyon 384 Shenandoah, Texas
2016 Denison Gregg Parini 455.5 Kenyon 418.5 Greensboro, NC
2015 Kenyon Jess Book 468 Denison 383 Shenandoah, Texas
2014 Kenyon Jess Book 480 Denison 472 Indianapolis
2013 Kenyon Jess Book 499.5 Denison 428 Shenandoah, Texas
2012 Denison Gregg Parini 600 Kenyon 519 Indianapolis
2011 Denison Gregg Parini 500.5 Kenyon 499.5 Knoxvile, Tenn.
2010 Kenyon Jim Steen 696 Denison 272 Minneapolis
2009 Kenyon Jim Steen 604 Emory 402 Minneapolis
2008 Kenyon Jim Steen 635 Johns Hopkins 330 Wooster
2007 Kenyon Jim Steen 570 Denison 351 Houston
2006 Kenyon Jim Steen 498 Denison 345 Carleton
2005 Kenyon Jim Steen 556.5 Emory 404.5 Hope
2004 Kenyon Jim Steen 678.5 Emory 446 St. Louis
2003 Kenyon Jim Steen 756.5 Johns Hopkins 384.5 Emory
2002 Kenyon Peter Casares 589 Johns Hopkins 382 Miami (Ohio)
2001 Kenyon Jim Steen 669 Emory 289.5 Buffalo
2000 Kenyon Jim Steen 670.5 Denison 317 Emory
1999 Kenyon Jim Steen 670 Denison 382.5 Minneapolis
1998 Kenyon Jim Steen 726 UC San Diego 395 St. Louis
1997 Kenyon Jim Steen 689.5 UC San Diego 336 Oxford, Ohio
1996 Kenyon Jon Howel 572.5 Denison 360 Emory
1995 Kenyon Jim Steen 687 Hope 295 Oxford, Ohio
1994 Kenyon Jim Steen 615.5 UC San Diego 389.5 Williams
1993 Kenyon Jim Steen 552 UC San Diego 442.5 Emory
1992 Kenyon Jim Steen 646 UC San Diego 361 Buffalo
1991 Kenyon Jim Steen 593 Claremont-M-S 280 Emory
1990 Kenyon Jim Steen 653 UC San Diego 535 Wheaton (Ill.)
1989 Kenyon Jim Steen 630 UC San Diego 486 Bowdoin
1988 Kenyon Jim Steen 552 Claremont-M-S 314 Emory
1987 Kenyon Jim Steen 480 Denison 338 Canton, Ohio
1986 Kenyon Jim Steen 496 Claremont-M-S 372.5 Canton, Ohio
1985 Kenyon Jim Steen 504 Claremont-M-S 409 Emory
1984 Kenyon Jim Steen 429.5 Claremont-M-S 169 Emory
1983 Kenyon Jim Steen 336.5 Claremont-M-S 194 Canton, Ohio
1982 Kenyon Jim Steen 299 Williams 197 Washington & Lee
1981 Kenyon Jim Steen 319 Johns Hopkins 272 Oberlin
1980 Kenyon Jim Steen 323 Johns Hopkins 227 Washington & Jefferson
1979 Johns Hopkins Tim Welsh 340 Kenyon 241 SUNY Geneseo
1978 Johns Hopkins Tim Welsh 284 Monmouth 204 Grinnell
1977 Johns Hopkins Frank Comfort 272 Occidental 198 Oberlin
1976 St. Lawrence Scott Woodburn 249 Johns Hopkins 233 Washington & Jefferson
1975 Chico State Ernie Maglischo 465 Johns Hopkins 209 Allegheny