Emory men, Kenyon women win the 2022 DIII swimming and diving championships

The final day of the 2022 DIII swimming and diving championships has concluded and the men's and women's national titles were won by Emory and Kenyon, respectively.

Emory men won their first national title since 2017 with a score of 427.5, while Kenyon women triumphed with their total score of 446.

Here are the top finishers in all events:

100 Free (men's) : Tobe Obochi, MIT: 20 points

: Tobe Obochi, MIT: 20 points 100 Free (women's) : Emmie Mirus, Kenyon: 20 points

: Emmie Mirus, Kenyon: 20 points 200 Back (men's) : Tanner Filion, Whitman: 20 points

: Tanner Filion, Whitman: 20 points 200 Back (women's) : Crile Hart, Kenyon: 20 points

: Crile Hart, Kenyon: 20 points 200 Breast (men's) : Jason Hamilton, Emory: 20 points

: Jason Hamilton, Emory: 20 points 200 Breast (women's) : Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate's: 20 points

: Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate's: 20 points 3 Meter Diving (women's) : Ava Lowell, Ithaca: 20 points

: Ava Lowell, Ithaca: 20 points 400 Free Relay (men's) : MIT: 40 points

: MIT: 40 points 400 Free Relay (women's): Emory: 40 points

Click or tap here for the full results.