Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championship

UNCW Athletics

The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 DI men’s tennis championship on Monday. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 or 8-9 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format.

The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 17-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket.