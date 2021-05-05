Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championship

Kentucky Athletics

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's tennis championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22.

The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.