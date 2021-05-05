Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championship

Last Updated 11:36 AM, May 05, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championshipShare DI men's tennis: 2021 Selection Show 15:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:17 pm, May 5, 2021Florida Gulf Coast will replace Liberty in this year's championshipLiberty withdrew from the 2021 DI men's tennis championship because of COVID-19 protocols and will be replaced by Florida Gulf Coast, according to an NCAA statement released this morning. The Eagles (8-6) will play North Carolina State (11-8) in the first round on Friday. Here's the complete statement: “Due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, Liberty withdrew from the Division I Men’s Tennis Championships on Tuesday. Since Liberty was the Atlantic Sun Conference automatic qualifier into the championship, it was up to the league to designate a replacement team. Florida Gulf Coast will enter the bracket as the Atlantic Sun automatic qualifier and is scheduled to play North Carolina State in the first round of the championship on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. The committee regrets that Liberty will be unable to participate in the championship that its student-athletes and coaches earned the right to compete in.” share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:03 pm, May 4, 20212021 DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced Kentucky Athletics The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's tennis championships. The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:32 pm, May 3, 20212021 DI men's tennis championship selections announced UNCW Athletics The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 DI men’s tennis championship on Monday. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 or 8-9 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 17-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. Click or tap here to open the printable bracket, which is also below: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:54 pm, April 22, 2021Here is how to watch the 2021 DI men's tennis selections NCAA Photos The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, on an NCAA.com stream. The 2021 championship will be at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, from May 17 to May 28. Texas won the 2019 DI Men's Tennis Championship, defeating Wake Forest 4-1 a year after the Demon Deacons won the 2018 national championship. Virginia and Southern California had combined to win the previous nine championships before that. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:50 pm, April 22, 2021NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship historyHere's the list of Division I men's tennis national champions. Year Champion Points/Score Runner-Up Host Site Attendance 2019 Texas 4-1 Wake Forest UCF - 2018 Wake Forest 4-2 Ohio State Wake Forest - 2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia - 2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Tulsa - 2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Baylor - 2014 Southern California 4-2 Oklahoma Georgia - 2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois - 2012 Southern California 4-2 Virginia Georgia - 2011 Southern California 4-3 Virginia Stanford - 2010 Southern California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia - 2009 Southern California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M - 2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa - 2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia - 2006 Pepperdine 4-2 Georgia Stanford - 2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M - 2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tulsa, Oklahoma 13,041 2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia 7,010 2002 Southern California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M 7,946 2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia 21,855 2000 Stanford 4-0 Va. Commonwealth Georgia 11,089 1999 Georgia 4-3 UCLA Georgia 5,874 1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia 7,976 1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA 15,899 1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 8,230 1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia 14,395 1994 Southern California 4-3 Stanford Notre Dame 8,185 1993 Southern California 5-3 Georgia Georgia 34,184 1992 Stanford 5-0 Notre Dame Georgia 28,156 1991 Southern California 5-2 Georgia Georgia 30,208 1990 Stanford 5-2 Tennessee Southern California 5,103 1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia 14,304 1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia 12,944 1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 12,816 1986 Stanford 5-2 Pepperdine Georgia 10,981 1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 16,102 1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia 12,408 1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia 9,927 1982 UCLA 5-1 Pepperdine Georgia 12,942 1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia 14,240 1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia 12,098 1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 15,655 1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia 15,157 1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 16,069 1976 Southern California, UCLA 21 Tex.-Pan American 5,770 1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.-Pan American - 1974 Stanford 30-25 Southern California Southern California - 1973 Stanford 33-28 Southern California Princeton - 1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia - 1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Notre Dame - 1970 UCLA 26-22 Trinity (Tex.), Rice Utah - 1969 Southern California 35-23 UCLA Princeton - 1968 Southern California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.) - 1967 Southern California 28-23 UCLA Southern Ill. - 1966 Southern California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.) - 1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA - 1964 Southern California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St. - 1963 Southern California 27-19 UCLA Princeton - 1962 Southern California 22-12 UCLA Stanford - 1961 UCLA 17-16 Southern California Iowa St. - 1960 UCLA 18-8 Southern California Washington - 1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8 Northwestern - 1958 Southern California 13-9 Stanford Navy - 1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulane Utah - 1956 UCLA 15-14 Southern California Kalamazoo - 1955 Southern California 12-7 Texas North Carolina - 1954 UCLA 15-10 Southern California Washington - 1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse - 1952 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Northwestern - 1951 Southern California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwestern - 1950 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Texas - 1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas - 1948 William & Mary 6-5 San Francisco UCLA - 1947 William & Mary 10-4 Rice UCLA - 1946 Southern California 9-6 William & Mary Northwestern - share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link