Last Updated 11:36 AM, May 05, 2021
NCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championship

Share
DI men's tennis: 2021 Selection Show
15:35
2:17 pm, May 5, 2021

Florida Gulf Coast will replace Liberty in this year's championship

Liberty withdrew from the 2021 DI men's tennis championship because of COVID-19 protocols and will be replaced by Florida Gulf Coast, according to an NCAA statement released this morning. The Eagles (8-6) will play North Carolina State (11-8) in the first round on Friday. Here's the complete statement:

“Due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, Liberty withdrew from the Division I Men’s Tennis Championships on Tuesday. Since Liberty was the Atlantic Sun Conference automatic qualifier into the championship, it was up to the league to designate a replacement team. Florida Gulf Coast will enter the bracket as the Atlantic Sun automatic qualifier and is scheduled to play North Carolina State in the first round of the championship on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. The committee regrets that Liberty will be unable to participate in the championship that its student-athletes and coaches earned the right to compete in.”

10:03 pm, May 4, 2021

2021 DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced

Kentucky Athletics Kentucky men's tennis

The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's tennis championships.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22.

The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

10:32 pm, May 3, 2021

2021 DI men's tennis championship selections announced

UNCW Athletics UNCW men's tennis

The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 DI men’s tennis championship on Monday. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 or 8-9 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format.

The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 17-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. 

Click or tap here to open the printable bracket, which is also below:

The 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championship bracket.

 

6:54 pm, April 22, 2021

Here is how to watch the 2021 DI men's tennis selections

NCAA Photos The 2021 championship is in Orlando, Florida.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, on an NCAA.com stream. The 2021 championship will be at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, from May 17 to May 28.

Texas won the 2019 DI Men's Tennis Championship, defeating Wake Forest 4-1 a year after the Demon Deacons won the 2018 national championship. Virginia and Southern California had combined to win the previous nine championships before that.

6:50 pm, April 22, 2021

NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship history

Here's the list of Division I men's tennis national champions.

Year Champion Points/Score Runner-Up Host Site Attendance
2019 Texas 4-1 Wake Forest UCF -
2018 Wake Forest 4-2 Ohio State Wake Forest -
2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia -
2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Tulsa -
2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Baylor -
2014 Southern California 4-2 Oklahoma Georgia -
2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois -
2012 Southern California 4-2 Virginia Georgia -
2011 Southern California 4-3 Virginia Stanford -
2010 Southern California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia -
2009 Southern California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M -
2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa -
2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia -
2006 Pepperdine 4-2 Georgia Stanford -
2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M -
2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tulsa, Oklahoma 13,041
2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia 7,010
2002 Southern California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M 7,946
2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia 21,855
2000 Stanford 4-0 Va. Commonwealth Georgia 11,089
1999 Georgia 4-3 UCLA Georgia 5,874
1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia 7,976
1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA 15,899
1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 8,230
1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia 14,395
1994 Southern California 4-3 Stanford Notre Dame 8,185
1993 Southern California 5-3 Georgia Georgia 34,184
1992 Stanford 5-0 Notre Dame Georgia 28,156
1991 Southern California 5-2 Georgia Georgia 30,208
1990 Stanford 5-2 Tennessee Southern California 5,103
1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia 14,304
1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia 12,944
1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 12,816
1986 Stanford 5-2 Pepperdine Georgia 10,981
1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 16,102
1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia 12,408
1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia 9,927
1982 UCLA 5-1 Pepperdine Georgia 12,942
1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia 14,240
1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia 12,098
1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 15,655
1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia 15,157
1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 16,069
1976 Southern California, UCLA 21   Tex.-Pan American 5,770
1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.-Pan American -
1974 Stanford 30-25 Southern California Southern California -
1973 Stanford 33-28 Southern California Princeton -
1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia -
1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Notre Dame -
1970 UCLA 26-22 Trinity (Tex.), Rice Utah -
1969 Southern California 35-23 UCLA Princeton -
1968 Southern California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.) -
1967 Southern California 28-23 UCLA Southern Ill. -
1966 Southern California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.) -
1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA -
1964 Southern California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St. -
1963 Southern California 27-19 UCLA Princeton -
1962 Southern California 22-12 UCLA Stanford -
1961 UCLA 17-16 Southern California Iowa St. -
1960 UCLA 18-8 Southern California Washington -
1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8   Northwestern -
1958 Southern California 13-9 Stanford Navy -
1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulane Utah -
1956 UCLA 15-14 Southern California Kalamazoo -
1955 Southern California 12-7 Texas North Carolina -
1954 UCLA 15-10 Southern California Washington -
1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse -
1952 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Northwestern -
1951 Southern California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwestern -
1950 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Texas -
1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas -
1948 William & Mary 6-5 San Francisco UCLA -
1947 William & Mary 10-4 Rice UCLA -
1946 Southern California 9-6 William & Mary Northwestern -