2021 DI men's college tennis selections to be revealed May 3

NCAA Photos

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, on an NCAA.com stream. The 2021 championship will be at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, from May 20 to May 29.

Texas won the 2019 DI Men's Tennis Championship, defeating Wake Forest 4-1 a year after the Demon Deacons won the 2018 national championship. Virginia and Southern California had combined to win the previous nine championships before that.