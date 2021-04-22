2021 DI women's college tennis selections to be revealed May 3

Last Updated 1:36 PM, April 22, 20212021 DI women's college tennis selections to be revealed May 3ShareJamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photosshare with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:32 pm, April 22, 2021Here is how to watch the 2021 DI women's tennis selectionsWhen: The 2021 DI women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3. Where: The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI women's tennis championships will be held May 16-28 at USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, Fla. Below is the schedule for the team championship: Sunday, May 16 Monday, May 17 Tuesday, May 18 Wednesday, May 19 Thursday, May 20 Friday, May 21 Saturday, May 22 Below is the schedule for the singles and doubles championships Sunday, May 23 Monday, May 24 Tuesday, May 25 Wednesday, May 26 Thursday, May 27 Friday, May 28 Start times are TBD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:08 pm, April 22, 2021DI women's tennis championship historyStanford has won the last two national championships in DI women's tennis, including three of the last four. Watch the Cardinal capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DI women's tennis. YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE ATTENDANCE 2020 N/A 2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF NA 2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest NA 2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia NA 2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa NA 2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor NA 2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia NA 2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois NA 2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia NA 2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford NA 2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia NA 2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M NA 2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa NA 2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia NA 2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford NA 2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia NA 2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634 2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182 2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053 2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A 2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine 1,780 1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912 1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame 2,310 1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360 1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749 1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine 5,404 1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613 1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913 1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036 1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523 1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144 1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050 1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328 1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351 1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927 1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552 1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles 3,405 1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM 3,027 1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City 1,595 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link