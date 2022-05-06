Follow the 2022 DI men's tennis championship

Pepperdine Athletics

The DI men's tennis championships started Friday with the first round. After the 32 matches, only 16 teams remain.

Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket.

Friday's first round results are below:

Pepperdine 4, Washington 0

Washington 0 Northwestern 4, ETSU 0

ETSU 0 Columbia 4, Notre Dame 2

Notre Dame 2 Duke 4, Memphis 1

Memphis 1 Florida State 4, Georgia State 1

Georgia State 1 Stanford 4, Mississippi State 0

Mississippi State 0 LSU 4, SMU 3

SMU 3 Texas 4, Idaho 0

Idaho 0 Oklahoma 4, Louisville 2

Louisville 2 South Carolina 4, South Carolina State 0

South Carolina State 0 VCU 4, Penn 3

Penn 3 Kentucky 4, DePaul 0

DePaul 0 Tennessee 4, Tennessee Tech 0

Tennessee Tech 0 San Diego 4, UC Irvine 0

UC Irvine 0 Ohio State 4, Youngstown State 0

Youngstown State 0 Auburn 4 , Texas Tech 1

, Texas Tech 1 Middle Tennessee 4, UNCW 0

UNCW 0 Arizona 4, Princeton 2

Princeton 2 Michigan 4 , Western Michigan 0

, Western Michigan 0 Miami (Fla.) 4 , South Florida 3

, South Florida 3 Georgia 4 , Alabama State 0

, Alabama State 0 Harvard 4, Monmouth 0

Monmouth 0 Utah 4 , Ole Miss 2

, Ole Miss 2 Virginia 4 , Fairleigh Dickinson 0

, Fairleigh Dickinson 0 Southern California 4 , Nevada 0

, Nevada 0 Wake Forest 4 , Radford 0

, Radford 0 Texas A&M 4 , Tulsa 1

, Tulsa 1 NC State 4 , Liberty 0

, Liberty 0 North Carolina 4 , Navy 1

, Navy 1 Florida 4 , New Orleans 0

, New Orleans 0 TCU 4 , Drake 0

, Drake 0 Baylor 4, Abilene Christian 0

Here are Saturday's 16 second round matches. All times ET: