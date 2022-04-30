The DI men's tennis selection show is set for May 2

The 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship selections will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 championship will be at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, from May 19 to May 28.

The Florida Gators took home the 2021 DI men's team tennis championship for their first title in program history.