The DI men's tennis selection show is set for May 2

Last Updated 12:00 PM, April 30, 2022

How to watch the 2022 selection show The 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship selections will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 championship will be at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, from May 19 to May 28. The Florida Gators took home the 2021 DI men's team tennis championship for their first title in program history.

Men's team championship history YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST SITE ATTENDANCE 2021 Florida 4-1 Baylor UCF 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Texas 4-1 Wake Forest UCF 2018 Wake Forest 4-2 Ohio State Wake Forest 2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia 2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Tulsa 2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahoma Baylor 2014 Southern California 4-2 Oklahoma Georgia 2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois 2012 Southern California 4-2 Virginia Georgia 2011 Southern California 4-3 Virginia Stanford 2010 Southern California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia 2009 Southern California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M 2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa 2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia 2006 Pepperdine 4-2 Georgia Stanford 2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M 2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tulsa, Oklahoma 13,041 2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia 7,010 2002 Southern California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M 7,946 2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia 21,855 2000 Stanford 4-0 Va. Commonwealth Georgia 11,089 1999 Georgia 4-3 UCLA Georgia 5,874 1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia 7,976 1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA 15,899 1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 8,230 1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia 14,395 1994 Southern California 4-3 Stanford Notre Dame 8,185 1993 Southern California 5-3 Georgia Georgia 34,184 1992 Stanford 5-0 Notre Dame Georgia 28,156 1991 Southern California 5-2 Georgia Georgia 30,208 1990 Stanford 5-2 Tennessee Southern California 5,103 1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia 14,304 1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia 12,944 1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 12,816 1986 Stanford 5-2 Pepperdine Georgia 10,981 1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 16,102 1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia 12,408 1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia 9,927 1982 UCLA 5-1 Pepperdine Georgia 12,942 1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia 14,240 1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia 12,098 1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 15,655 1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia 15,157 1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 16,069 1976 Southern California, UCLA 21 Tex. - Pan American 5,770 1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.-Pan American - 1974 Stanford 30-25 Southern California Southern California - 1973 Stanford 33-28 Southern California Princeton - 1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia - 1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Notre Dame - 1970 UCLA 26-22 Trinity (Tex.), Rice Utah - 1969 Southern California 35-23 UCLA Princeton - 1968 Southern California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.) - 1967 Southern California 28-23 UCLA Southern Ill. - 1966 Southern California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.) - 1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA - 1964 Southern California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St. - 1963 Southern California 27-19 UCLA Princeton - 1962 Southern California 22-12 UCLA Stanford - 1961 UCLA 17-16 Southern California Iowa St. - 1960 UCLA 18-8 Southern California Washington - 1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8 Northwestern - 1958 Southern California 13-9 Stanford Navy - 1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulane Utah - 1956 UCLA 15-14 Southern California Kalamazoo - 1955 Southern California 12-7 Texas North Carolina - 1954 UCLA 15-10 Southern California Washington - 1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse - 1952 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Northwestern - 1951 Southern California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwestern - 1950 UCLA 11-5 California, Southern California Texas - 1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas - 1948 William & Mary 6-5 San Francisco UCLA - 1947 William & Mary 10-4 Rice UCLA - 1946 Southern California 9-6 William & Mary Northwestern -