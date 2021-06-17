Florida wins 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championship

Last Updated 12:34 PM, June 17, 2021NCAA.comFlorida wins 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championshipShare Florida wins its first DI men's tennis national championship 3:09 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:46 pm, May 30, 20212021 DI men's tennis champions Florida Athletics TEAM: The Florida Gators are DI men's tennis champions for the first time in program history. Ben Shelton sealed the deal at No. 5 singles with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win, as the Gators defeated Baylor. SINGLES: Sam Riffice of Florida defeated South Carolina's Daniel Rodriques (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) to win the 2021 singles championship in DI men's tennis. DOUBLES: Adam Walton and Pat Harper of Tennessee defeated Auburn's Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean to win the 2021 doubles championship in DI men's tennis.
Adam Walton and Pat Harper of Tennessee defeated Auburn's Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean to win the 2021 doubles championship in DI men's tennis. Below are the final stats from the championship match.
Florida's Sam Riffice wins 2021 singles championship
Sam Riffice of Florida defeated South Carolina's Daniel Rodriques (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) to win the 2021 singles championship in DI men's tennis. Here are the final stats from the championship match.
DI men's tennis singles and doubles: Championship schedule
Today is the final day of the 2021 DI men's college tennis season. By the end of the day a singles and doubles champion will be crowned in Orlando, Florida. No. 1 seed UF won the team championship here last week and now the Gators' Sam Riffice will have a shot at the individual singles title. Riffice is the No. 6 seed in the singles bracket, taking on No. 2 Daniel Rodriques of South Carolina. Followed by that will be the No. 3 doubles pair of Adam Walton and Pat Harper out of Tennessee against Auburn's Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean in the second all-SEC matchup today. Live stats for both matches are available here. Here is the matchup for Friday's championship singles match: No. 2 Daniel Rodriques, South Carolina vs. No. 6 Sam Riffice, Florida | 12 p.m. ET Click or tap here to view the full singles bracket. Here is the matchup for Friday's championship doubles match: No. 3 Adam Walton/Pat Harper, Tennessee vs. Finn Murgett/Tad Maclean, Auburn | 1:30 p.m. ET Click or tap here to view the complete doubles bracket.
Tennessee's Pat Harper/Adam Walton duo close out semifinals with a win over Baylor; Friday's singles & doubles finals are set
Tennessee's No. 3 seed duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper defeated Baylor's Sven Leh and Constantin Frantzen 7-5, 6-4 to close out Thursday's semifinal action. Walton and Harper will face Auburn's Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean after the Tigers' duo knocked off Pepperdine's Guy Den Ouden and Adrian Oetzbach 6-4, 6-1. Thursday also offered some singles semifinal action where fans saw No. 1 seed Liam Draxl, out of Kentucky, fall to Florida's Sam Riffice 7-6, 2-6, 6-1. Riffice will face No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues in the championship final on Friday. South Carolina's Rodrigues beat Baylor Adrian Boitan in the semifinals 7-6, 3-1. Here is the matchup for Friday's championship singles match: No. 2 Daniel Rodriques, South Carolina vs. No. 6 Sam Riffice, Florida | 12 p.m. ET Here is the matchup for Friday's championship doubles match: No. 3 Adam Walton/Pat Harper, Tennessee vs. Finn Murgett/Tad Maclean, Auburn | 1:30 p.m. ET Here are the results from the singles bracket semifinals: No. 6 Sam Riffice, Florida def. No. 1 Liam Draxl, Kentucky 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 No. 2 Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina def. Adrian Boitan, Baylor 7-6, 3-1 Click or tap here to view the updated singles bracket. Here's the schedule for the doubles bracket semifinals: Finn Murgett/Tad Maclean, Auburn def. Guy Den Ouden/Adrian Oetzbach, Pepperdine 6-4, 6-1 No. 3 Adam Walton/Pat Harper, Tennessee def. No. 5-8 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen, Baylor 7-5, 6-4 Click or tap here to view the updated doubles bracket.
South Carolina's Daniel Rodrigues, Florida's Sam Riffice clinch spots in title match
The 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis singles championship match will come down to No. 2 seed Daniel Rodrigues out of South Carolina and No. 6 seed Sam Riffice out of Florida. Rodrigues won after Baylor's Adrian Boitan retired in the second set. Rodrigues won 7-6, 3-1. Florida's Riffice took down the No. 1 overall seed, Kentucky's Liam Draxl, in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-1. Click or tap here to view the scores from the semifinals.
DI men's tennis: Semifinals schedule, scores
On Thursday, two individuals clinched berths in the DI Men's Tennis Championships, which will take place Friday, May 28, and soon, two doubles pairings will do the same. All matches stream live on TennisONE. Here are the results from the singles bracket semifinals: No. 6 Sam Riffice, Florida def. No. 1 Liam Draxl, Kentucky 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 No. 2 Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina def. Adrian Boitan, Baylor 7-6, 3-1 Click or tap here to view the updated singles bracket. Here's the schedule for the doubles bracket semifinals: Finn Murgett/Tad Maclean, Auburn def. Guy Den Ouden/Adrian Oetzbach, Pepperdine 6-4, 6-1 No. 3 Adam Walton/Pat Harper, Tennessee def. No. 5-8 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen, Baylor, 7-5, 6-4 Click or tap here to view the updated doubles bracket.
Singles and doubles championships: Semifinals schedule
The field for the DI men's tennis singles bracket dwindled to just four individuals on Wednesday, when two players who were seeded among the top eight players in the bracket were defeated. Top-seeded Liam Draxl of Kentucky knocked off No. 8 Gabriel Decamps of UCF 7-6, 6-1 after a competitive first set and Florida's Sam Riffice, seeded No. 6, defeated Texas A&M's Val Vacherot, who was seeded fourth. The DI men's tennis doubles bracket was also narrowed down to four pairs after Pepperdine, Auburn and Tennessee advanced, along with No. 5-8 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen of Baylor who defeated the No. 2 seeded pair William Blumberg/Brian Cernoch from North Carolina. Here are the singles matchups for the semifinals: Thursday, May 27 | No. 1 Liam Draxl, Kentucky vs. No. 6 Sam Riffice, Florida | Live scores Thursday, May 27 | No. 2 Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina vs. Adrian Boitan, Baylor | Live scores Here are the doubles matchups for the semifinals: Thursday, May 27 |Guy Den Ouden/Adrian Oetzbach, Pepperdine vs. Finn Murgett/Tad Maclean, Auburn | Live scores Thursday, May 27 | No. 3 Adam Walton/Pat Harper, Tennessee vs No. 5-8 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen, Baylor| Live scores The winners will advance to the national championship on Friday, May 28. All matches will stream live on TennisONE.
Quarterfinals schedule, scores
Just four individuals and four duos remain in the DI men's tennis singles and doubles brackets after Wednesday's quarterfinals. All matches stream live on TennisONE. Below are the results for the singles bracket: No. 1 Liam Draxl, Kentucky def. No. 8 Gabriel Decamps, UCF 7-6, 6-1 Adrian Boitan, Baylor def. William Blumberg, North Carolina 6-4, 6-1 No. 6 Sam Riffice, Florida def. No. 4 Val Vacherot, Texas A&M 6-3, 6-0 No. 2 Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, Illinois 6-1, 6-3 Click or tap here to view the updated singles bracket. Below are the results for the doubles bracket: Guy Den Ouden/Adrian Oetzbach, Pepperdine def. Siim Troost/Vlad Lobak, Minnesota 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 | Final scores Finn Murgett/Tad Maclean, Auburn def. Riley Smith/Daniel Cukierman, Southern California 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-3 | Final scores No. 3 Adam Walton/Pat Harper, Tennessee def. Loïc Cloes/Clément Marzol, South Alabama 6-4, 6-2| Final scores No. 5-8 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen, Baylor def. No. 2 William Blumberg/Brian Cernoch, North Carolina 6-4, 0-6, 10-7 | Final scores Click or tap here to view the updated doubles bracket.
Round of 16 scores, results for DI men's singles and doubles championships
The DI men's tennis singles championship is well underway as the round of 16 came to a close today. All matches, including the quarterfinals, will stream live on TennisONE. The round of 16 saw the No. 1 doubles pairing of Sankaulen/Reynolds eliminated from competition. No. 1 seed Liam Draxl and 2019 semifinalist Aleksandar Kovacevic also rallied from a set down to survive and advance. Here is Tuesday's round of 16 schedule: No. 1 Liam Draxl, Kentucky def. Adam Walton, Tennessee 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 No. 8 Gabriel Decamps, UCF def. Luc Fomba, TCU 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 No. 6 Sam Riffice, Florida def. Siphosothando Montsi, Illinois 6-2, 6-0 William Blumberg, North Carolina def. Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky 6-3, 6-1 Aleksandar Kovacevic, Illinois def. Alexis Galameau, NC State 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 No. 2 Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina def. Daniel Cukierman, USC 6-4, 7-6(5) No. 4 Val Vacherot, Texas A&M def. Rinky Hijikata, North Carolina 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 Adrian Boitan, Baylor def. August Holmgren, San Diego 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 Stats from every match can be found here. Click or tap here to look at the singles bracket. Below are the Round of 16 results: Siim Troost/Vlad Lobak, Minnesota def. Tim Sandkaulen/Finn Reynolds, Ole Miss 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 Guy Den Ouden/Adrian Oetzbach, Pepperdine def. Trent Bryde/Tyler Zink, Georgia 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 Riley Smith/Daniel Cukierman, USC def. Alastair Gray/Luc Fomba, TCU 6-3, 6-4 Finn Murgett/Tad Maclean, Auburn def. Tristan McCormick/Axel Nefve, Notre Dame 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 Loïc Cloes/Clément Marzol, South Alabama def. Trey Hilderbrand/Bogdan Pavel, UCF 7-5, 4-6 Adam Walton/Pat Harper, Tennessee def. Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin, Georgia Tech 7-6(3), 6-2 Sven Lah/Constantin Frantzen, Baylor def. Emile Hudd/Matej Vocel, Oklahoma State 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 William Blumberg/Brian Cernoch, North Carolina def. Rithvik Bollipalli/Jacob Wojcik, South Florida 7-5, 6(3)-7, 10-6 You can check out the overall doubles bracket here. Both championships are set to continue Wednesday with quarterfinal play.
Round of 32 scores, results for DI men's singles and doubles championships
We're onto the round of 16 after a busy Monday at the DI men's tennis singles and doubles championships. At singles play, No. 1 seed Liam Draxl of Kentucky advanced 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. In two notable upsets, North Carolina's William Blumberg beat No. 3 Hady Habib of Texas A&M. With the win, Blumberg picked up All-America honors for a record five consecutive years in both singles and doubles. William Blumberg d. Hady Habib 7-5, 6-2 to become the first player in history to earn All America honors five straight years in singles and doubles (10x All American)
Click or tap here to look at the singles bracket. Over in doubles, Ole Miss' Tim Sandkaulen/Finn Reynolds moved on, 6-3, 7-5. You can check out the overall doubles bracket here. Both championships are set to continue Tuesday with round of 16 play.
DI Men's Tennis Championships: Round of 32 schedules, scores
Singles competition continues Monday at the 2021 DI men's tennis championship after 32 winners advanced from the 64 opening round matches. Below is a look at the updated bracket heading into the Round of 32 on Monday, May 24. All matches will stream live on TennisONE. Click or tap here to view a .PDF of the bracket. Doubles competition will begin Monday. You can view the bracket right here. Scoring will be a best- There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:28 pm, May 23, 2021DI Men's Tennis Championships: Day 1 of singles Kentucky Athletics Sunday, May 23 marks the first day of singles competition at the NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championships, which will run through May 28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Doubles competition will begin tomorrow. The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams for the 2021 DI men's tennis championships. The matches will air on TennisONE. You can watch every match live here. Complete stats can be found here. All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set. Click or tap here for the singles bracket, and here for the doubles bracket. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:10 am, May 23, 2021No. 1 Florida wins first-ever DI men's tennis team championship Florida Athletics The Florida Gators are DI men's tennis champions for the first time in program history. Ben Shelton sealed the deal at No. 5 singles with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Charlie Broom. Shelton dropped the opening set before winning 12 of the final 15 games. View the final interactive bracket Here are the final single scores from the match (in order): No. 3 singles: Florida's Andy Andrade def. Baylor's Sven Lah 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 No. 2 singles: Florida's Sam Riffice def. Baylor's Matias Soto 7-5, 6-3 No. 6 singles: Florida's Josh Goodger def. Baylor's Spencer Furman 6-3, 7-5 No. 5 singles: Florida's Ben Shelton def. Baylor's Charlie Broom 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Florida had to climb out of an early 1-0 deficit against Baylor after dropping the doubles point and winning the opening set on three singles courts. But Andy Andrade quickly tied the match on court three before Sam Riffice gave UF a lead on court two. Both posted straight-set victories. Josh Goodger made it 3-1 after he fought off set point at No. 6 singles to take the next three games and the match. And then Shelton, one of three Gators to drop the opening set, recovered swiftly to clinch the title. While the team championship tournament is now complete, individual singles and doubles competition begins on Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:09 am, May 23, 2021No. 1 Florida leads No. 2 Baylor 3-1The first three singles points of the 2021 championship match all belong to No. 1 seed Florida. Andy Andrade picked up the Gators' first point of the night at No. 3 singles with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 win. Sam Riffice earned the second point and celebrated with an emphatic Gator chomp motion following his 7-5, 6-3 victory over Matias Soto at No. 2 singles. Then it was Josh Goodger on court six, bringing UF to the brink of a title with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Spencer Furman. Furman had set point but Goodger battled back to win the final three games of the set. And don't look now, but Ben Shelton has a lead in set 3 that would give the Gators their first championship. Here's a look a tonight's final singles scores so far: No. 3 singles: Florida's Andy Andrade def. Baylor's Sven Lah 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 No. 2 singles: Florida's Sam Riffice def. Baylor's Matias Soto 7-5, 6-3 No. 6 singles: Florida's Josh Goodger def. Baylor's Spencer Furman 6-3, 7-5 Here are the results from the three doubles matches: No. 1 doubles: Baylor's S. Lah/C. Frantzen def. Florida's J. Ingildsen/D. Vale 6-2 No. 2 doubles: Florida's S. Riffice/B. Shelton def. Baylor's N. Stachowiak/M. Soto 6-0 No. 3 doubles: Baylor's F. Bass/C. Broom def. Florida's B. Berdusco/W. Grant 6-1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:25 am, May 23, 2021No. 2 seed Baylor takes 1-0 lead over No. 1 seed FloridaAfter three sets of doubles play, No. 2 seed Baylor grabs an early 1-0 lead over No. 1 seed Florida. Six singles matches will now take place to determine which team will take home the national championship. The team to reach four match wins first will take home the title. To track live stats of the match, click or tap here. Here are the results from the three doubles matches: No. 1 doubles: Baylor's S. Lah/C. Frantzen def. Florida's J. Ingildsen/D. Vale 6-2 No. 2 doubles: Florida's S. Riffice/B. Shelton def. Baylor's N. Stachowiak/M. Soto 6-0 No. 3 doubles: Baylor's F. Bass/C. Broom def. Florida's B. Berdusco/W. Grant 6-1 To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:03 pm, May 22, 20212021 DI men's tennis title match set for tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET Baylor Athletics No. 1 seed Florida and No. 2 seed Baylor will meet on the court this evening to compete for the DI men's tennis national title at 7:30 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, and can be viewed live on The Tennis Channel. After defeating No. 3 Tennessee 4-2 in a close fought semifinal game on Friday, Baylor will look to capture its second national title in its third appearance. No. 1 Florida will look to capture its first national title in its first-ever national championship appearance after having their way with No. 4 Texas, the defending champions, in a 4-0 semifinal win. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Here are the stats for Saturday's championship: No.1 Florida vs. No. 2 Baylor | 7:30 p.m. ET | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:10 pm, May 22, 20212021 DI men's tennis championship double bracket announced The doubles bracket for the 2021 DI men's tennis championship was revealed Saturday, May 22. The doubles tournament field consists of 32 pairs with Ole Miss' Tim Sandkaulen/Finn Reynolds grabbing the top seed. The doubles tournament will take place May 24-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Click or tap here to view the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:55 pm, May 21, 20212021 DI men's tennis championship singles bracket announced The singles bracket for the 2021 DI men's tennis championship was announced Friday, May 21. The tournament field consists of 64 players, including Illinois' Aleksandar Kovacevic, who reached the 2019 semifinals. Competition will begin on Sunday, May 23 following the conclusion of the men's and women's team championships. The singles tournament will run from May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Click or tap here for the full bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:25 am, May 22, 2021DI men's tennis championship semifinal scores Baylor Athletics We started the 2021 NCAA Division I men's tennis championship with 64 and, now, just two teams remain — Florida and Baylor, the top two seeds in the country. Florida and Baylor will meet for the national championship at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22. Watch it live on The Tennis Channel. No. 2 Baylor began Friday's semifinals with a 4-2 win over No. 3 Tennessee. The match's pivotal moment came with the score 3-2, when Baylor's Adrian Boitan vs. Tennessee's Adam Walton and Baylor's Matias Soto vs. Tennessee's Johannus Monday were the last two singles matches in play. It came down to Soto. He clinched the Bears' national championship spot after winning the first set on a tie break, then losing the second set 6-4 and winning the third set 7-5. No. 1 Florida cruised through the nightcap, defeating No. 4 Texas 4-0. After Florida won the doubles point, Ben Shelton captured the Gators' second point in straight sets (6-3, 6-0). Blaise Bicknell grabbed the third point for Florida (6-1, 7-5), setting up Andy Andrade's dual match point and straight-set (6-3, 7-5) victory over Texas' Siem Woldeab. Here are the results from the semifinals: No. 2 seed Baylor 4, No. 3 seed Tennessee 2 | Stats No. 1 seed Florida 4, No. 4 seed Texas 0 | Stats Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:03 pm, May 4, 20212021 DI men’s tennis championships singles and doubles selections announced Kentucky Athletics The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2021 DI men's tennis championships. The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:32 pm, May 3, 20212021 DI men's tennis championship selections announced UNCW Athletics The NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 DI men’s tennis championship on Monday. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 or 8-9 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 17-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. Click or tap here to open the printable bracket, which is also below: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:54 pm, April 22, 2021Here is how to watch the 2021 DI men's tennis selections NCAA Photos The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3, on an NCAA.com stream. The 2021 championship will be at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, from May 17 to May 28. Texas won the 2019 DI Men's Tennis Championship, defeating Wake Forest 4-1 a year after the Demon Deacons won the 2018 national championship. Virginia and Southern California had combined to win the previous nine championships before that. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:50 pm, April 22, 2021NCAA DI Men's Tennis Championship historyHere's the list of Division I men's tennis national champions. 