Florida wins 2021 NCAA DI men's tennis championship

Baylor Athletics

We started the 2021 NCAA Division I men's tennis championship with 64 and, now, just two teams remain — Florida and Baylor, the top two seeds in the country.

Florida and Baylor will meet for the national championship at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22. Watch it live on The Tennis Channel.

No. 2 Baylor began Friday's semifinals with a 4-2 win over No. 3 Tennessee. The match's pivotal moment came with the score 3-2, when Baylor's Adrian Boitan vs. Tennessee's Adam Walton and Baylor's Matias Soto vs. Tennessee's Johannus Monday were the last two singles matches in play.

It came down to Soto. He clinched the Bears' national championship spot after winning the first set on a tie break, then losing the second set 6-4 and winning the third set 7-5.

No. 1 Florida cruised through the nightcap, defeating No. 4 Texas 4-0. After Florida won the doubles point, Ben Shelton captured the Gators' second point in straight sets (6-3, 6-0). Blaise Bicknell grabbed the third point for Florida (6-1, 7-5), setting up Andy Andrade's dual match point and straight-set (6-3, 7-5) victory over Texas' Siem Woldeab.

Here are the results from the semifinals:

No. 2 seed Baylor 4, No. 3 seed Tennessee 2 | Stats

No. 1 seed Florida 4, No. 4 seed Texas 0 | Stats

Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket.