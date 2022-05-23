Follow the 2022 DI men's tennis singles and doubles championships

Last Updated 10:23 AM, May 23, 2022NCAA.comFollow the 2022 DI men's tennis singles and doubles championshipsShare Watch Virginia clinch the 2022 NCAA men's tennis championship 2:19 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:04 pm, May 23, 2022Here are the lineups and times for today's men's singles Singles competition begins this morning at 10 a.m. for DI men's tennis. Live stats for the tournament can be found here. Below are the matchups: • Ben Shelton, Florida vs. Ondrej Styler, Michigan, 10 a.m. • Edoardo Graziani, Penn vs. Axel Nefve, Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. • Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss vs. Filippo Moroni, Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. • JJ Tracey, Ohio St. vs. Dominik Barton, North Florida, 1 p.m. • Stefan Dostanic, Southern California vs. Florian Broska, Mississippi St., 2 p.m. • Philip Henning, Georgia vs. James Davis, Denver, 2:30 p.m. • Arthur Fery, Stanford vs. Francois Le Tallec, Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m. • Andres Martin, Georgia Tech vs. Daniel De Jonge, Pepperdine, 3:30 p,m. • Adam Walton, Tennessee vs. Charles Bertimon, VCU, 10 a.m. • Steven Forman, Northwestern vs. Tyler Stice, Auburn, 1 p.m. • Luc Fomba, TCU vs. Gustaf Strom, Arizona, 3:30 p.m. • Henry von der Schulenburg, Harvard vs. Olivier Stewart, Illinois, 5:30 p.m. • Adrian Boitan, Baylor vs. Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. • Chris Rodesch, Virginia vs. George Harwell, Vanderbilt, 5 p.m. • Matej Vocel, Ohio St. vs. Murphy Cassone, Arizona St., 1:30 p.m. • Andre Ilagan, Hawaii vs. Philip Planisek, Alabama, 5 p.m. • Brian Cernoch, North Carolina vs. Alexander Hoogmartens, UCLA, 1:30 p.m. • Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Virginia vs. Clement Chidekh, Washington, 5:30 p.m. • Christopher Bulus, UNLV vs. Jonas Eriksson Ziverts, Arizona, 1:30 p.m. • Noah Schachter, Texas A&M vs. August Holmgren, San Diego, 3:30 p.m. • Tadeas Paroulek, Baylor vs. James Trotter, Ohio St., 10 a.m. • Loris Pourroy, Florida St. vs. Hamish Stewart, Georgia, 11:30 a.m. • Alexandre Reco, Arkansas vs. Diego Nava, Xavier, 1 p.m. • Eduardo Nava, Wake Forest vs. Liam Draxl, Kentucky, 6 p.m. • Ronnie Hohmann, LSU vs. Matias Soto, Baylor, 10 a.m. • Alex Kotzen, Columbia vs. Juan Carlos Aguilar, TCU 12 p.m. • Garrett Johns, Duke vs. Ryan Seggerman, Princeton, 10 a.m. • Sam Riffice, Florida vs. Cannon Kingsley, Ohio St., 10 a.m. • Peter Makk, Southern California vs. Inaki Montes de la Torre, Virginia, 7 p.m. • Alafia Ayeni, Cornell vs. Johannus Monday, Tennessee, 12 p.m. • Harris Walker, Harvard vs. Kody Pearson, Tulsa, 10 a.m. • Mason Beiler, Oklahoma vs. Mason Beiler, Oklahoma, 10 a.m. Click or tap here for the full bracket. 12:32 am, May 23, 2022
Virginia wins 2022 NCAA men's team title
Virginia is DI men's tennis national champion in the team bracket for the fifth time in program history. The Cavaliers swept Kentucky, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Illinois. View the final interactive bracket here This is UVA's first team title since 2017. The Cavs won four championships in a five-year stretch from 2013-17. Here are the final results from the match: Gianni Ross, who clinched the final point in Virginia's championship win, was named Most Outstanding Player after a 6-4. 6-4 finals win Sunday. Watch the championship match point below. 4:30 pm, May 22, 2022
Singles & doubles brackets released 
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships. The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 19-22. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will serve as host. Click or tap here to see the full singles bracket. Click or tap here to see the full doubles bracket. DRAXL GETS IT DONE FOR @UKMensTennis 👏 THEY ARE HEADED TO THE FINAL!!UK 4, OSU 1@NCAATennis | #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/IDgCJhWbjJ— TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) May 21, 2022 Virginia started off strong, winning the doubles point behind play from Ryan Goetz and Iñaki Montes. In singles competition, the Cavaliers didn't lose a set as Gianni Ross, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Bar Botzer all won their matches. Seconds after securing the semifinal victory, Iñaki Montes pushed the victory to 5-0 with a win of his own. (2/2) Montes match point ⬇️#NCAATennis | @NCAATennis | @UKMensTennis pic.twitter.com/LXvFX3CI8V— TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) May 21, 2022 Virginia and Kentucky will battle for the championship match tomorrow May 22 at 4 p.m. ET. The two schools previously met on March 31, where the Cavaliers defeated the Wildcats 4-2. 1:16 pm, May 21, 2022
Semifinals schedule, scores 
Virginia Athletics Just four teams remain in the 2022 DI men's tennis tournament — Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. By tonight, we will know which two will compete for the national championship. Here are Saturday's semifinal matchups (all times ET): No. 8 Kentucky 4, No. 4 Ohio State 1 No. 7 Virginia 5, No. 6 Tennessee 0 You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. The winners will advance to the championship match Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. 3:50 am, May 20, 2022
Quarterfinal results, semifinals begin Saturday 
Quarterfinals in the 2022 DI men's tennis championship have almost come to a close. Thursday brought three massive upsets with No. 8 Kentucky taking down No. 1 TCU, No. 7 Virginia defeating No. 2 Florida and No. 6 Tennessee besting No. 3 Baylor. Here are the full results: Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Kentucky 4, TCU 3 Tennessee 4, Baylor 3 Ohio State 4, Michigan 2 Virginia 4, Florida 1 You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Here are the semifinal matchups, which will be played Saturday, May 21 (all times are EST): No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Kentucky, 11 a.m. No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Virginia 12:16 pm, May 19, 2022
Quarterfinals begin 
UPDATE: The Virginia-Florida match, which was delayed due to weather, is slated to continue at 11:45 p.m. EST (TennisONE's tweet refers to local time). UPDATE: 10:45 start on the outdoor courts for @GatorsMTN v @UVAMensTennis @NCAATennis | #NCAATennis— TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) May 20, 2022 Quarterfinals of the DI men's tennis tournament get underway this afternoon. Here is the full slate of matches (all times EST): Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Kentucky 4, TCU 3 Tennessee 4, Baylor 3 Ohio State 4, Michigan 2 Virginia vs. Florida, 8 p.m. You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. 12:04 am, May 15, 2022
Recap of Saturday's results 
Day 2 of the DI men's tennis tournament has come to a close. Here are the results: No. 4 Ohio State 4, No. 13 USC 2 No. 5 Michigan 4, No. 12 Texas 2 No. 8 Kentucky 4, No. 9 Wake Forest 2 No. 1 TCU 4, NC State 0 No. 6 Tennessee 4, Florida State 0 Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Quarterfinals of the DI men's tennis tournament get underway Thursday, May 19. Here is the full slate of matches (all times EST): TCU vs. Kentucky, 4 p.m. Baylor vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m. Michigan vs. Ohio State, 8 p.m. Virginia vs. Florida, 8 p.m. 12:59 pm, May 14, 2022
Super regionals: schedule, scores 
Saturday marks the start of day two of the DI men's tournament. You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. No. 4 Ohio State 4, No. 13 USC 2 No. 5 Michigan 4, No. 12 Texas 2 No. 8 Kentucky 4, No. 9 Wake Forest 2 No. 1 TCU 4, NC State 0 No. 6 Tennessee 4, Florida State 0 Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. 12:53 pm, May 13, 2022
Friday's super regional results 
It was all the high-seeds winning on Friday. No. 3 Baylor had a close call with Stanford. It all came down to Baylor's Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi taking down Stanford's Tim Sah to clinch the match. Other than that, No. 2 Florida and No. 7 Virginia won, 4-0. Here's a look at the Friday's results: No. 7 Virginia 4, No. 10 South Carolina 0 No. 2 Florida 4, No. 15 North Carolina 0 No. 3 Baylor 4, Stanford 3 Friday's winners advance to next week's quarterfinals. You can click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. Looking ahead, this is on the Saturday slate: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 13 USC, 12 p.m. ET No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Texas, 12 p.m. No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, 2 p.m. No. 1 TCU vs. NC State, 4 p.m. No. 6 Tennessee vs. Florida State, 4 p.m. 3:16 pm, May 7, 2022
All of Saturday's second round results 
Florida Athletics We're down to just 16 teams in the 2022 DI men's tennis championship, after a full slate of second round games concluded Saturday. Thirteen of 16 seeded teams remain heading into the next round, with No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Harvard and No. 16 Middle Tennessee State losing Saturday. The championship continues next week with super regionals on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14. You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Here were all of Saturday's second round results: No. 5 Michigan 4, Oklahoma 0 No. 6 Tennessee 4, Duke 1 No. 10 South Carolina 4, Pepperdine 1 No. 12 Texas 4, LSU 0 No. 8 Kentucky 4, Northwestern 2 Stanford 4, No. 14 Harvard 3 No. 4 Ohio State 4, Columbia 0 No. 7 Virginia 4, VCU 0 No. 9 Wake Forest 4, Auburn 1 Florida State 4, No. 11 Georgia 3 No. 13 Southern California 4, San Diego 1 No. 15 North Carolina 4, Arizona 1 NC State 4, No. 16 Middle Tennessee 3 No. 1 TCU 4, Utah 0 No. 2 Florida 4, Miami (Fla.) 0 No. 3 Bayor 4, Texas A&M 2 1:15 am, May 7, 2022
Friday's complete first round results 
Pepperdine Athletics The DI men's tennis championships started Friday with the first round. After the 32 matches, only 16 teams remain. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Friday's first round results are below: Pepperdine 4, Washington 0 Northwestern 4, ETSU 0 Columbia 4, Notre Dame 2 Duke 4, Memphis 1 Florida State 4, Georgia State 1 Stanford 4, Mississippi State 0 LSU 4, SMU 3 Texas 4, Idaho 0 Oklahoma 4, Louisville 2 South Carolina 4, South Carolina State 0 VCU 4, Penn 3 Kentucky 4, DePaul 0 Tennessee 4, Tennessee Tech 0 San Diego 4, UC Irvine 0 Ohio State 4, Youngstown State 0 Auburn 4, Texas Tech 1 Middle Tennessee 4, UNCW 0 Arizona 4, Princeton 2 Michigan 4, Western Michigan 0 Miami (Fla.) You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. You can follow along below for final scores of Friday's first round: Washington vs. Pepperdine, 10 a.m. ETSU vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m. Notre Dame vs. Columbia , 10 a.m. Memphis vs. Duke, 10 a.m. Georgia St. vs. Florida State, 11 a.m. Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 11 a.m. LSU vs. SMU, 11 a.m. Idaho vs. Texas, 11 a.m. Oklahoma vs. Louisville, 11 a.m. South Carolina State vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m. Penn vs. VCU, 1 p.m. DePaul vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m. Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m. UC Irvine vs. San Diego, 1 p.m. Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Auburn, 1 p.m. UNCW vs. Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m. Princeton vs. Arizona, 1 p.m. Western Mich. vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. South Florida vs. Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m. Alabama State vs. Georgia, 2 p.m. Monmouth vs. Harvard, 2 p.m. Utah vs. Ole Miss, 3 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Virginia, 4 p.m. Nevada vs. Southern California, 4 p.m. Radford vs. Wake Forest, 4 p.m. Tulsa vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m. Liberty vs. NC State, 4 p.m. Navy vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m. New Orleans vs. Florida, 5 p.m. Drake vs. TCU, 6 p.m. Abilene Christian vs. Baylor, 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:29 pm, May 5, 2022How to watch every match All matches during the DI men's tennis championship will be streamed on the TennisONE app. The team championship will be played May 19-22. The singles and doubles championship will be played May 23-28. Click here to download the app. Full bracket | Singles bracket | Doubles bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:59 pm, May 3, 20222022 DI men's tennis championship singles and doubles selections revealed The NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships. Florida's Ben Shelton earned the first overall seed in the singles tournament while TCU's Jacob Fearnley and Luc Fomba grabbed the first overall seed in doubles. Click here to view the full release and selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +