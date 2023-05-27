Virginia wins 2023 DI men's tennis championship
Georgia's Ethan Quinn wins DI men's singles title
The redshirt freshman pulls off the comeback and wins the fifth singles title in program history!
Ohio State takes DI men's doubles title
Ohio State's Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter defeated Texas' Cleeve Harper and Eliot Spizzirri to win the 2023 DI men's tennis doubles title. The Buckeyes pair won the match in straight sets, 6-4 in both. The win comes as the second doubles national title in program history.
Singles and doubles championship bracket, schedule
The 2023 DI men's tennis singles and doubles tournament continues The singles tournament will run from May 22-May 27, while the doubles championships will begin on May 23 and conclude on May 27. You can stream coverage live on the Cracked Racquets Youtube page.
- May 22: Singles round of 64
- May 23: Singles round of 32; Doubles round of 32
- May 24: Singles round of 16; Doubles round of 16
- May 25: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals
- May 26: Singles semifinals; Doubles semifinals
- May 27: Singles national championship; Doubles national championship.
🏆 Virginia wins 2023 DI men's team championship
Virginia won its second straight DI men's tennis national championship and its sixth title in the last 10 years after defeating Ohio State 4-0 in the title match.
The Cavaliers kicked things off with a 2-1 win a doubles play, needing just three wins in singles play to win the championship. During singles play, Virginia won three matches two sets to none to take home the title.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Doubles play
Singles play
Schedule, scores from DI men's team tennis championship
The national championship match for DI men's tennis is set. No. 3 Ohio State will meet No. 5 Virginia Sunday at 12 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com.
National Championship
Below are the semifinal results:
Here are the quarterfinal results (click or tap on each matchup for final stats):
- No. 1 Texas 4, No. 9 South Carolina 0
- No. 5 Virginia 4, No. 4 Kentucky 2
- No. 2 TCU 4, No. 7 Michigan 1
- No. 3 Ohio State 4, No. 6 Georgia 3
Here are the results from the super regionals:
- No. 7 Michigan 4, No. 10 USC 3
- No. 3 Ohio State 4, No. 14 Arizona 2
- No. 4 Kentucky 4, Stanford 3
- No. 6 Georgia 4, No. 11 Harvard 2
- No. 2 TCU 4, No. 15 Mississippi State 1
- No. 5 Virginia 4, No. 12 Duke 0
- No. 9 South Carolina 4, No. 8 Tennessee 2
- No. 1 Texas 4, No. 16 North Carolina 0
Schedule, bracket, links for the championship
The 2023 DI men's championship is here and the nation's best are competing for a spot in the finals May 18-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
Here's the full schedule for the 2023 DI men's tennis championships, for the team, singles and doubles competitions.
- May 5-6 or 6-7: First and second round for the team championship
- May 12 or 13: Super regionals for the team championship
- May 19: Quarterfinals for the team championship
- May 20: Semifinals for the team championship
- May 21: Team championship final
- May 22: Singles round of 64
- May 23: Singles round of 32; Doubles round of 32
- May 24: Singles round of 16; Doubles round of 16
- May 25: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals
- May 26: Singles semifinals; Doubles semifinals
- May 27: Singles national championship; Doubles national championship.
This is the first time men's and women's championships for DI, DII and DIII will be at a single site.
Team selections for the 2023 NCAA DI men's tennis championship were announced on May 1 and can be seen in a press release here.
Every DI men's tennis champion since 1946
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST
|2022
|Virginia
|4-0
|Kentucky
|Illinois
|2021
|Florida
|4-1
|Baylor
|UCF
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Texas
|4-1
|Wake Forest
|UCF
|2018
|Wake Forest
|4-2
|Ohio State
|Wake Forest
|2017
|Virginia
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|2016
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahoma
|Tulsa
|2015
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahoma
|Baylor
|2014
|Southern California
|4-2
|Oklahoma
|Georgia
|2013
|Virginia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Illinois
|2012
|Southern California
|4-2
|Virginia
|Georgia
|2011
|Southern California
|4-3
|Virginia
|Stanford
|2010
|Southern California
|4-2
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|2009
|Southern California
|4-1
|Ohio St.
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Georgia
|4-2
|Texas
|Tulsa
|2007
|Georgia
|4-0
|Illinois
|Georgia
|2006
|Pepperdine
|4-2
|Georgia
|Stanford
|2005
|UCLA
|4-3
|Baylor
|Texas A&M
|2004
|Baylor
|4-0
|UCLA
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|2003
|Illinois
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia
|2002
|Southern California
|4-1
|Georgia
|Texas A&M
|2001
|Georgia
|4-1
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|2000
|Stanford
|4-0
|Va. Commonwealth
|Georgia
|1999
|Georgia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1997
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCLA
|1996
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1995
|Stanford
|4-0
|Mississippi
|Georgia
|1994
|Southern California
|4-3
|Stanford
|Notre Dame
|1993
|Southern California
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1992
|Stanford
|5-0
|Notre Dame
|Georgia
|1991
|Southern California
|5-2
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1990
|Stanford
|5-2
|Tennessee
|Southern California
|1989
|Stanford
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|LSU
|Georgia
|1987
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1986
|Stanford
|5-2
|Pepperdine
|Georgia
|1985
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1984
|UCLA
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1983
|Stanford
|5-4
|Southern Methodist
|Georgia
|1982
|UCLA
|5-1
|Pepperdine
|Georgia
|1981
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1980
|Stanford
|5-3
|California
|Georgia
|1979
|UCLA
|5-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1978
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1977
|Stanford
|5-4
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1976
|Southern California, UCLA
|21
|Tex.-Pan American
|1975
|UCLA
|27-20
|Miami (Fla.)
|Tex.-Pan American
|1974
|Stanford
|30-25
|Southern California
|Southern California
|1973
|Stanford
|33-28
|Southern California
|Princeton
|1972
|Trinity (Tex.)
|36-30
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1971
|UCLA
|35-27
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Notre Dame
|1970
|UCLA
|26-22
|Trinity (Tex.), Rice
|Utah
|1969
|Southern California
|35-23
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1968
|Southern California
|31-23
|Rice
|Trinity (Tex.)
|1967
|Southern California
|28-23
|UCLA
|Southern Ill.
|1966
|Southern California
|27-23
|UCLA
|Miami (Fla.)
|1965
|UCLA
|31-13
|Miami (Fla.)
|UCLA
|1964
|Southern California
|26-25
|UCLA
|Michigan St.
|1963
|Southern California
|27-19
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1962
|Southern California
|22-12
|UCLA
|Stanford
|1961
|UCLA
|17-16
|Southern California
|Iowa St.
|1960
|UCLA
|18-8
|Southern California
|Washington
|1959
|Notre Dame, Tulane
|8
|Northwestern
|1958
|Southern California
|13-9
|Stanford
|Navy
|1957
|Michigan
|10-9
|Tulane
|Utah
|1956
|UCLA
|15-14
|Southern California
|Kalamazoo
|1955
|Southern California
|12-7
|Texas
|North Carolina
|1954
|UCLA
|15-10
|Southern California
|Washington
|1953
|UCLA
|11-6
|California
|Syracuse
|1952
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, Southern California
|Northwestern
|1951
|Southern California
|9-7
|Cincinnati
|Northwestern
|1950
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, Southern California
|Texas
|1949
|San Francisco
|7-4
|Rollins, Tulane, Washington
|Texas
|1948
|William & Mary
|6-5
|San Francisco
|UCLA
|1947
|William & Mary
|10-4
|Rice
|UCLA
|1946
|Southern California
|9-6
|William & Mary
|Northwestern