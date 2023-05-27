Virginia wins 2023 DI men's tennis championship

➡️ Click or tap here to view the bracket

Virginia won its second straight DI men's tennis national championship and its sixth title in the last 10 years after defeating Ohio State 4-0 in the title match.

The Cavaliers kicked things off with a 2-1 win a doubles play, needing just three wins in singles play to win the championship. During singles play, Virginia won three matches two sets to none to take home the title.

Here is a breakdown of the final results:

