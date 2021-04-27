2021 DII men's college tennis: Selections set for May 4

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos

The contenders for the 2021 DII men's tennis championship will be announced during the selection show on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com.

The preliminary round tournaments are set for May 7-9, and the final site dates are May 18-20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona.