Last Updated 4:27 PM, May 05, 2021

Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's tennis championship

Share
DII men's tennis: 2021 selection show
12:04
12:02 am, May 5, 2021

2021 DII men's tennis championship selections announced

Edinboro Athletics Edinboro men's tennis

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 35 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII men’s tennis championship.

Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-20, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.

Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. 

7:54 pm, April 27, 2021

The DII men's college tennis selection show is today, May 4 on NCAA.com

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos DII men's tennis championship Columbus State

The contenders for the 2021 DII men's tennis championship will be announced during the selection show on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com.

The preliminary round tournaments are set for May 7-9, and the final site dates are May 18-20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona.

7:54 pm, April 27, 2021

DII men's college tennis champions

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos Barry DII men's tennis championship

These programs have won the DII men's tennis championship, which dates back to 1963. 

Barry is the reigning champion after winning its fourth DII men's tennis championship in 2019.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
2019 Barry  4-3 Columbus State Alamonte Springs, Fl.
2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo.
2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz.
2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky.
2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas
2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla.
1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo.
1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla.
1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis
1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist
1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla.
1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla.
1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla.
1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist
1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St.
1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l
1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock
1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville
1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock
1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego
1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego
1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St.
1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22   Colorado St.-Pueblo
1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine
1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg
1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22   Kalamazoo
1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw
1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward
1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg
1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas
1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago
1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee
1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A.
1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15   DePauw
1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis