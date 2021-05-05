Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's tennis championship

Last Updated 4:27 PM, May 05, 2021Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's tennis championshipShare DII men's tennis: 2021 selection show 12:04 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:02 am, May 5, 20212021 DII men's tennis championship selections announced Edinboro Athletics The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 35 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII men’s tennis championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-20, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts. Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:54 pm, April 27, 2021The DII men's college tennis selection show is today, May 4 on NCAA.com Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos The contenders for the 2021 DII men's tennis championship will be announced during the selection show on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com. The preliminary round tournaments are set for May 7-9, and the final site dates are May 18-20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:54 pm, April 27, 2021DII men's college tennis champions Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos These programs have won the DII men's tennis championship, which dates back to 1963. Barry is the reigning champion after winning its fourth DII men's tennis championship in 2019. YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 2019 Barry 4-3 Columbus State Alamonte Springs, Fl. 2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo. 2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz. 2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky. 2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas 2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo. 2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla. 2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla. 1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla. 1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo. 1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla. 1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis 1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist 1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla. 1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla. 1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla. 1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist 1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St. 1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge 1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge 1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St. 1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St. 1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l 1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock 1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville 1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock 1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego 1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego 1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St. 1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22 Colorado St.-Pueblo 1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine 1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg 1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22 Kalamazoo 1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw 1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward 1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg 1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas 1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago 1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee 1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A. 1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15 DePauw 1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link