Live updates from the NCAA DII men's tennis championship

After the completion of Tuesday's Day Two of regional action, the championship field for the DII men's tennis finals is now set. The following 16 teams will advance to the championship round:

Azusa Pacific

Barry

Cameron

Charleston (WV)

Columbus State

Edinboro

Embry-Riddle

Flagler

Hawaii Pacific

Le Moyne

Ouachita Baptist

Southern Arkansas

Southern New Hampshire

UIndy

UT Tyler

Wayne State

The teams above will be reseeded and placed in the championship bracket, which is scheduled to be released Wednesday, May 11.

Here are the complete results from Tuesday's regional action:

South Region #2 | No. 2 Embry-Riddle 3 , No. 6 Lynn 0

, No. 6 Lynn 0 South Region #1 | No. 1 Barry 4 , No. 4 West Florida 0

, No. 4 West Florida 0 Midwest Region #2 | No. 2 UIndy 4 , No. 3 McKendree 0

, No. 3 McKendree 0 Midwest Region #1 | No. 1 Wayne State 4 , No. 4 Grand Valley State 0

, No. 4 Grand Valley State 0 South Central Region #1 | No. 1 UT Tyler 4 , No. 4 St. Mary's 0

, No. 4 St. Mary's 0 Atlantic Region #1 | No. 1 Charleston (WV) 4 , No. 4 West Liberty 0

, No. 4 West Liberty 0 Southeast Region #1 | No. 1 Columbus State 4 , No. 4 Lander 0

, No. 4 Lander 0 Southeast Region #2 | No. 2 Flagler 4 , No. 3 North Georgia 0

, No. 3 North Georgia 0 South Central #2 | No. 3 Cameron 4 , No. 2 Midwestern State 2

, No. 2 Midwestern State 2 East Region #1 | No. 1 Le Moyne 4 , No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 1

, No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 1 Atlantic Region #2 | No. 2 Edinboro 4 , No. 3 Bluefield State 2

, No. 3 Bluefield State 2 West Region #2 | No. 2 Azusa Pacific 4, No. 3 Biola 1

No. 3 Biola 1 East Region #2 | No. 2 Southern New Hampshire 4, No. 3 Queens 3

Monday resulted in three regional winners — Hawaii Pacific from West Region #1, Southern Arkansas from the Central Region #2 and Ouachita Baptist out of Central Region #1.