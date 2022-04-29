Last Updated 12:03 PM, April 29, 2022
NCAA.com

The DII men's tennis selection show is set for May 3

Share
DII Men's Tennis champion crowned
1:54
3:19 pm, April 29, 2022

How to watch the 2022 selection show

Selections for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championships will be announced at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, here on NCAA.com

The team championships will have a maximum of 48 teams. The teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 regional sites (two to five teams at each site) and the finals site (16-team bracket) to determine the national champion. There will be 16 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. The remaining 20 teams will be selected on an at-large basis.

Bid allocations are as follows:

  • Atlantic 6
  • South 8
  • Central 4
  • South Central 4
  • East 6
  • Southeast 8
  • Midwest 8
  • West 4

The first round of the tournament will be May 9-10 and this year's championship will be May 17-21, at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. You can click or tap here to read the pre-championship manual, which includes full format explanations and additional championship information.

3:17 pm, April 29, 2022

DII men's tennis championship history

Barry won the 2021 DII tennis championship, its second consecutive title and third since 2015.
YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
2021 Barry 4-1 Columbus State Surprise, Ariz.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Barry  4-3 Columbus State Alamonte Springs, Fl.
2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo.
2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz.
2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky.
2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas
2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla.
1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo.
1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla.
1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis
1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist
1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla.
1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla.
1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla.
1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist
1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St.
1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l
1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock
1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville
1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock
1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego
1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego
1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St.
1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22   Colorado St.-Pueblo
1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine
1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg
1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22   Kalamazoo
1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw
1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward
1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg
1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas
1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago
1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee
1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A.
1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15   DePauw
1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis