The DII men's tennis selection show is set for May 3

Selections for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championships will be announced at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, here on NCAA.com.

The team championships will have a maximum of 48 teams. The teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 regional sites (two to five teams at each site) and the finals site (16-team bracket) to determine the national champion. There will be 16 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. The remaining 20 teams will be selected on an at-large basis.

Bid allocations are as follows:

Atlantic 6

South 8

Central 4

South Central 4

East 6

Southeast 8

Midwest 8

West 4

The first round of the tournament will be May 9-10 and this year's championship will be May 17-21, at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. You can click or tap here to read the pre-championship manual, which includes full format explanations and additional championship information.