Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis national championship

Alejandro Palacios sealed the DII men's tennis championship for the Barry Buccaneers after beating Columbus State's Christian Garay in No. 2 singles. Palacios knocked off Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Barry jumped out to a 3-1 lead after winning the doubles point and closing out two singles matches in just two sets.

Click or tap here to watch a full replay of the title match.

AND THAT'S THE MATCH! Alejandro Palacios wins in 3 sets over #15 Garay and the Bucs take the title! pic.twitter.com/Y27WQW8rzl — Barry University Men’s Tennis (@BarryUTennis) May 21, 2021

Here are the results of all the finished singles matches:

No. 2 singles: Barry's Alejandro Palacios def. Columbus State's Christian Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

def. Columbus State's Christian Garay No. 3 singles: Columbus State's Tommaso Schold def. Barry's Alejandro Gallego 6-3, 6-4

def. Barry's Alejandro Gallego No. 5 singles: Barry's Ignasi Forcano def. Columbus State's Felix Steen 6-3, 6-3

def. Columbus State's Felix Steen No. 6 singles: Barry's Tim Buttner def. Columbus State's Justin Welz 6-2, 7-5

Barry won the doubles point earlier in the evening, taking two out of the three sets. Here are the results:

No. 1 doubles: Columbus State's Alvaro Regalado/Javier Cueto Ramos 6, Barry's Ignasi Forcano/Martin Gutierrez 0

Barry's Ignasi Forcano/Martin Gutierrez 0 No. 2 doubles: Barry's Alessandro Giuliato/Tim Buttner 6, Columbus State's Felix Steen/Christian Garay 1

Columbus State's Felix Steen/Christian Garay 1 No. 3 doubles: Barry's Arnau Rodriguez/Alejandro Gallego 6, Columbus State's Pietro Martinetti/Tommaso Schold 4

To see all the stats of the match, click or tap here.