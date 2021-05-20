Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis national championship

Last Updated 11:04 PM, May 20, 2021Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis national championshipShare Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis championship 3:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:05 am, May 21, 2021Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis championship final Alejandro Palacios sealed the DII men's tennis championship for the Barry Buccaneers after beating Columbus State's Christian Garay in No. 2 singles. Palacios knocked off Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Barry jumped out to a 3-1 lead after winning the doubles point and closing out two singles matches in just two sets. Click or tap here to watch a full replay of the title match. AND THAT'S THE MATCH! Alejandro Palacios wins in 3 sets over #15 Garay and the Bucs take the title! pic.twitter.com/Y27WQW8rzl— Barry University Men’s Tennis (@BarryUTennis) May 21, 2021 Here are the results of all the finished singles matches: No. 2 singles: Barry's Alejandro Palacios def. Columbus State's Christian Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 No. 3 singles: Columbus State's Tommaso Schold def. Barry's Alejandro Gallego 6-3, 6-4 No. 5 singles: Barry's Ignasi Forcano def. Columbus State's Felix Steen 6-3, 6-3 No. 6 singles: Barry's Tim Buttner def. Columbus State's Justin Welz 6-2, 7-5 Barry won the doubles point earlier in the evening, taking two out of the three sets. 11:17 pm, May 20, 2021
Barry leads 3-1
The first two singles decisions were split with Columbus State's Tommaso Schold winning 6-3, 6-4 against Barry's Alejandro Gallego, and Barry's Ignasi Forcano defeating Felix Steen 6-3, 6-3. Barry's Tim Buttner was able to hold off Justin Welz in the second set, winning 6-2, 7-5. Barry now holds a 3-1 lead with three singles matches still to be determined.
TIM BUETTNER! Bucs win at #6 singles. Bucs lead 3-1. pic.twitter.com/7k3DABCdoY— Barry University Men's Tennis (@BarryUTennis) May 20, 2021
Here are the results of all the finished singles matches:
No. 3 singles: Columbus State's Tommaso Schold def. Barry's Alejandro Gallego 6-3, 6-3
No. 5 singles: Barry's Ignasi Forcano def. Columbus State's Felix Steen 6-3, 6-3
No. 6 singles: Barry's Tim Buttner def. Columbus State's Justin Welz 6-2, 7-5
You can watch the match live by clicking here.
To track live stats of the match, click or tap here. 9:39 pm, May 20, 2021
No. 2 seed Barry takes 1-0 lead over No. 1 Columbus State
After three sets of doubles play, Barry takes a quick 1-0 lead over No. 1 seed Columbus State. Six singles matches will now take place to determine which team will take home the national championship. The team to reach four match wins first will take home the title. To track live stats of the match, click or tap here.
Here are the results from the three doubles matches:
No. 1 doubles: Columbus State's Alvaro Regalado/Javier Cueto Ramos 6, Barry's Ignasi Forcano/Martin Gutierrez 0
No. 2 doubles: Barry's Alessandro Giuliato/Tim Buttner 6, Columbus State's Felix Steen/Christian Garay 1
No. 3 doubles: Barry's Arnau Rodriguez/Alejandro Gallego 6, Columbus State's Pietro Martinetti/Tommaso Schold 4
You can watch the match live by clicking here.
To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. 12:49 pm, May 20, 2021
DII Men's Tennis: National championship schedule, scores
Columbus State Athletics
No. 1 seed Columbus State and No. 2 seed Barry will meet for the national championship at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, AZ. These two programs have met in the last two national championship matches, with Columbus State winning its first-ever national championship in 2018, then Barry getting revenge and winning in 2019. It was Barry's fourth national championship of the decade.
Here's the schedule for the national championship:
5 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Columbus State vs. No. 2 seed Barry | Live scores
You can watch the match live by clicking here.
To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. 9:15 pm, May 19, 2021
Results from the semifinals
Columbus State Athletics
The semifinals of the DII men's tennis championship are over, and the championship match is set. No. 1 seed Columbus State will face No. 2 seed Barry for the 2021 national championship on Thursday, May 20, at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, AZ.
Columbus State kicked off the semifinal round with a 4-0 win over No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo, and Barry rounded out the night with a 4-0 victory against UIndy. Click or tap here to watch the full replay of both semifinal matches. Here are the semifinals results:
No. 1 seed Columbus State 4, No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo 0 | View the stats
No. 2 seed Barry 4, No. 3 seed UIndy 0 | View the stats
Here is the championship match schedule:
No. 1 Columbus State vs. No. 2 Barry | Thursday, May 20 | 5 p.m. ET | Live stats
To view the championship bracket, click or tap here.
11:15 pm, May 18, 2021
Results from the quarterfinals
Columbus State Athletics
The 2021 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship began with quarterfinals on Tuesday. Eight teams entered, but only four advanced to Wednesday's semifinals. This year's championship is being played at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Sunrise, Arizona. It will conclude on Thursday, May 20, with the finals. Here are the final results from Tuesday:
No. 1 seed Columbus State 4, No. 8 seed Cameron 0 | Final stats
No. 2 seed Barry 4, No. 7 seed Northwest Missouri State 1 | Final stats
No. 3 seed UIndy 4, No. 6 seed Bluefield State 0 | Final stats
No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo 4, No. 4 Concordia (NY) 2 | Final stats
Below is the semifinal schedule:
No. 1 seed Columbus State vs. No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo | 5 p.m. ET | Watch live
No. 2 seed Barry vs. No. 3 seed UIndy | 5 p.m. ET | Watch live
Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. For the finals bracket, click or tap here.
11:02 pm, May 4, 2021
2021 DII men's tennis championship selections announced
Edinboro Athletics
The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 35 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII men's tennis championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-20, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.
Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. For the finals bracket, click or tap here.
6:54 pm, April 27, 2021
The DII men's college tennis selection show is today, May 4 on NCAA.com
Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos
The contenders for the 2021 DII men's tennis championship will be announced during the selection show on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com. The preliminary round tournaments are set for May 7-9, and the final site dates are May 18-20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona.
6:54 pm, April 27, 2021
DII men's college tennis champions
Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos
These programs have won the DII men's tennis championship, which dates back to 1963. Barry is the reigning champion after winning its fourth DII men's tennis championship in 2019. YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 2019 Barry 4-3 Columbus State Alamonte Springs, Fl. 2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo. 2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz. 2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky. 2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas 2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo. 2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla. 2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla. 1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla. 1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo. 1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla. 1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis 1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist 1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla. 1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla. 1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla. 1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist 1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St. 1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge 1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge 1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St. 1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St. 1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l 1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock 1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville 1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock 1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego 1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego 1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St. 1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22 Colorado St.-Pueblo 1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine 1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg 1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22 Kalamazoo 1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw 1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward 1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg 1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas 1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago 1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee 1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A. 1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15 DePauw 1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link