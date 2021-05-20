Last Updated 11:04 PM, May 20, 2021

Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis national championship

Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis championship
3:02
12:05 am, May 21, 2021

Barry wins the 2021 DII men's tennis championship final

Barry's Alejandro Palacios

Alejandro Palacios sealed the DII men's tennis championship for the Barry Buccaneers after beating Columbus State's Christian Garay in No. 2 singles. Palacios knocked off Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Barry jumped out to a 3-1 lead after winning the doubles point and closing out two singles matches in just two sets. 

Click or tap here to watch a full replay of the title match.

Here are the results of all the finished singles matches:

  • No. 2 singles: Barry's Alejandro Palacios def. Columbus State's Christian Garay 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
  • No. 3 singles: Columbus State's Tommaso Schold def. Barry's Alejandro Gallego 6-3, 6-4
  • No. 5 singles: Barry's Ignasi Forcano def. Columbus State's Felix Steen 6-3, 6-3
  • No. 6 singles: Barry's Tim Buttner def. Columbus State's Justin Welz 6-2, 7-5

Barry won the doubles point earlier in the evening, taking two out of the three sets. Here are the results: 

  • No. 1 doubles: Columbus State's Alvaro Regalado/Javier Cueto Ramos 6, Barry's Ignasi Forcano/Martin Gutierrez 0
  • No. 2 doubles: Barry's Alessandro Giuliato/Tim Buttner 6, Columbus State's Felix Steen/Christian Garay 1
  • No. 3 doubles: Barry's Arnau Rodriguez/Alejandro Gallego 6, Columbus State's Pietro Martinetti/Tommaso Schold 4

To see all the stats of the match, click or tap here.

11:17 pm, May 20, 2021

Barry leads 3-1

The first two singles decisions were split with Columbus State's Tommaso Schold winning 6-3, 6-4 against Barry's Alejandro Gallego, and Barry's Ignasi Forcano defeating Felix Steen 6-3, 6-3. Barry's Tim Buttner was able to hold off Justin Welz in the second set, winning 6-2, 7-5. Barry now holds a 3-1 lead with three singles matches still to be determined. 

You can watch the match live by clicking here. 

To track live stats of the match, click or tap here.

9:39 pm, May 20, 2021

No. 2 seed Barry takes 1-0 lead over No. 1 Columbus State

Barry men's tennis

After three sets of doubles play, Barry takes a quick 1-0 lead over No. 1 seed Columbus State. Six singles matches will now take place to determine which team will take home the national championship. The team to reach four match wins first will take home the title. To track live stats of the match, click or tap here.

You can watch the match live by clicking here. 

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here.

12:49 pm, May 20, 2021

DII Men's Tennis: National championship schedule, scores

Columbus State Athletics Columbus State will face Barry in the national championship for the third consecutive season.

No. 1 seed Columbus State and No. 2 seed Barry will meet for the national championship at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, AZ. These two programs have met in the last two national championship matches, with Columbus State winning its first-ever national championship in 2018, then Barry getting revenge and winning in 2019. It was Barry's fourth national championship of the decade.

Here's the schedule for the national championship:

  • 5 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Columbus State vs. No. 2 seed Barry | Live scores

You can watch the match live by clicking here. 

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here.

9:15 pm, May 19, 2021

Results from the semifinals

Columbus State Athletics Columbus State advances to the DII men's tennis championship match

The semifinals of the DII men's tennis championship are over, and the championship match is set. No. 1 seed Columbus State will face No. 2 seed Barry for the 2021 national championship on Thursday, May 20, at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, AZ.

Columbus State kicked off the semifinal round with a 4-0 win over No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo, and Barry rounded out the night with a 4-0 victory against UIndy.

Click or tap here to watch the full replay of both semifinal matches.

Here are the semifinals results:

Here is the championship match schedule: 

  • No. 1 Columbus State vs. No. 2 Barry | Thursday, May 20 | 5 p.m. ET | Live stats

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here.

11:15 pm, May 18, 2021

Results from the quarterfinals

Columbus State Athletics Columbus State in the 2021 DII men's tennis quarterfinals

The 2021 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship began with quarterfinals on Tuesday. Eight teams entered, but only four advanced to Wednesday's semifinals.

This year's championship is being played at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Sunrise, Arizona. It will conclude on Thursday, May 20, with the finals.

Here are the final results from Tuesday:

  • No. 1 seed Columbus State 4, No. 8 seed Cameron 0 | Final stats
  • No. 2 seed Barry 4, No. 7 seed Northwest Missouri State 1 | Final stats
  • No. 3 seed UIndy 4, No. 6 seed Bluefield State 0 | Final stats
  • No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo 4, No. 4 Concordia (NY) 2  | Final stats

Below is the semifinal schedule:

  • No. 1 seed Columbus State vs. No. 5 seed Hawaii Hilo | 5 p.m. ET | Watch live 
  • No. 2 seed Barry vs. No. 3 seed UIndy | 5 p.m. ET | Watch live

Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. For the finals bracket, click or tap here.

11:02 pm, May 4, 2021

2021 DII men's tennis championship selections announced

Edinboro Athletics Edinboro men's tennis

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 35 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII men’s tennis championship.

Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 18-20, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.

Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. For the finals bracket, click or tap here.

6:54 pm, April 27, 2021

The DII men's college tennis selection show is today, May 4 on NCAA.com

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos Columbus State of DII men's tennis

The contenders for the 2021 DII men's tennis championship will be announced during the selection show on Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com.

The preliminary round tournaments are set for May 7-9, and the final site dates are May 18-20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Arizona.

6:54 pm, April 27, 2021

DII men's college tennis champions

Matt Marriott | NCAA Photos 2019 DII men's tennis championship

These programs have won the DII men's tennis championship, which dates back to 1963. 

Barry is the reigning champion after winning its fourth DII men's tennis championship in 2019.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
2019 Barry  4-3 Columbus State Alamonte Springs, Fl.
2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo.
2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz.
2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky.
2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas
2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla.
1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo.
1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla.
1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis
1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist
1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla.
1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla.
1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla.
1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist
1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St.
1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l
1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock
1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville
1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock
1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego
1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego
1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St.
1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22   Colorado St.-Pueblo
1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine
1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg
1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22   Kalamazoo
1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw
1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward
1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg
1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas
1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago
1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee
1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A.
1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15   DePauw
1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis