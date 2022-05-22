Barry wins 2022 DII men's tennis national title for third-straight championship

Last Updated 2:55 PM, May 22, 2022NCAA.comBarry wins 2022 DII men's tennis national title for third-straight championshipShare Barry wins the 2022 DII men's tennis championship 3:24 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:35 pm, May 22, 2022Barry wins 2022 men's DII tennis national title for third-straight championship Barry took down Wayne State, 4-1, on Sunday morning to win its third-straight championship and sixth since 2010. Barry kicked off the morning by going up 1-0 after taking the first two doubles matches. The duo of Alessandro Giuliato and Hugo Cazaban beat Wayne State's Niklas Karcz and Ben Lakeman, 6-2. Then, Ignasi Forcano and Martin Gutierrez took down Wayne State's Cedric Drenth and Daniel Grey, 6-4. When the Singles began, Alejandro Gallego gave Barry another point to make it 2-0 when he took down Ben Lakeman 6-0, 6-2. Wayne State responded with a point of its own when Grey bested Forcano 6-4, 6-3, to make it 2-1. In Match No. 5, Barry's Arnau Rodriguez beat out Drenth 7-5, 6-1 to extend his squad's lead to 3-1. Barry clinched the national championship victory in Match No. 3 when Alessandro Giuliato took down Karcz 6-2, 7-5 to give the Buccaneers their third-straight national title. The Buccaneers have won national championships in 2010, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 and now 2022.
4:42 pm, May 21, 2022
No. 3 Barry, No. 4 Wayne State to meet for national championship After nearly four hours of a highly competitive semifinal, No. 4 Wayne State edged out No. 1 Columbus State 4-3 after the sixth and final singles match between Wayne State's Niklas Karcz and Columbus State's Tommaso Schold ended with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3) victory for Karcz, breaking a 3-3 tie in the match and clinching Wayne State's spot in the national championship. The semifinal was a back-and-forth affair with Columbus State winning the doubles points. Columbus State also had a 2-1 lead, as Wayne State tied the match at both 1-1 and 2-2 before going ahead 3-2 on Daniel Grey's 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win in the No. 4 singles match. Then it was Columbus State's turn to knot things up with Pietro Martinetti's win in the No. 5 singles match. At 10 a.m. ET Sunday, Wayne State will face No. 3 Barry, which handled its business against Flagler with a 4-0 victory Saturday morning. Barry, a five-time national champion, has won the last two DII men's tennis championships in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 championship having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wayne State is one win away from its first national championship.
Here are the results from the semifinals (click or tap on a match to view the final scores): No. 3 Barry 4, No. 7 Flagler 0 No. 4 Wayne State 4, No. 1 Columbus State 3 Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. 12:35 pm, May 21, 2022
DII men's tennis semifinals: Schedule, scores Entering Saturday's semifinals, which featured three of the top four seeds, there were just three matches and four teams left in the 2022 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship. Here are the results from the semifinals (click or tap on a match to view the live scores): No. 3 Barry 4, No. 7 Flagler 0 No. 4 Wayne State 4, No. 1 Columbus State 3 The winners of the semifinal matches will advance to the national championship match, which will take place Sunday, May 22 at Noon ET.
Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. 7:30 pm, May 19, 2022
Columbus St., Wayne St., Barry, Flagler advance to semis With wins in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship on Thursday, No. 1 Columbus State, No. 3 Barry, No. 4 Wayne State and No. 7 Flagler advanced to the semifinals, which will be held on Saturday, May 21. No. 1 seed Columbus State is in pursuit of its second national championship after it won its first title in 2018. Meanwhile, No. 3 Barry has won five national championships since 2010, as it looks for its sixth. Here's the schedule for the semifinals (click or tap on a match to view the live scores): 9 a.m. ET | No. 1 Columbus State vs. No. 4 Wayne State 9 a.m. ET | No. 3 Barry vs. No. 7 Flagler The winners of the semifinal matches will advance to the national championship match, which will take place Sunday, May 22 at Noon ET.
Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. 12:28 pm, May 19, 2022
Four teams advance from DII men's tennis quarterfinals on Thursday The quarterfinals of the DII men's tennis bracket were held Thursday afternoon. Here is the full slate of final scores: Columbus State 4, Azusa Pacific 0 Barry 4, UIndy 1 Wayne State 4, Embry-Riddle 3 Flagler 4, Hawaii Pacific 2 The winners of today's matches will advance to the men's semifinals on Saturday, before the championship match on Sunday. Click or tap here to view the full, interactive bracket. 7:30 pm, May 18, 2022
Quarterfinals are set after Wednesday's first round Wednesday's matches in the 2022 DII men's tennis tournament are complete.
Here are the results: No. 1 Columbus St. 4, No. 16 Cameron 0 No. 4 Wayne St. (MI) 4, No. 13 Southern N.H. 0 No. 5 Embry-Riddle (FL) 4, vs. No. 12 Southern Ark. 1 No. 8 Azusa Pacific 4, No. 9 Le Moyne 1 No. 3 Barry 4, No. 14 Edinboro 0 No. 7 Flagler 4, No. 10 Charleston (WV) 1 No. 2 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 15 UT Tyler 2 No. 6 UIndy 4, No. 11 Ouachita Baptist 3 Click or tap here to access the full bracket. The quarterfinals get underway on May 19. Here is the full slate of games (all times EST): Columbus St. vs. Azusa Pacific, 12 p.m. Wayne St. vs. Embry-Riddle, 12 p.m. Barry vs. UIndy, 12 p.m. Hawaii Pacific vs. Flagler, 12 p.m. The following 16 teams will advance to the championship round: Azusa Pacific Barry Cameron Charleston (WV) Columbus State Edinboro Embry-Riddle Flagler Hawaii Pacific Le Moyne Ouachita Baptist Southern Arkansas Southern New Hampshire UIndy UT Tyler Wayne State The teams above will be reseeded and placed in the championship bracket, which is scheduled to be released Wednesday, May 11. Here are the complete results from Tuesday's regional action: South Region #2 | No. 2 Embry-Riddle 3, No. 6 Lynn 0 South Region #1 | No. 1 Barry 4, No. 4 West Florida 0 Midwest Region #2 | No. 2 UIndy 4, No. 3 McKendree 0 Midwest Region #1 | No. 1 Wayne State 4, No. 4 Grand Valley State 0 South Central Region #1 | No. 1 UT Tyler 4, No. 4 St. Mary's 0 Atlantic Region #1 | No. 1 Charleston (WV) 4, No. 4 West Liberty 0 Southeast Region #1 | No. 1 Columbus State 4, No. 4 Lander 0 Southeast Region #2 | No. 2 Flagler 4, No. 3 North Georgia 0 South Central #2 | No. 3 Cameron 4, No. 2 Midwestern State 2 East Region #1 | No. 1 Le Moyne 4, No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 1 Atlantic Region #2 | No. 2 Edinboro 4, No. 3 Bluefield State 2 West Region #2 | No. 2 Azusa Pacific 4, No. 3 Biola 1 East Region #2 | No. 2 Southern New Hampshire 4, No. 3 Queens 3 Monday resulted in three regional winners — Hawaii Pacific from West Region #1, Southern Arkansas from the Central Region #2 and Ouachita Baptist out of Central Region #1. There are 19 matches. Below are the final scores from Monday, May 9. South Region #1 | Barry 4, Benedict 0 Southeast Region #1 | Columbus State 4, Belmont Abbey 0 Midwest Region #2 | UIndy 4, Davenport 0 South Region #2 | Embry-Riddle 4, Florida Southern 0 Midwest Region #2 | McKendree 4, Tiffin 0 Midwest Region #1 | Wayne State 4, Lewis 0 Southeast Region #2 | Flagler 4, Anderson (SC) 0 Atlantic Region #1 | West Liberty 4, Mercyhurst 2 Southeast Region #1 | Lander 4, Queens 2 East Region #2 | Queens 4, Chestnut Hill 0 East Region #1 | St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Jefferson 0 Atlantic Region #2 |Bluefield State 4, Fairmont State 0 South Region #1 | West Florida 4, Valdosta State 3 South Region #2 | Lynn 4, Saint Leo 3 Central Region #1 | Ouachita Baptist 4, Washburn 3 Central Region #2 | Southern Arkansas 4, NW Missouri State 0 Midwest Region #1 | Grand Valley State 4, Ferris State 1 Southeast Region #2 | North Georgia 4, Wingate 0 West Region #1 | Hawaii Pacific 4, Hawaii Hilo 1 Click or tap here to view all of the regional brackets. 12:10 am, May 4, 2022
2022 NCAA Division II men's tennis championship selections revealed Selections for the 2022 DII men's tennis championship were announced on Tuesday night.
There will be 48 teams participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Championship. Le Moyne earned one of the 16 automatic qualification spots in the 2022 tournament. Click here to view the full release | Click or tap here for regional brackets Bid allocations are as follows: Atlantic 6 South 8 Central 4 South Central 4 East 6 Southeast 8 Midwest 8 West 4 The first round of the tournament will be May 9-10 and this year's championship will be May 17-21, at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. You can click or tap here to read the pre-championship manual, which includes full format explanations and additional championship information. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:17 pm, April 29, 2022DII men's tennis championship historyBarry won the 2021 DII tennis championship, its second consecutive title and third since 2015. YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 2021 Barry 4-1 Columbus State Surprise, Ariz. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- 2019 Barry 4-3 Columbus State Alamonte Springs, Fl. 2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo. 2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz. 2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky. 2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas 2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo. 2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla. 2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla. 1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla. 1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo. 1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla. 1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis 1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist 1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla. 1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla. 1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla. 1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist 1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St. 1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge 1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge 1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St. 1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St. 1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l 1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock 1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville 1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock 1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego 1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego 1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St. 1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22 Colorado St.-Pueblo 1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine 1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg 1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22 Kalamazoo 1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw 1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward 1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg 1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas 1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago 1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee 1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A. 1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15 DePauw 1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis