Barry wins the 2023 DII men's tennis championship
No. 4 Barry wins the 2023 DII men's tennis championship, securing a fourth consecutive national championship with a 4-2 win over No. 2 Columbus State at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, FL.
Championship final matchup:
- No. 4 Barry 4, No. 2 Columbus State 2
Below you can find the final scores from the semifinals:
- No. 4 Barry 4, No. 1 Valdosta State 1 | Full replay
- No. 2 Columbus State 4, No. 3 UIndy 2 | Full replay
Bracket, results for the 2023 DII men's tennis championship
This year's DII men's tennis championship runs May 11-15 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Barry has won the last two titles.
Here's the tournament schedule and links to follow along the action.
- May 11: First round begins at 8 a.m. ET | Live stats, streams
- May 12: Quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m. | Live stats, streams
- May 14: Semifinals at 4 p.m. | NCAA.com live stream
- May 15: National championship at 7 p.m. | NCAA.com live stream
➡️ Click or tap here for the DII men's tennis championship team selections
➡️ Click or tap here for the championship bracket
➡️ Click or tap here for final regional brackets
➡️ Click or tap here for live scoring and results throughout the tournament
2023 NCAA Division II men’s tennis championship selections
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played April 28-29 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 11-15, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
Click or tap here for regional brackets
Atlantic Region
1. Charleston (WV) (15-5)
2. Edinboro (17-3) AQ
3. Fairmont St. (16-2) AQ
4. Bluefield St. (7-10)
5. West Va. Wesleyan (9-8)
6. Mercyhurst (11-7)
7. Shaw (4-5)
Central Region
1. Northwest Mo. St. (14-6)
2. Washburn (17-9) AQ
3. Ouachita Baptist (12-9)
4. Southeastern Okla. (11-9)
East Region
1. Queens (NY) (15-4)
2. Jefferson (20-4) AQ
3. Southern N.H. (14-5) AQ
4. St. Thomas Aquinas (17-2)
5. Le Moyne (13-4)
Midwest Region
1. UIndy (19-2) AQ
2. Wayne St. (MI) (20-9) AQ
3. Southwest Baptist (17-8)
4. Ferris St. (15-4)
5. Tiffin (20-2) AQ
6. Grand Valley St. (12-9)
7. Drury (10-6)
8. McKendree (12-5)
South Central Region
1. Cameron (15-3) AQ
2. UT Tyler (19-2)
3. Midwestern St. (13-8)
4. Lubbock Christian (11-9)
South Region
1. Valdosta St. (17-0) AQ
2. Saint Leo (22-2)
3. Barry (19-5) AQ
4. West Florida (15-4)
5. Rollins (17-6)
6. AUM (16-8)
7. Lynn (12-8)
8. Spring Hill (16-8) AQ
Southeast Region
1. Columbus St. (15-4) AQ
2. Flagler (16-6)
3. Lander (16-6)
4. Augusta (15-9)
5. North Georgia (8-9)
6. Wingate (20-2) AQ
7. Tusculum (17-6)
8. Belmont Abbey (21-27) AQ
West Region
1. Azusa Pacific (17-6) AQ
2. Point Loma (18-3)
3. Hawaii Pacific (12-6)
4. CUI (10-7)
Complete DII men's tennis championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
|2022
|Barry
|4-1
|Wayne State
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2021
|Barry
|4-1
|Columbus State
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Barry
|4-3
|Columbus State
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2018
|Columbus State
|5-4
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|West Florida
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2016
|Hawaii Pacific
|5-3
|Saint Leo
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Barry
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|West Florida
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2013
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-0
|West Florida
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2010
|Barry
|5-4
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-4
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-0
|Barry
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|Lynn
|5-1
|Valdosta State
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2006
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|West Fla.
|5-0
|North Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2004
|West Fla.
|5-2
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-4
|Drury
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Rollins
|5-0
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|2000
|Lander
|5-2
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|1999
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|West Fla.
|1998
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lander
|5-1
|West Fla.
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Lander
|4-1
|Rollins
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Lander
|4-2
|North Fla.
|UC Davis
|1994
|Lander
|5-3
|Hampton
|Southwest Baptist
|1993
|Lander
|5-2
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1992
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1991
|Rollins
|5-3
|Cal Poly
|Central Okla.
|1990
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1989
|Hampton
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Southwest Baptist
|1988
|Chapman
|5-2
|Hampton
|Sonoma St.
|1987
|Chapman
|5-1
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|Chapman
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chapman
|5-4
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1984
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1983
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1982
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|Florida Int'l
|1981
|SIU Edwardsville
|22-12
|Rollins, Texas St.
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1980
|SIU Edwardsville
|24-12
|Nicholls St.
|SIU Edwardsville
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville
|21-15
|San Diego
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1978
|SIU Edwardsville
|14-12
|Hampton, San Diego
|San Diego
|1977
|UC Irvine
|20-15
|SIU Edwardsville
|San Diego
|1976
|Hampton
|23-18
|UC Irvine
|Northwest Mo. St.
|1975
|UC Irvine, San Diego
|22
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|1974
|San Diego
|25-20
|UC Irvine
|UC Irvine
|1973
|UC Irvine
|28-17
|Cal Poly
|East Stroudsburg
|1972
|UC Irvine, Rollins
|22
|Kalamazoo
|1971
|UC Irvine
|25-22
|Rollins
|DePauw
|1970
|UC Irvine
|25-12
|Cal Poly
|Cal St. Hayward
|1969
|Cal St. Northridge
|17-16
|Truman
|East Stroudsburg
|1968
|Fresno St.
|19-14
|Cal St. L.A.
|Ft. Worth, Texas
|1967
|Long Beach St.
|18-14
|Lamar
|Chicago
|1966
|Rollins
|17-12
|Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St.
|Sewanee
|1965
|Cal St. L.A.
|20-16
|Redlands
|Cal St. L.A.
|1964
|Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill.
|15
|DePauw
|1963
|Cal St. L.A.
|9-7
|Southern Ill.
|Washington-St. Louis