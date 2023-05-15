No. 4 Barry wins the 2023 DII men's tennis championship, securing a fourth consecutive national championship with a 4-2 win over No. 2 Columbus State at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, FL.

Championship final matchup:

No. 4 Barry 4, No. 2 Columbus State 2

Below you can find the final scores from the semifinals:

No. 4 Barry 4, No. 1 Valdosta State 1 | Full replay

No. 1 Valdosta State 1 | No. 2 Columbus State 4, No. 3 UIndy 2 | Full replay

➡️ Click or tap here for the full championship bracket