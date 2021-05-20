Live coverage of the 2021 DII men's tennis championship

Columbus State Athletics

No. 1 seed Columbus State and No. 2 seed Barry will meet for the national championship at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, AZ. These two programs have met in the last two national championship matches, with Columbus State winning its first-ever national championship in 2018, then Barry getting revenge and winning in 2019. It was Barry's fourth national championship of the decade.

Here's the schedule for the national championship:

5 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Columbus State vs. No. 2 seed Barry | Live scores

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here.