Last Updated 9:23 PM, May 10, 2023

Live updates: 2023 DII men's tennis championship

Share
DII men's tennis: 2023 selection show
17:26
1:05 am, May 11, 2023

Bracket, results for the 2023 DII men's tennis championship

NCAA tennis net

This year's DII men's tennis championship runs May 11-15 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Barry has won the last two titles.

Here's the tournament schedule and links to follow along the action.

  • May 11: First round begins at 8 a.m. ET
  • May 12: Quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m.
  • May 14: Semifinals at 4 p.m.
  • May 15: National championship at 7 p.m.

➡️ Click or tap here for the DII men's tennis championship team selections
➡️ Click or tap here for the championship bracket
➡️ Click or tap here for final regional brackets
➡️ Click or tap here for live scoring and results throughout the tournament

1:04 am, May 11, 2023

2023 NCAA Division II men’s tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played April 28-29 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 11-15, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Click or tap here for regional brackets

Atlantic Region
1.    Charleston (WV) (15-5)
2.    Edinboro (17-3) AQ
3.    Fairmont St. (16-2) AQ
4.    Bluefield St. (7-10)
5.    West Va. Wesleyan (9-8)
6.    Mercyhurst (11-7)
7.    Shaw (4-5)

Central Region
1.    Northwest Mo. St. (14-6)
2.    Washburn (17-9) AQ
3.    Ouachita Baptist (12-9)
4.    Southeastern Okla. (11-9)

East Region
1.    Queens (NY) (15-4)
2.    Jefferson (20-4) AQ
3.    Southern N.H. (14-5) AQ
4.    St. Thomas Aquinas (17-2)
5.    Le Moyne (13-4)
 

Midwest Region
1.    UIndy (19-2) AQ
2.    Wayne St. (MI) (20-9) AQ
3.    Southwest Baptist (17-8)
4.    Ferris St. (15-4)
5.    Tiffin (20-2) AQ
6.    Grand Valley St. (12-9)
7.    Drury (10-6)
8.    McKendree (12-5)

South Central Region
1.    Cameron (15-3) AQ
2.    UT Tyler (19-2)
3.    Midwestern St. (13-8)
4.    Lubbock Christian (11-9)

South Region
1.    Valdosta St. (17-0) AQ
2.    Saint Leo (22-2)
3.    Barry (19-5) AQ
4.    West Florida (15-4)
5.    Rollins (17-6)
6.    AUM (16-8)
7.    Lynn (12-8)
8.    Spring Hill (16-8) AQ

Southeast Region
1.    Columbus St. (15-4) AQ
2.    Flagler (16-6)
3.    Lander (16-6)
4.    Augusta (15-9)
5.    North Georgia (8-9)
6.    Wingate (20-2) AQ
7.    Tusculum (17-6)
8.    Belmont Abbey (21-27) AQ

West Region
1.    Azusa Pacific (17-6) AQ
2.    Point Loma (18-3)
3.    Hawaii Pacific (12-6)
4.    CUI (10-7)

1:02 am, May 11, 2023

Complete DII men's tennis championship history

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
2022 Barry 4-1 Wayne State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2021 Barry 4-1 Columbus State Surprise, Ariz.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Barry  4-3 Columbus State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2017 West Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo.
2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz.
2014 West Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West Florida Louisville, Ky.
2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas
2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2005 West Fla. 5-0 North Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
2000 Lander 5-2 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
1999 Lander 5-1 Barry West Fla.
1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo.
1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla.
1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis
1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist
1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla.
1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla.
1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla.
1990 Cal Poly 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist
1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St.
1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1984 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1983 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1982 SIU Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l
1981 SIU Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock
1980 SIU Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. SIU Edwardsville
1979 SIU Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock
1978 SIU Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego
1977 UC Irvine 20-15 SIU Edwardsville San Diego
1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St.
1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22   Colorado St.-Pueblo
1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine
1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg
1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22   Kalamazoo
1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins DePauw
1970 UC Irvine 25-12 Cal Poly Cal St. Hayward
1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Truman East Stroudsburg
1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. L.A. Ft. Worth, Texas
1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago
1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. L.A., Long Beach St. Sewanee
1965 Cal St. L.A. 20-16 Redlands Cal St. L.A.
1964 Cal St. L.A., Southern Ill. 15   DePauw
1963 Cal St. L.A. 9-7 Southern Ill. Washington-St. Louis