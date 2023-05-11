Live updates: 2023 DII men's tennis championship

This year's DII men's tennis championship runs May 11-15 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Barry has won the last two titles.

Here's the tournament schedule and links to follow along the action.

May 11: First round begins at 8 a.m. ET

May 12: Quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m.

May 14: Semifinals at 4 p.m.

May 15: National championship at 7 p.m.

➡️ Click or tap here for the DII men's tennis championship team selections

➡️ Click or tap here for the championship bracket

➡️ Click or tap here for final regional brackets

➡️ Click or tap here for live scoring and results throughout the tournament