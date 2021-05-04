2021 NCAA DIII men's tennis championship: Selections set for May 10

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos

When: The 2021 DIII men's tennis championship selections will be announced on Monday, May 10.

Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DIII men's tennis championships are May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California. Emory is the defending champion.

Below is the full championship event schedule

Team

Friday, May 14 | First round

Saturday, May 15 | Second round

Sunday, May 16 | Third round

Monday, May 24 | Quarterfinals | 8:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Tuesday, May 25 | Semifinals | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Wednesday, May 26 | Final | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Singles

Friday, May 28 | Round of 32 and 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals and semifinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Sunday, May 30 | Final | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com

Doubles

Friday, May 28 | Round of 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Sunday, May 30 | Semifinals and final | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Start times will be added once made available