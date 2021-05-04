2021 NCAA DIII men's tennis championship: Selections set for May 10

Last Updated 9:38 PM, May 04, 20212021 NCAA DIII men's tennis championship: Selections set for May 10Share Emory wins the 2019 DIII Men's Tennis Championship 2:22 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:25 pm, May 4, 2021The DIII men's tennis selections are May 10 Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DIII men's tennis championship selections will be announced on Monday, May 10. Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DIII men's tennis championships are May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California. Emory is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Team Friday, May 14 | First round Saturday, May 15 | Second round Sunday, May 16 | Third round Monday, May 24 | Quarterfinals | 8:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Tuesday, May 25 | Semifinals | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Wednesday, May 26 | Final | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Singles Friday, May 28 | Round of 32 and 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals and semifinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, May 30 | Final | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Doubles Friday, May 28 | Round of 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, May 30 | Semifinals and final | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Start times will be added once made available share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:22 pm, May 4, 2021DIII men's tennis championship history 2019 DIII Men's Tennis Championship Full Replay: Emory vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Emory is the defending national champion in DIII men's tennis. Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's tennis: YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST 2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Middlebury 5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf. 2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio 2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C. 2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio 2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine 2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University 2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va. 2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz 2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates 2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus 2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz 2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo 1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S 1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams 1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory 1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo 1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands 1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo 1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory 1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S 1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore 1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo 1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee 1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury 1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S 1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory 1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.) 1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo 1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury 1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S 1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps 1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan 1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps 1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link