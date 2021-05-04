Last Updated 9:38 PM, May 04, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII men's tennis championship: Selections set for May 10

The DIII men's tennis selections are May 10

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Emory men's tennis
When: The 2021 DIII men's tennis championship selections will be announced on Monday, May 10. 
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. 

The 2021 DIII men's tennis championships are May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont, California. Emory is the defending champion. 

Below is the full championship event schedule

Team

  • Friday, May 14 | First round
  • Saturday, May 15 | Second round
  • Sunday, May 16 | Third round
  • Monday, May 24 | Quarterfinals | 8:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Tuesday, May 25 | Semifinals | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Wednesday, May 26 | Final | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Singles

  • Friday, May 28 | Round of 32 and 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals and semifinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, May 30 | Final | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com

Doubles

  • Friday, May 28 | Round of 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, May 30 | Semifinals and final | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Start times will be added once made available

 
DIII men's tennis championship history

Emory is the defending national champion in DIII men's tennis.

Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's tennis:

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST
2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich.
2018 Middlebury  5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf.
2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio
2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C.
2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio
2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine
2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University
2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va.
2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz
2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates
2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus
2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz
2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo
1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S
1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams
1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory
1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo
1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands
1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo
1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory
1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S
1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore
1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo
1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee
1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury
1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S
1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.)
1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo
1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury
1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S
1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps
1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan
1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps
1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps