Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship

DIII men's tennis championship: day one recap
2:35
11:15 pm, May 24, 2021

DIII Men's Tennis Championship: Quarterfinals schedule, scores

WashU men's tennis

The 2021 DIII Men's Tennis Championship semifinals are set after an exciting quartet of quarterfinal matches on Monday, May 24.

Defending champion Emory grabbed the first spot, continuing its title defense with a dominant 5-0 win over Brandeis. WashU also reached the semifinals with a 5-0 dual victory over George Fox. Johns Hopkins topped Williams 5-4 in the closest match of the day after Daniel Ardila stormed back from a 5-2 hole in set three on the deciding court. Case Western Reserve clinched the last semifinal berth 5-1 over Trinity (TX).

The semifinals will be played Tuesday, May 25.

Here's the final score from each quarterfinal:

11:10 pm, May 16, 2021

Third round results; quarterfinal matchups set

George Fox Athletics George Fox men's tennis

The third round of the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship is history. Six more teams advanced to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Monday, May 24. Eight teams remain in the tournament, but only four will move on to the national semifinals. 

 

Here are Sunday's results:

George Fox 5, vs. Carnegie Mellon 4
WashU 5, Kalamazoo 0
Trinity (TX) 5, Southwestern (TX) 1
Case Western 5, Gust. Adolphus 0
Williams 5, Washington & Lee 0
Emory 5, Babson 0
 
Below is the quarterfinal schedule for May 24:
 
 
1:04 pm, May 15, 2021

Follow Saturday's schedule and results

 
Carnegie Mellon men's tennis
 
The Division III men's tennis championship has officially wrapped up. The championship will continue tomorrow with the majority of the third round. Johns Hopkins and Brandeis locked up up the first two spots in the 2021 quarterfinals on Saturday.  
 
 

Here are the third-round matchups scheduled for Sunday:

WashU vs. Kalamazoo
George Fox vs. Carnegie Mellon
Trinity (TX) vs. Southwestern (TX)
Gust. Adolphus vs. Case Western
Washington & Lee vs. Williams 
Emory vs. Babson 
 
Here are all the results from Saturday's matches:
 
12:36 am, May 15, 2021

Here's the schedule (and bracket) for Saturday's second round

2021 DIII men's tennis championship first and second round

Hello tennis fans. This is your one-stop-shop for the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship.

Saturday, teams will either be competing in the second round, as 24 schools try to advance to the next round. 

Here are Saturday's matchups: 

Trinity (TX) vs. Concordia (TX) | 10 a.m. ET
Luther Vs. Kalamazoo | 10 a.m. ET
George Fox vs. Oglethorpe | 10 a.m. ET 
Gust. Adolphus vs. Denison | 10 a.m. ET
Washington & Lee vs. Rose-Hulman | 10 a.m. ET 
Stevenson vs. Babson | 12:30 p.m. ET
WashU vs. Augustana (IL) | 1 p.m. ET
IIT vs. Case Western | 2 p.m. ET 
Houghton vs. Carnegie Mellon | 3 p.m. ET 
Stevens vs. Southwestern (TX) | 3 p.m. ET
Emory vs. John Carroll | 3 p.m. ET
Mount Aloysius vs. Williams | 3 p.m. ET 

Here are Friday's results:

Augustana (IL) 5, Grinnell 3 (first round)
N.C. Wesleyan 5, Drew 0 (second round)
Johns Hopkins 5, Farmingdale State 0 (second round)
IIT 5, St. Scholastica 2 (first round)
Southern Virginia 5, Skidmore 4 (second round)
Brandeis 5, Grove City 0 (second round)
John Carroll 5, Western Connecticut State 0 (first round)

8:20 pm, May 13, 2021

First round scores for the DIII men's tennis tournament

Grove City Athletics Grove City faces Roger Williams in the first round on Thursday.

The first round of the team bracket in the 2021 DIII Men's Tennis Championship started Thursday with two first round matches between Grove City and Roger Williams, and Lancaster Bible and Drew. Grove City and Drew both won 5-0 to advance to the second round.

Here are Thursday's scores:

Grove City's win moves it to second round matchup against Brandeis, which is set for 3 p.m. Friday. Drew's 5-0 win means facing N.C. Wesleyan at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Here's a look at what's scheduled for Friday:

  • Augustana (IL) vs. Grinnell | First Round | 10 a.m.
  • N.C. Wesleyan vs. Drew | Second Round | 10 a.m.
  • Farmingdale State vs. Johns Hopkins | Second Round | 10 a.m.
  • IIT vs. St. Scholastica | First Round | 1 p.m.
  • Southern Virginia vs. Skidmore | Second Round | 3 p.m.
  • Brandeis vs. Grove City | Second Round | 3 p.m.
  • Western Connecticut State vs. John Carroll | First Round | 5:30 p.m.
10:44 pm, May 12, 2021

2021 NCAA Division III men's tennis championship selections released

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships.

For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

Click here to see the full list of championship qualifiers. 

The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission.

3:40 pm, May 10, 2021

DIII Men's Tennis Championship team selections announced Monday

Johns Hopkins Athletics Johns Hopkins qualified for the DIII Men's Tennis Championship.

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15.  The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Automatic Qualifiers  
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius (8-0)
American Rivers Luther (14-4)
American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas (13-4)
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0)
Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Southern Virginia (12-5)
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Augustana (Illinois) (12-6)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams (10-0)
Empire 8 Houghton (10-3)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman (7-3)
Landmark Conference Drew (10-0)
Liberty League Skidmore (6-1)
Little East Conference Western Connecticut State (6-2)
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson (8-2)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology (11-0)
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kalamazoo (9-0)
Midwest Conference Grinnell (9-0)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus (16-2)
New England Small College Athletic Conference Williams (6-1)
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (6-0)
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison (10-2)
North Eastern Athletic Conference Lancaster Bible (11-1)
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology (7-0)
Northwest Conference George Fox (10-4)
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (7-0)
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee (13-4)
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (8-2)
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State (6-1)
Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe (13-1)
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (14-7)
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica (10-4)
USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan (20-2)

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool "B" Selections
Case Western Reserve (10-2)
Emory (5-3)
Washington University in St. Louis (11-1)
Pool "C" Selections
Brandeis (6-1)
Carnegie Mellon (9-2)
Southwestern (Texas) (14-2)
7:25 pm, May 4, 2021

The DIII men's tennis selections are today, May 10

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Emory men's tennis
When: The 2021 DIII men's tennis championship selections will be announced on Monday, May 10. 
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. 

The 2021 DIII men's tennis championships are May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Chattanooga, TN. Emory is the defending champion. 

Below is the full championship event schedule

Team

  • Friday, May 14 | First round
  • Saturday, May 15 | Second round
  • Sunday, May 16 | Third round
  • Monday, May 24 | Quarterfinals | 8:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Tuesday, May 25 | Semifinals | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Wednesday, May 26 | Final | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Singles

  • Friday, May 28 | Round of 32 and 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals and semifinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, May 30 | Final | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com

Doubles

  • Friday, May 28 | Round of 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, May 30 | Semifinals and final | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Start times will be added once made available

 
7:22 pm, May 4, 2021

DIII men's tennis championship history

2019 DIII Men's Tennis Championship Full Replay: Emory vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Emory is the defending national champion in DIII men's tennis.

Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's tennis:

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST
2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich.
2018 Middlebury  5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf.
2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio
2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C.
2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio
2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine
2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University
2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va.
2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz
2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates
2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus
2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz
2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo
1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S
1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams
1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory
1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo
1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands
1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo
1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory
1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S
1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore
1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo
1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee
1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury
1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S
1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.)
1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo
1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury
1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S
1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps
1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan
1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps
1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps