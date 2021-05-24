Live coverage of the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship

The 2021 DIII Men's Tennis Championship semifinals are set after an exciting quartet of quarterfinal matches on Monday, May 24.

Defending champion Emory grabbed the first spot, continuing its title defense with a dominant 5-0 win over Brandeis. WashU also reached the semifinals with a 5-0 dual victory over George Fox. Johns Hopkins topped Williams 5-4 in the closest match of the day after Daniel Ardila stormed back from a 5-2 hole in set three on the deciding court. Case Western Reserve clinched the last semifinal berth 5-1 over Trinity (TX).

The semifinals will be played Tuesday, May 25.

Here's the final score from each quarterfinal:

