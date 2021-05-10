Last Updated 12:00 PM, May 10, 2021

2021 DIII men's tennis championship: Schedule, selections, scores, updates

Emory wins the 2019 DIII Men's Tennis Championship
3:40 pm, May 10, 2021

DIII Men's Tennis Championship team selections announced Monday

Johns Hopkins Athletics Johns Hopkins qualified for the DIII Men's Tennis Championship.

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15.  The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Automatic Qualifiers  
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius (8-0)
American Rivers Luther (14-4)
American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas (13-4)
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0)
Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Southern Virginia (12-5)
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Augustana (Illinois) (12-6)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams (10-0)
Empire 8 Houghton (10-3)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman (7-3)
Landmark Conference Drew (10-0)
Liberty League Skidmore (6-1)
Little East Conference Western Connecticut State (6-2)
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson (8-2)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology (11-0)
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kalamazoo (9-0)
Midwest Conference Grinnell (9-0)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus (16-2)
New England Small College Athletic Conference Williams (6-1)
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (6-0)
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison (10-2)
North Eastern Athletic Conference Lancaster Bible (11-1)
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology (7-0)
Northwest Conference George Fox (10-4)
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (7-0)
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee (13-4)
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (8-2)
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State (6-1)
Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe (13-1)
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (14-7)
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica (10-4)
USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan (20-2)

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool "B" Selections
Case Western Reserve (10-2)
Emory (5-3)
Washington University in St. Louis (11-1)
Pool "C" Selections
Brandeis (6-1)
Carnegie Mellon (9-2)
Southwestern (Texas) (14-2)
7:25 pm, May 4, 2021

The DIII men's tennis selections are today, May 10

Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos Emory men's tennis
When: The 2021 DIII men's tennis championship selections will be announced on Monday, May 10. 
Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. 

The 2021 DIII men's tennis championships are May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Chattanooga, TN. Emory is the defending champion. 

Below is the full championship event schedule

Team

  • Friday, May 14 | First round
  • Saturday, May 15 | Second round
  • Sunday, May 16 | Third round
  • Monday, May 24 | Quarterfinals | 8:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Tuesday, May 25 | Semifinals | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Wednesday, May 26 | Final | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Singles

  • Friday, May 28 | Round of 32 and 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals and semifinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, May 30 | Final | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com

Doubles

  • Friday, May 28 | Round of 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Sunday, May 30 | Semifinals and final | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com

Start times will be added once made available

 
7:22 pm, May 4, 2021

DIII men's tennis championship history

2019 DIII Men's Tennis Championship Full Replay: Emory vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Emory is the defending national champion in DIII men's tennis.

Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's tennis:

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST
2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich.
2018 Middlebury  5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf.
2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio
2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C.
2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio
2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine
2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University
2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va.
2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz
2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates
2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus
2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz
2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo
1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S
1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams
1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory
1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo
1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands
1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo
1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory
1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S
1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore
1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo
1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee
1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury
1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S
1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.)
1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo
1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury
1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S
1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps
1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan
1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps
1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps