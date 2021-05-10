2021 DIII men's tennis championship: Schedule, selections, scores, updates

Johns Hopkins Athletics

The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12.

The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15. The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification:

Automatic Qualifiers Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius (8-0) American Rivers Luther (14-4) American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas (13-4) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Southern Virginia (12-5) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Augustana (Illinois) (12-6) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams (10-0) Empire 8 Houghton (10-3) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman (7-3) Landmark Conference Drew (10-0) Liberty League Skidmore (6-1) Little East Conference Western Connecticut State (6-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson (8-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology (11-0) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kalamazoo (9-0) Midwest Conference Grinnell (9-0) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus (16-2) New England Small College Athletic Conference Williams (6-1) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (6-0) North Coast Athletic Conference Denison (10-2) North Eastern Athletic Conference Lancaster Bible (11-1) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology (7-0) Northwest Conference George Fox (10-4) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (7-0) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee (13-4) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (8-2) Skyline Conference Farmingdale State (6-1) Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe (13-1) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (14-7) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica (10-4) USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan (20-2)

The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates:

Pool "B" Selections Case Western Reserve (10-2) Emory (5-3) Washington University in St. Louis (11-1)