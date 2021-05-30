Live coverage of the DIII men's tennis championship

Last Updated 9:45 PM, May 30, 2021Live coverage of the DIII men's tennis championshipShare 2021 DIII men's tennis championship: finals full replay 3:41:21 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:26 am, May 31, 20212021 DIII men's tennis champions Grant Halverson | NCAA Photos TEAM: Emory won its sixth national championship in program history after defeating Case Western Reserve 5-2. It's the Eagles' second consecutive national title. SINGLES: All-American Leo Vithoontien is the 2021 DIII men's singles champion after his three-set defeat of Tufts' Boris Sorkin, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The Carleton senior was not done, however. DOUBLES: Vithoontien returned to court a few hours later to win the doubles championship, alongside his partner Xander Zuczek. The duo finished its All-American season at the top after defeating Brandeis' Jeffrey Chen/Adam Tzeng in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). 12:10 am, May 31, 2021Carleton's Leo Vithoontien/Xander Zuczek wins 2021 doubles championship 2021 DIII tennis championship: day six recap Leo Vithootien's national championship in the singles tournament earlier on Sunday was not enough to satisfy the Carleton senior. He returned to court with his doubles pair Xander Zuczek to win the 2021 DIII doubles national championship. The Carleton duo defeated Brandeis' Jeffrey Chen/Adam Tzeng in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). Just two days ago, Vithoontien/Zuczek became the first Carleton men's doubles tandem to earn All-America status since 1985. Now they are national champions. NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! @CarletonTennis seniors Xander Zuczek and Leo Vithoontien won the doubles title at the NCAA Championships by defeating Jeffrey Chen and Adam Tzeng of Brandeis University by a 6-3, 6-2 score. Zuczek's big serve clinched championship point… pic.twitter.com/nIM3xCvg85 — Carleton Knights (@CarletonKnights) May 31, 2021 Click or tap here to view the stats from the national championship. Click or tap here to view the final bracket. 9:16 pm, May 30, 2021The doubles national championship match is set Brandeis Athletics Carleton and Brandeis doubles pairs will compete for the 2021 DIII men's doubles national championship. Here's how the semifinals played out. Carleton's doubles pair L. Vithoontien/X. Zuczek beat George Fox's W. Leach/L. Lemaitre in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). Then, Brandeis' J. Chen/A. Tzeng defeated Gustavus Adolphus' N. Aney/A. Budde in a nail-biting three-set match that ended in a tie breaker (3-6, 6-3, 7-6). The national championship match will begin shortly. You can also keep up with live stats by clicking or tapping here. 8:37 pm, May 30, 2021Carleton's Leo Vithoontien wins the 2021 DIII men's singles title Carleton Athletics Carleton College's Leo Vithoontien Carleton College's Leo Vithoontien is the 2021 winner of the DIII men's singles tournament. Vithoontien won in a thriller against Tufts' Boris Sorkin, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Click or tap here to view the final bracket. The 2021 DIII men's tennis national championships are not over yet though. Currently, the doubles semifinals are wrapping up. You can watch every match live in the stream above. You can also keep up with live stats by clicking or tapping here. 3:09 pm, May 30, 2021Singles and doubles champions will be crowned on Sunday George Fox Athletics It all comes down to this. The singles and doubles champions for DIII men's tennis will be decided on Sunday, May 30. First, the singles championship match between Tufts' Boris Sorkin and Carleton's Leo Vithoontien will take place at 12 p.m. ET. Following that will be the two semifinal matches in doubles competition, which will begin no earlier than 1:30 p.m. Finally, the championship match in doubles will be played no earlier than 3 p.m. All four matches will stream live here on NCAA.com. You can view the updated singles and doubles championships brackets below. Singles bracket Doubles bracket 12:50 pm, May 29, 2021Day 2 schedule, Day 1 results from the DIII men's tennis singles and doubles championships 2021 DIII tennis championship: day four recap The DIII men's tennis singles and doubles championships continued on Saturday with the quarterfinals. Click or tap here to view Saturday's results. 32 singles players and 16 doubles pairings began play Friday in search of individual titles. Although rain forced play to be moved inside, first- and second-round play was completed in the singles bracket while doubles pairings finished their opening round matches. You can watch all Saturday action live with a stream at the top of this page. Men's singles bracket Men's doubles bracket Below are links to printable versions of both the singles and doubles brackets. Singles bracket | Doubles bracket 9:26 pm, May 26, 2021Emory wins the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship Emory Athletics On the heels of the Emory women winning the DIII women's tennis championship, the Emory men took home the 2021 DIII men's tennis national championship, beating Case Western Reserve 5-2. This is Emory's second consecutive national title and third in the last four seasons. The Eagles now have six championships to their name. Click or tap here to view the championship history, which dates back to 1976. Emory led 2-1 after the doubles matches. After impressive straight set victories by Emory's Andrew Esses and Will Wanner and CWRU's James Hopper, the score sat at 4-2. Only three singles matches remained and the spotlight fell on the Singles 2 and 6 matches. Emory's Antonio Mora fought through five championship points on Court 2 in an attempt to snag the trophy but it was Nolan Shah who broke through and clinched the national title for the Eagles. Shah defeated CWRU's Anthony Kanam in straight sets, leaving two singles matches unfinished, including Mora's. To view the final scores of the match, click or tap here. Here are the results from the four finished singles matches: No. 1 singles: CWRU's James Hopper def. Emory's Hayden Casson 6-0, 6-3 No. 3 singles: Emory's Andrew Esses def. CWRU's Matthew Chen 6-3, 6-0 No. 4 singles: Emory's Will Wanner def. CWRU's Chaitanya Aduru 6-0, 6-4 No. 6 singles: Emory's Nolan Shah def. CWRU's Anthony Kanam 6-3, 6-4 Here are all of the results from the three doubles matches: No. 1 doubles: Emory's H. Cassone/A. Mora 8, CWRU's N. Mabee/J. Powell 4 No. 2 doubles: Emory's A. Esses/W. Wanner 8, CWRU's C. Aduru/A. Kanam 4 No. 3 doubles: CWRU's J. Hopper/V. Aduru 8, Emory's S. Raina/N. Shah To view the final championship bracket, click or tap here. Watch the full replay of the title match here. 8:14 pm, May 26, 2021Emory leads 2-1 after doubles Through the doubles matches in the national championship, Emory leads 2-1. Antonio Mora and Hayden Cassone, and Will Wanner and Andrew Esses each won their doubles matches 8-4, while Case Western Reserve's James Hopper and Vishwa Aduru won their match 8-4 to give Case Western Reserve its first point. Click or tap here to view the live scoreboard. 12:54 pm, May 26, 2021National championship schedule, scores Emory Athletics Case Western Reserve and Emory will play for the national championship at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 26, when Emory will try to win a second consecutive national championship and its sixth national championship in program history, while Case Western Reserve is aiming for its first title in program history. Click or tap here to watch a livestream of the national championship match. Click or tap here to view the live scoreboard, and here for the interactive bracket. 10:35 pm, May 25, 2021Emory, Case Western Reserve to meet Wednesday for national championship Emory and Case Western Reserve will play for the DIII Men's Tennis Championship at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 26. Emory will remain in the hunt for its sixth national title in what will now be 11 national championship appearances. This championship berth comes after Emory defeated Johns Hopkins 5-1. Case Western Reserve will join Emory in the title match after narrowly defeating WashU 5-4. This will be Case Western Reserve's first-ever national championship appearance. Emory is looking to defend its title as the reigning national champion after it defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the 2019 national championship match. Emory also won the 2017 national title. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. 9:53 pm, May 25, 2021Semifinals: Schedule, scores Emory Athletics There are only two rounds left in the DIII Men's Tennis Championship bracket, with the semifinal matches on Tuesday, May 25, with the winners advancing to the national championship. The national championship is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 26 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Here are the final stats for Tuesday's semifinal matches: Case Western Reserve 5, WashU 4 | Final stats Emory 5, Johns Hopkins 1| Final stats 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form 11:15 pm, May 24, 2021DIII Men's Tennis Championship: Quarterfinals schedule, scores The 2021 DIII Men's Tennis Championship semifinals are set after an exciting quartet of quarterfinal matches on Monday, May 24. Defending champion Emory grabbed the first spot, continuing its title defense with a dominant 5-0 win over Brandeis. WashU also reached the semifinals with a 5-0 dual victory over George Fox. Johns Hopkins topped Williams 5-4 in the closest match of the day after Daniel Ardila stormed back from a 5-2 hole in set three on the deciding court. Case Western Reserve clinched the last semifinal berth 5-1 over Trinity (TX). The semifinals will be played Tuesday, May 25. Here's the final score from each quarterfinal: Emory 5, Brandeis 0 | Final scores Johns Hopkins 5, Williams 4| Final scores WashU 5, George Fox 0 | Final scores Case Western Reserve 5, Trinity (TX) 1 | Final scores 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form 11:10 pm, May 16, 2021Third round results; quarterfinal matchups set George Fox Athletics The third round of the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship is history. Six more teams advanced to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Monday, May 24. Eight teams remain in the tournament, but only four will move on to the national semifinals. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here are Sunday's results: George Fox 5, vs. Carnegie Mellon 4 WashU 5, Kalamazoo 0 Trinity (TX) 5, Southwestern (TX) 1 Case Western 5, Gust. Adolphus 0 Williams 5, Washington & Lee 0 Emory 5, Babson 0 Below is the quarterfinal schedule for May 24: Emory vs. Brandeis | 2 p.m. ET John Hopkins vs. Williams | 2 p.m. ET George Fox vs. WashU | 4:30 p.m. ET Trinity (TX) vs. CWRU | 4:30 p.m. ET 1:04 pm, May 15, 2021Follow Saturday's schedule and results The Division III men's tennis championship has officially wrapped up. The championship will continue tomorrow with the majority of the third round. Johns Hopkins and Brandeis locked up up the first two spots in the 2021 quarterfinals on Saturday. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here are the third-round matchups scheduled for Sunday: WashU vs. Kalamazoo George Fox vs. Carnegie Mellon Trinity (TX) vs. Southwestern (TX) Gust. Adolphus vs. Case Western Washington & Lee vs. Williams Emory vs. Babson Here are all the results from Saturday's matches: Brandeis 5, Southern Va. 3 Trinity (TX) 5, Concordia (TX) 1 Kalamazoo 5, Luther 1 George Fox 5, Oglethorpe 0 Gustavus Adolphus 5, Denison 4 Washington & Lee 5, Rose-Hulman 1 Johns Hopkins 5, N.C. Wesleyan 3 Babson 5, Stevenson 0 WashU 6, Augustana (IL) 0 Case Western 5, IIT 0 Carnegie Mellon 5, Houghton 0 Emory 5, John Carroll 0 Williams 5, Mount Aloysius 0 Southwestern (TX) 5, Stevens 2 12:36 am, May 15, 2021Here's the schedule (and bracket) for Saturday's second round Hello tennis fans. This is your one-stop-shop for the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship. Saturday, teams will either be competing in the second round, as 24 schools try to advance to the next round. 💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form Here are Saturday's matchups: Trinity (TX) vs. Concordia (TX) | 10 a.m. ET Luther Vs. Kalamazoo | 10 a.m. ET George Fox vs. Oglethorpe | 10 a.m. ET Gust. Adolphus vs. Denison | 10 a.m. ET Washington & Lee vs. Rose-Hulman | 10 a.m. ET Stevenson vs. Babson | 12:30 p.m. ET WashU vs. Augustana (IL) | 1 p.m. ET IIT vs. Case Western | 2 p.m. ET Houghton vs. Carnegie Mellon | 3 p.m. ET Stevens vs. Southwestern (TX) | 3 Wesleyan 5, Drew 0 (second round) Johns Hopkins 5, Farmingdale State 0 (second round) IIT 5, St. Scholastica 2 (first round) Southern Virginia 5, Skidmore 4 (second round) Brandeis 5, Grove City 0 (second round) John Carroll 5, Western Connecticut State 0 (first round) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:20 pm, May 13, 2021First round scores for the DIII men's tennis tournament Grove City Athletics The first round of the team bracket in the 2021 DIII Men's Tennis Championship started Thursday with two first round matches between Grove City and Roger Williams, and Lancaster Bible and Drew. Grove City and Drew both won 5-0 to advance to the second round. Here are Thursday's scores: Grove City 5, Roger Williams 0 Drew 5, Lancaster Bible 0 Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket (link opens in a new window). Grove City's win moves it to second round matchup against Brandeis, which is set for 3 p.m. Friday. Drew's 5-0 win means facing N.C. Wesleyan at 10 a.m. on Friday. Here's a look at what's scheduled for Friday: Augustana (IL) vs. Grinnell | First Round | 10 a.m. N.C. Wesleyan vs. Drew | Second Round | 10 a.m. Farmingdale State vs. Johns Hopkins | Second Round | 10 a.m. IIT vs. St. Scholastica | First Round | 1 p.m. Southern Virginia vs. Skidmore | Second Round | 3 p.m. Brandeis vs. Grove City | Second Round | 3 p.m. Western Connecticut State vs. John Carroll | First Round | 5:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:44 pm, May 12, 20212021 NCAA Division III men's tennis championship selections releasedThe NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. For the individual championships, the national committee selected a percentage of singles players and doubles teams from each of the four regions. The individual championships consist of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The selection of teams and individuals for the championships is based on won-lost record, strength of schedule and eligibility and availability of student-athletes. Click here to see the full list of championship qualifiers. The team championship will take place May 24-26, while the individual championships will be May 28-30, both at Champions Tennis Club, Chattanooga, TN; hosted by the University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:40 pm, May 10, 2021DIII Men's Tennis Championship team selections announced Monday Johns Hopkins Athletics The NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships. Student-athletes selected to the individual championships will be announced Wednesday, May 12. The teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the first, second- and third-rounds played at predetermined sites, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, or Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15. The University of the South and the Chattanooga Sports Commission will host the team championships finals, which will be held May 24-26 at Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The champions of the following conferences received automatic qualification: Automatic Qualifiers Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius (8-0) American Rivers Luther (14-4) American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas (13-4) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (8-0) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Southern Virginia (12-5) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Augustana (Illinois) (12-6) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams (10-0) Empire 8 Houghton (10-3) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman (7-3) Landmark Conference Drew (10-0) Liberty League Skidmore (6-1) Little East Conference Western Connecticut State (6-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson (8-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology (11-0) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Kalamazoo (9-0) Midwest Conference Grinnell (9-0) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus (16-2) New England Small College Athletic Conference Williams (6-1) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson (6-0) North Coast Athletic Conference Denison (10-2) North Eastern Athletic Conference Lancaster Bible (11-1) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Illinois Institute of Technology (7-0) Northwest Conference George Fox (10-4) Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll (7-0) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee (13-4) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Grove City (8-2) Skyline Conference Farmingdale State (6-1) Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe (13-1) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (14-7) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica (10-4) USA South Athletic Conference North Carolina Wesleyan (20-2) The following schools, listed alphabetically, were selected to the championship from Pool B and Pool C candidates: Pool "B" Selections Case Western Reserve (10-2) Emory (5-3) Washington University in St. Louis (11-1) Pool "C" Selections Brandeis (6-1) Carnegie Mellon (9-2) Southwestern (Texas) (14-2) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:25 pm, May 4, 2021The DIII men's tennis selections are today, May 10 Jamie Schwaberow | NCAA Photos When: The 2021 DIII men's tennis championship selections will be announced on Monday, May 10. Where: The release will be published in full right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DIII men's tennis championships are May 24-30 at Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Chattanooga, TN. Emory is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Team Friday, May 14 | First round Saturday, May 15 | Second round Sunday, May 16 | Third round Monday, May 24 | Quarterfinals | 8:30 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Tuesday, May 25 | Semifinals | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Wednesday, May 26 | Final | 10 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Singles Friday, May 28 | Round of 32 and 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals and semifinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, May 30 | Final | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Doubles Friday, May 28 | Round of 16 | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Saturday, May 29 | Quarterfinals | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Sunday, May 30 | Semifinals and final | 9 a.m. ET on NCAA.com Start times will be added once made available share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:22 pm, May 4, 2021DIII men's tennis championship history 2019 DIII Men's Tennis Championship Full Replay: Emory vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Emory is the defending national champion in DIII men's tennis. Here is the complete championship history for DIII men's tennis: YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST 2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Middlebury 5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf. 2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio 2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C. 2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio 2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine 2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University 2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va. 2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz 2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates 2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus 2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz 2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo 1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S 1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams 1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory 1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo 1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands 1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo 1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory 1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S 1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore 1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo 1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee 1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury 1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S 1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory 1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.) 1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo 1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury 1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S 1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps 1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan 1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps 1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link