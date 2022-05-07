2022 NCAA DIII men's tennis championship selections set for Monday, May 9

The 2022 DIII men's tennis selections will be revealed Monday, May 9 on NCAA.com via press release. This year's tournament will run from May 12-29, including the singles and doubles championships. When the selections are revealed you can view the complete team bracket here.

When: Monday, May 9

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 DIII men's tennis championships will be played from May 23-29 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.