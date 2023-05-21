Case Western wins the 2023 DIII men's tennis championship

Tufts' Rishabh Sharda took down Williams' Matthew Kandel in three sets to win the 2023 DIII men's tennis singles title. Sharda won 1-6, 6-2, 6-1. Sharda came into the tournament as a key player on Tufts' squad. He advanced to the championship match after defeating Thomasa Yu of Johns Hopkins.

DIII men's tennis: 2023 singles & doubles finals

On the doubles side, Case Western Reserve's duo of James Hopper and Vishwa Aduru took down Swarthmore's partnership of Michael Melnikov and Utham Koduri 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) to win the 2023 title.