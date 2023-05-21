Last Updated 3:20 PM, May 21, 2023
Case Western wins the 2023 DIII men's tennis championship

Case Western Reserve wins the 2023 DIII men's tennis championship
🏆 Tufts' Rishabh Sharda wins 2023 singles championship; Case Western's James Hopper and Vishwa Aduru wins doubles title

Tufts' Rishabh Sharda

Tufts' Rishabh Sharda took down Williams' Matthew Kandel in three sets to win the 2023 DIII men's tennis singles title. Sharda won 1-6, 6-2, 6-1. Sharda came into the tournament as a key player on Tufts' squad. He advanced to the championship match after defeating Thomasa Yu of Johns Hopkins. 

DIII men's tennis: 2023 singles & doubles finals

On the doubles side, Case Western Reserve's duo of James Hopper and Vishwa Aduru took down Swarthmore's partnership of Michael Melnikov and Utham Koduri 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) to win the 2023 title. 

Case Western Reserve doubles team
CWRU wins national title

DIII men's tennis: 2023 team final full replay

After finishing as the runner-up the last two years, Case Western finally captured its elusive first Division III national title in men's tennis.

CWRU topped Tufts, 5-2, at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, FL.

➡️ Click or tap here for the full championship bracket

Below you can find scores from the tournament:

Semifinal matchups

  • Tufts 5, Claremont M-S 4
  • CWRU 5, Middlebury 4

Quarterfinal results 

  • Claremont M-S 5, WashU 4 
  • CWRU 5, Gust. Adolphus 1 
  • Middlebury 5, Bowdoin 1 
  • Tufts 5, Emory 2  
     
Schedule, live streams for team semifinals

Tufts men's tennis

The 2023 DIII men’s tennis team semifinal matchups are set. Tufts will compete against Claremont M-S and Middlebury will play CWRU for a trip to the national title game. Both matches are at noon ET on Monday, May 15:

The DIII men's national championship will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET at USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, FL.

Championship schedule, dates

The 2023 DIII men's tennis championship is May 13-22 in Orlando, FL, located at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center). The National Campus is also hosting the men's and women's DI and DII competitions.

The full schedule can be seen below:

  • May 4-6 or May 5-7: First, second and third rounds for the team championship
  • May 13-16: Team championship finals
  • May 18-22: Individual championships

The team selections were announced on May 1 and individual selections were announced on May 3. Check out the USTA site for more information about tickets, how to watch and fan activities during the championship.

DIII men's tennis championship history

UChicago won the national championship last season for the first time in program history and Case Western was the runner-up for the second consecutive year.

Find the complete DIII men's championship history below.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST
2023 Case Western 5-2 Tufts Orlando, Fla.
2022 UChicago 5-2 Case Western Orlando, Fla.
2021 Emory 5-2 Case Western Chattanooga, Tenn.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich.
2018 Middlebury  5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf.
2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio
2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C.
2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio
2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine
2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University
2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va.
2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz
2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates
2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus
2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz
2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo
1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S
1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams
1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory
1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo
1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands
1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo
1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory
1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S
1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore
1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo
1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee
1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury
1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S
1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.)
1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo
1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury
1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S
1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps
1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan
1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps
1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps