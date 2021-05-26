Emory wins the 2021 DIII men's tennis championship

Emory Athletics

On the heels of the Emory women winning the DIII women's tennis championship, the Emory men took home the 2021 DIII men's tennis national championship, beating Case Western Reserve 5-2. This is Emory's second consecutive national title and third in the last four seasons. The Eagles now have six championships to their name.

Click or tap here to view the championship history, which dates back to 1976.

Emory led 2-1 after the doubles matches. After impressive straight set victories by Emory's Andrew Esses and Will Wanner and CWRU's James Hopper, the score sat at 4-2. Only three singles matches remained and the spotlight fell on the Singles 2 and 6 matches. Emory's Antonio Mora fought through five championship points on Court 2 in an attempt to snag the trophy but it was Nolan Shah who broke through and clinched the national title for the Eagles. Shah defeated CWRU's Anthony Kanam in straight sets, leaving two singles matches unfinished, including Mora's.

To view the final scores of the match, click or tap here.

Here are the results from the four finished singles matches:

No. 1 singles: CWRU's James Hopper def. Emory's Hayden Casson 6-0, 6-3

def. Emory's Hayden Casson No. 3 singles: Emory's Andrew Esses def. CWRU's Matthew Chen 6-3, 6-0

def. CWRU's Matthew Chen No. 4 singles: Emory's Will Wanner def. CWRU's Chaitanya Aduru 6-0, 6-4

def. CWRU's Chaitanya Aduru No. 6 singles: Emory's Nolan Shah def. CWRU's Anthony Kanam 6-3, 6-4

Here are all of the results from the three doubles matches:

No. 1 doubles: Emory's H. Cassone/A. Mora 8, CWRU's N. Mabee/J. Powell 4

CWRU's N. Mabee/J. Powell 4 No. 2 doubles: Emory's A. Esses/W. Wanner 8, CWRU's C. Aduru/A. Kanam 4

CWRU's C. Aduru/A. Kanam 4 No. 3 doubles: CWRU's J. Hopper/V. Aduru 8, Emory's S. Raina/N. Shah

To view the final championship bracket, click or tap here.

Watch the full replay of the title match here.