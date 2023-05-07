Live updates: 2023 DIII men's tennis championship
Championship schedule, dates
The 2023 DIII men's tennis championship is May 13-22 in Orlando, FL, located at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center). The National Campus is also hosting the men's and women's DI and DII competitions.
The full schedule can be seen below:
- May 4-6 or May 5-7: First, second and third rounds for the team championship
- May 13-16: Team championship finals
- May 18-22: Individual championships
The team selections were announced on May 1 and individual selections were announced on May 3. Check out the USTA site for more information about tickets, how to watch and fan activities during the championship.
DIII men's tennis championship history
UChicago won the national championship last season for the first time in program history and Case Western was the runner-up for the second consecutive year.
Find the complete DIII men's championship history below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST
|2022
|UChicago
|5-2
|Case Western
|Orlando, Fla.
|2021
|Emory
|5-2
|Case Western
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Emory
|5-3
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2018
|Middlebury
|5-3
|Bowdoin
|Claremont, Cailf.
|2017
|Emory
|5-2
|Claremont-M-S
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Bowdoin
|5-0
|Middlebury
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2015
|Claremont M-S
|5-0
|Middlebury
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Amherst
|5-3
|Claremont-M-S
|Claremont, Calif.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Claremont-M-S
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2012
|Emory
|5-3
|Kenyon
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|Amherst
|5-2
|Emory
|Claremont, Calif.
|2010
|Middlebury
|5-1
|Amherst
|Oberlin, Ohio
|2009
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-0
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2008
|Washington-St. Louis
|5-3
|Emory
|Lewiston, Maine
|2007
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-1
|Emory
|Washington University
|2006
|Emory
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Fredericksburg, Va.
|2005
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Santa Cruz
|2004
|Middlebury
|4-3
|Williams
|Bates
|2003
|Emory
|4-0
|Williams
|Gust. Adolphus
|2002
|Williams
|4-3
|Emory
|UC Santa Cruz
|2001
|Williams
|4-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|DePauw
|2000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|4-3
|Gust. Adolphus
|Kalamazoo
|1999
|Williams
|4-1
|Kalamazoo
|Claremont-M-S
|1998
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-2
|Williams
|Williams
|1997
|Washington (Md.)
|4-2
|Kalamazoo
|Wash. & Lee
|1996
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-2
|Emory
|Emory
|1995
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-1
|Washington (Md.)
|Kalamazoo
|1994
|Washington (Md.)
|5-4
|Claremont-M-S
|Redlands
|1993
|Kalamazoo
|5-2
|UC Santa Cruz
|Kalamazoo
|1992
|Kalamazoo
|5-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|Emory
|1991
|Kalamazoo
|7-2
|UC Santa Cruz
|Claremont-M-S
|1990
|Swarthmore
|5-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|Swarthmore
|1989
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-4
|Swarthmore
|Kalamazoo
|1988
|Wash. & Lee
|5-4
|UC Santa Cruz
|Wash. & Lee
|1987
|Kalamazoo
|6-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Salisbury
|1986
|Kalamazoo
|6-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Claremont-M-S
|1985
|Swarthmore
|5-4
|Kalamazoo
|Wash. & Lee
|1984
|Redlands
|7-2
|Gust. Adolphus
|Emory
|1983
|Redlands
|5-4
|Claremont-M-S
|Albany (N.Y.)
|1982
|Gust. Adolphus
|19-14
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo
|1981
|Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore
|9
|Bates
|Salisbury
|1980
|Gust. Adolphus
|14-13
|Claremont-M-S
|Claremont-M-S
|1979
|Redlands
|17-13
|Gust. Adolphus
|Millsaps
|1978
|Kalamazoo
|20-12
|Wash. & Lee
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1977
|Swarthmore
|15-12
|Claremont-M-S
|Millsaps
|1976
|Kalamazoo
|18-15
|Claremont-M-S
|Millsaps