Live updates: 2023 DIII men's tennis championship

The 2023 DIII men's tennis championship is May 13-22 in Orlando, FL, located at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center). The National Campus is also hosting the men's and women's DI and DII competitions.

The full schedule can be seen below:

May 4-6 or May 5-7: First, second and third rounds for the team championship

May 13-16: Team championship finals

May 18-22: Individual championships

The team selections were announced on May 1 and individual selections were announced on May 3. Check out the USTA site for more information about tickets, how to watch and fan activities during the championship.