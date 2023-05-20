Live updates: 2023 DIII men's tennis championships
🏆 DIII men's tennis singles and doubles championship schedule
While Case Western won the 2023 DIII men's tennis team championship, the individual singles and doubles titles are still up for grabs. The matches begin May 18 and conclude May 21.
CWRU wins national title
After finishing as the runner-up the last two years, Case Western finally captured its elusive first Division III national title in men's tennis.
CWRU topped Tufts, 5-2, at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, FL.
➡️ Click or tap here for the full championship bracket
Below you can find scores from the tournament:
Semifinal matchups
- Tufts 5, Claremont M-S 4
- CWRU 5, Middlebury 4
Quarterfinal results
- Claremont M-S 5, WashU 4
- CWRU 5, Gust. Adolphus 1
- Middlebury 5, Bowdoin 1
- Tufts 5, Emory 2
Schedule, live streams for team semifinals
The 2023 DIII men’s tennis team semifinal matchups are set. Tufts will compete against Claremont M-S and Middlebury will play CWRU for a trip to the national title game. Both matches are at noon ET on Monday, May 15:
Semifinal matchups:
Tufts 5, Claremont M-S 4
CWRU 5, Middlebury 4
Quarterfinal results:
Claremont M-S 5, WashU 4
CWRU 5, Gust. Adolphus 1
Middlebury 5, Bowdoin 1
Tufts 5, Emory 2
➡️ Click or tap here for the full championship bracket
The DIII men's national championship will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET at USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, FL.
Championship schedule, dates
The 2023 DIII men's tennis championship is May 13-22 in Orlando, FL, located at the USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center). The National Campus is also hosting the men's and women's DI and DII competitions.
The full schedule can be seen below:
- May 4-6 or May 5-7: First, second and third rounds for the team championship
- May 13-16: Team championship finals
- May 18-22: Individual championships
The team selections were announced on May 1 and individual selections were announced on May 3. Check out the USTA site for more information about tickets, how to watch and fan activities during the championship.
DIII men's tennis championship history
UChicago won the national championship last season for the first time in program history and Case Western was the runner-up for the second consecutive year.
Find the complete DIII men's championship history below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST
|2023
|Case Western
|5-2
|Tufts
|Orlando, Fla.
|2022
|UChicago
|5-2
|Case Western
|Orlando, Fla.
|2021
|Emory
|5-2
|Case Western
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Emory
|5-3
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2018
|Middlebury
|5-3
|Bowdoin
|Claremont, Cailf.
|2017
|Emory
|5-2
|Claremont-M-S
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Bowdoin
|5-0
|Middlebury
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2015
|Claremont M-S
|5-0
|Middlebury
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Amherst
|5-3
|Claremont-M-S
|Claremont, Calif.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Claremont-M-S
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2012
|Emory
|5-3
|Kenyon
|Cary, N.C.
|2011
|Amherst
|5-2
|Emory
|Claremont, Calif.
|2010
|Middlebury
|5-1
|Amherst
|Oberlin, Ohio
|2009
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-0
|Amherst
|Claremont, Calif.
|2008
|Washington-St. Louis
|5-3
|Emory
|Lewiston, Maine
|2007
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-1
|Emory
|Washington University
|2006
|Emory
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Fredericksburg, Va.
|2005
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-1
|Middlebury
|Santa Cruz
|2004
|Middlebury
|4-3
|Williams
|Bates
|2003
|Emory
|4-0
|Williams
|Gust. Adolphus
|2002
|Williams
|4-3
|Emory
|UC Santa Cruz
|2001
|Williams
|4-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|DePauw
|2000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|4-3
|Gust. Adolphus
|Kalamazoo
|1999
|Williams
|4-1
|Kalamazoo
|Claremont-M-S
|1998
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-2
|Williams
|Williams
|1997
|Washington (Md.)
|4-2
|Kalamazoo
|Wash. & Lee
|1996
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-2
|Emory
|Emory
|1995
|UC Santa Cruz
|4-1
|Washington (Md.)
|Kalamazoo
|1994
|Washington (Md.)
|5-4
|Claremont-M-S
|Redlands
|1993
|Kalamazoo
|5-2
|UC Santa Cruz
|Kalamazoo
|1992
|Kalamazoo
|5-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|Emory
|1991
|Kalamazoo
|7-2
|UC Santa Cruz
|Claremont-M-S
|1990
|Swarthmore
|5-1
|UC Santa Cruz
|Swarthmore
|1989
|UC Santa Cruz
|5-4
|Swarthmore
|Kalamazoo
|1988
|Wash. & Lee
|5-4
|UC Santa Cruz
|Wash. & Lee
|1987
|Kalamazoo
|6-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Salisbury
|1986
|Kalamazoo
|6-3
|Wash. & Lee
|Claremont-M-S
|1985
|Swarthmore
|5-4
|Kalamazoo
|Wash. & Lee
|1984
|Redlands
|7-2
|Gust. Adolphus
|Emory
|1983
|Redlands
|5-4
|Claremont-M-S
|Albany (N.Y.)
|1982
|Gust. Adolphus
|19-14
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo
|1981
|Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore
|9
|Bates
|Salisbury
|1980
|Gust. Adolphus
|14-13
|Claremont-M-S
|Claremont-M-S
|1979
|Redlands
|17-13
|Gust. Adolphus
|Millsaps
|1978
|Kalamazoo
|20-12
|Wash. & Lee
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1977
|Swarthmore
|15-12
|Claremont-M-S
|Millsaps
|1976
|Kalamazoo
|18-15
|Claremont-M-S
|Millsaps