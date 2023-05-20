Live updates: 2023 DIII men's tennis championships

DIII men's tennis: 2023 team final full replay

After finishing as the runner-up the last two years, Case Western finally captured its elusive first Division III national title in men's tennis.

CWRU topped Tufts, 5-2, at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, FL.

➡️ Click or tap here for the full championship bracket

Below you can find scores from the tournament:

Semifinal matchups

Tufts 5, Claremont M-S 4

CWRU 5, Middlebury 4

Quarterfinal results