NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

2022 DIII men's tennis championship selections announced

The 44-team field for the 2022 2022 NCAA Division III men's tennis championship has been announced. The tournament will begin May 12, 13 with the start of first round. It will run all the way through May 25 where a champion will be crowned at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

The selections for the 2022 championship can be viewed here

How to see the 2022 DIII men's tennis selections

The 2022 DIII men's tennis selections will be revealed Monday, May 9 on NCAA.com via press release. This year's tournament will run from May 12-29, including the singles and doubles championships. When the selections are revealed you can view the complete team bracket here.

When: Monday, May 9

Where: NCAA.com

The 2022 DIII men's tennis championships will be played from May 23-29 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Complete DIII men's tennis championship history

Emory won its second consecutive DIII men's tennis championship last year with a 5-2 win over Case Western. This was the Eagles' third title in the last four seasons. Emory has won the most titles in the sport since 2000 with six. 

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST
2021 Emory 5-2 Case Western Chattanooga, Tenn.
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- --
2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich.
2018 Middlebury  5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf.
2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn.
2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich.
2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio
2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif.
2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich.
2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C.
2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif.
2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio
2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif.
2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine
2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University
2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va.
2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz
2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates
2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus
2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz
2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw
2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo
1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S
1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams
1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory
1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo
1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands
1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo
1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory
1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S
1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore
1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo
1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee
1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury
1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S
1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee
1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory
1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.)
1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo
1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury
1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S
1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps
1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan
1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps
1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps