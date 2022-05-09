NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournament

Last Updated 3:10 PM, May 09, 2022NCAA.comNCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championship: Bracket, schedule for 2022 tournamentShare 2021 DIII men's tennis championship: finals full replay 3:41:21 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:00 pm, May 9, 20222022 DIII men's tennis championship selections announced The 44-team field for the 2022 2022 NCAA Division III men's tennis championship has been announced. The tournament will begin May 12, 13 with the start of first round. It will run all the way through May 25 where a champion will be crowned at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The selections for the 2022 championship can be viewed here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, May 7, 2022How to see the 2022 DIII men's tennis selections The 2022 DIII men's tennis selections will be revealed Monday, May 9 on NCAA.com via press release. This year's tournament will run from May 12-29, including the singles and doubles championships. When the selections are revealed you can view the complete team bracket here. When: Monday, May 9 Where: NCAA.com The 2022 DIII men's tennis championships will be played from May 23-29 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:50 pm, May 7, 2022Complete DIII men's tennis championship history Emory won its second consecutive DIII men's tennis championship last year with a 5-2 win over Case Western. This was the Eagles' third title in the last four seasons. Emory has won the most titles in the sport since 2000 with six. YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST 2021 Emory 5-2 Case Western Chattanooga, Tenn. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- 2019 Emory 5-3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Middlebury 5-3 Bowdoin Claremont, Cailf. 2017 Emory 5-2 Claremont-M-S Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Bowdoin 5-0 Middlebury Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Claremont M-S 5-0 Middlebury Mason, Ohio 2014 Amherst 5-3 Claremont-M-S Claremont, Calif. 2013 Williams 5-2 Claremont-M-S Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Emory 5-3 Kenyon Cary, N.C. 2011 Amherst 5-2 Emory Claremont, Calif. 2010 Middlebury 5-1 Amherst Oberlin, Ohio 2009 UC Santa Cruz 5-0 Amherst Claremont, Calif. 2008 Washington-St. Louis 5-3 Emory Lewiston, Maine 2007 UC Santa Cruz 5-1 Emory Washington University 2006 Emory 4-1 Middlebury Fredericksburg, Va. 2005 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Middlebury Santa Cruz 2004 Middlebury 4-3 Williams Bates 2003 Emory 4-0 Williams Gust. Adolphus 2002 Williams 4-3 Emory UC Santa Cruz 2001 Williams 4-1 UC Santa Cruz DePauw 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 4-3 Gust. Adolphus Kalamazoo 1999 Williams 4-1 Kalamazoo Claremont-M-S 1998 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Williams Williams 1997 Washington (Md.) 4-2 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1996 UC Santa Cruz 4-2 Emory Emory 1995 UC Santa Cruz 4-1 Washington (Md.) Kalamazoo 1994 Washington (Md.) 5-4 Claremont-M-S Redlands 1993 Kalamazoo 5-2 UC Santa Cruz Kalamazoo 1992 Kalamazoo 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Emory 1991 Kalamazoo 7-2 UC Santa Cruz Claremont-M-S 1990 Swarthmore 5-1 UC Santa Cruz Swarthmore 1989 UC Santa Cruz 5-4 Swarthmore Kalamazoo 1988 Wash. & Lee 5-4 UC Santa Cruz Wash. & Lee 1987 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Salisbury 1986 Kalamazoo 6-3 Wash. & Lee Claremont-M-S 1985 Swarthmore 5-4 Kalamazoo Wash. & Lee 1984 Redlands 7-2 Gust. Adolphus Emory 1983 Redlands 5-4 Claremont-M-S Albany (N.Y.) 1982 Gust. Adolphus 19-14 Kalamazoo Kalamazoo 1981 Claremont-M-S / Swarthmore 9 Bates Salisbury 1980 Gust. Adolphus 14-13 Claremont-M-S Claremont-M-S 1979 Redlands 17-13 Gust. Adolphus Millsaps 1978 Kalamazoo 20-12 Wash. & Lee Ohio Wesleyan 1977 Swarthmore 15-12 Claremont-M-S Millsaps 1976 Kalamazoo 18-15 Claremont-M-S Millsaps share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link