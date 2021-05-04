Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championship

NC State Athletics

The NCAA announced the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship on Tuesday. Competition begins May 23 and concludes on May 28 with all matches played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set.

