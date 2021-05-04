Last Updated 6:18 PM, May 04, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championship

DI women's tennis: 2021 Selection Show
10:00 pm, May 4, 2021

2021 DI women's tennis singles and doubles selections announced

NC State Athletics NC State's Alana Smith

The NCAA announced the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship on Tuesday. Competition begins May 23 and concludes on May 28 with all matches played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set.

Click or tap here for the full release. 

10:00 pm, May 3, 2021

2021 DI women's tennis championship selections announced

North Carolina Athletics North Carolina women's tennis

The NCAA announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship on Monday. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format.

The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 16-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket.

Click or tap here to see the printable team bracket, which is also below:

The 2021 DI women's college tennis bracket
4:32 pm, April 22, 2021

Here is how to watch the 2021 DI women's tennis selections

When: The 2021 DI women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3.
Where: The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com.
 

The 2021 DI women's tennis championships will be held May 16-28 at USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, Fla. 

Below is the schedule for the team championship:

  • Sunday, May 16
  • Monday, May 17
  • Tuesday, May 18
  • Wednesday, May 19
  • Thursday, May 20
  • Friday, May 21
  • Saturday, May 22

Below is the schedule for the singles and doubles championships

  • Sunday, May 23
  • Monday, May 24
  • Tuesday, May 25
  • Wednesday, May 26
  • Thursday, May 27
  • Friday, May 28

Start times are TBD

5:08 pm, April 22, 2021

DI women's tennis championship history

Stanford has won the last two national championships in DI women's tennis, including three of the last four. Watch the Cardinal capture the 2019 title right here

Below is the complete championship history for DI women's tennis.

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE ATTENDANCE
2020 N/A        
2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF NA
2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest NA
2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia NA
2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa NA
2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor NA
2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia NA
2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois NA
2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia NA
2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford NA
2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia NA
2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M NA
2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa NA
2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia NA
2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford NA
2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia NA
2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634
2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182
2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053
2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A
2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine 1,780
1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912
1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame 2,310
1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360
1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749
1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine 5,404
1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613
1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913
1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036
1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523
1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144
1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050
1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328
1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351
1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927
1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552
1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles 3,405
1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM 3,027
1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City 1,595