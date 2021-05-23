Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championships

NC State Athletics

Singles competition at the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships kick off Sunday, May 23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Doubles competition will begin tomorrow.

The NCAA previously announced the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship.

The matches will air on TennisONE. You can watch every match live here.

Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set.

Click or tap here for the singles bracket, and here for the doubles bracket.