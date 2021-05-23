Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championships

Last Updated 5:13 PM, May 23, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championshipsShare Texas wins the DI women's tennis national championship 5:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:33 pm, May 23, 2021Day 1 of singles and competition NC State Athletics Singles competition at the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships kick off Sunday, May 23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Doubles competition will begin tomorrow. The NCAA previously announced the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship. The matches will air on TennisONE. You can watch every match live here. Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. Click or tap here for the singles bracket, and here for the doubles bracket.
1:24 am, May 23, 2021
No. 2 Texas wins the 2021 DI women's tennis team championship
Lulu Sun delivered No. 2 Texas its third championship in program history, defeating Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva in the deciding match at No. 3 singles. Sun won her matchup 6-2, 7-6, 7-5. She had a chance to serve for the match up 5-3 after a service break in the eighth game before Pachkaleva broke back and tied the set at five games apiece. But Sun's serve put her back in front again and broke Pachkaleva's serve a second time to win it, clinching the match with a cross-court backhand winner that was returned into the net. Click or tap here for the final interactive bracket Texas won the doubles point and No. 4 singles for an early 2-0 lead before Pepperdine pulled level with wins on courts two and five. The Longhorns and Waves split singles wins at No. 1 and No. 6 just as Pachkaleva forced a third set, setting the stage for a winner-take-all moment. Here are the final scores (in order) of all singles matches: No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon def. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla def. Texas' Anna Turati 6-2, 6-3 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar def. Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 7-6 No. 1 singles: Texas' Peyton Stearns def. Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 No. 6 singles: Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk def. Texas' Malaika Rapolu 6-4, 7-5 No. 3 singles: Texas' Lulu Sun def. Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 And this is how Texas won the doubles point: No. 1 doubles: Texas' L. Sun/K. Collins 7, Pepperdine's A. Lahey/L. Zaar 6 (7-3 in tiebreak) No. 2 doubles: Pepperdine's S. Fukuda/T. Pachkaleva 6, Texas' A. Turati/F. Labrana 1 No. 3 doubles: Texas' C. Chavapiton/P. Stearns 7, Pepperdine's J. Failla/A. Iamachkine 6 (7-5 in tiebreak) Don't go anywhere, college tennis fans. We've still got another great week of championship play as the singles and doubles brackets begin Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24. 12:41 am, May 23, 2021
No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Pepperdine tied 3-3
Texas picked up its third point of the dual after Peyton Stearns won at No. 1 singles. She battled back from a 6-2 opening set loss to grab 12 of the 14 games to beat Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 6-2. Moments after that match wrapped, Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk won 6-4, 7-5 on court six over Texas' Malaika Rapolu to draw the Waves level. The 2021 team championship comes down to a decisive third set on court four between Lulu Sun and Taisiya Pachkaleva, Here are the results of all the finished singles matches (in order): No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon def. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla def. Texas' Anna Turati 6-2, 6-3 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar def. Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 7-6 No. 1 singles: Texas' Peyton Stearns def. Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 No. 6 singles: Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk def. Texas' Malaika Rapolu 6-4, 7-5 12:25 am, May 23, 2021
No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Pepperdine tied at 2
Pepperdine responded in a big way with back-to-back points after Texas went up 2-0 in this championship dual. Jessica Failla picked up a straight-set victory over Anna Turati at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-3. Then it was Lisa Zaar outlasting Kylie Collins in a second-set tiebreak to come away with a 6-3, 7-6 win at No. 5 singles. Watch the final point of the tiebreaker below: WHAT A HEATER 🎥 @TennisChannel pic.twitter.com/YnysDg8Olq — Pepperdine Women's Tennis (@WavesTennis) May 23, 2021 Here are the results of all the finished singles matches (in order): No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon def. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla def. Texas' Anna Turati 6-2, 6-3 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar def. Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 7-6 Texas' first point came from doubles. Here's how all three of those matches went: No. 1 doubles: Texas' L. Sun/K. Collins 7, Pepperdine's A. Lahey/L. Zaar 6 (7-3 in tiebreak) No. 2 doubles: Pepperdine's S. Fukuda/T. Pachkaleva 6, Texas' A. Turati/F. Labrana 1 No. 3 doubles: Texas' C. Chavapiton/P. Stearns 7, Pepperdine's J. Failla/A. Iamachkine 6 (7-5 in tiebreak)
12:00 am, May 23, 2021
No. 2 Texas leads 2-0
Charlotte Chavatipon has given No. 2 Texas a 2-0 lead for the match, following her 6-3, 6-2 win over Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda at No. 4 singles. Chavatipon also helped UT pick up the doubles point earlier in the dual. Her doubles partner, Peyton Stearns, battled back for a huge 6-0 win in the second set on court one that could end up being the deciding match of this championship. Click or tap here for live stats from the match. Here is the score of every singles match: No. 1 singles: Texas' Peyton Stearns leads Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 2-0 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla leads Texas' Anna Turati 6-2, 4-3 No. 3 singles: Texas' Lulu Sun leads Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva 6-4, 4-4 No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon def. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3, 6-2 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar leads Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 5-6 No. 6 singles: Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk leads Texas' Malaika Rapolu 6-4, 3-3
11:35 pm, May 22, 2021
No. 5 Pepperdine leads four courts through opening set of singles
With each of the six singles matches through one set, No. 5 Pepperdine holds a lead on four courts. The Waves had Ashley Lahey, Jessica Failla, Lisa Zaar and Nikki Redelijk win their first sets on courts one, two, five and six. The Longhorns got opening set wins from Lulu Sun and Charlotte Chavatipon on courts three and four. Click or tap here for live stats from the match. Here is every score through the first set: No. 1 singles: Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey leads Texas' Peyton Stearns 6-2 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla leads Texas' Anna Turati 6-2 No. 3 singles: Texas' Lulu Sun leads Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva 6-4 No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon leads Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar leads Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3 No. 6 singles: Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk leads Texas' Malaika Rapolu 6-4 Texas owns a 1-0 lead for the match after picking up the doubles point, but Pepperdine's edge in singles play could change the course of this dual.
10:07 pm, May 22, 2021
No. 2 seed Texas takes 1-0 lead over No. 5 seed Pepperdine
After three sets of doubles play, No. 2 seed Texas takes a quick 1-0 lead over No. 5 seed Pepperdine. Six singles matches will now take place to determine which team will take home the national championship. The team to reach four match wins first will take home the title. To track live stats of the match, click or tap here. Here are the results from the three doubles matches: No. 1 doubles: Texas' L. Sun/K. Collins 7, Pepperdine's A. Lahey/L. Zaar 6 (7-3 in tiebreak) No. 2 doubles: Pepperdine's S. Fukuda/T. Pachkaleva 6, Texas' A. Turati/F. Labrana 1 No. 3 doubles: Texas' C. Chavapiton/P. Stearns 7, Pepperdine's J. Failla/A. Iamachkine 6 (7-5 in tiebreak) To view the championship bracket, click or tap here.
4:39 pm, May 22, 2021
2021 DI women's tennis title match set for tonight, 5:30 p.m. ET
No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Pepperdine meet on the hardcourt this evening at 5:30 p.m. ET to battle for the DI women's tennis championship. The event will take place at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, and can be watched live on The Tennis Channel. After pulling off the upset against No. 1 North Carolina, Pepperdine will make history in its first-ever championship appearance against Texas. Texas will look to capture its third national title and the first since 1995 after defeating NC State 6-0 in the semifinals. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Here are the stats for Saturday's championship: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Pepperdine | 5:30 p.m. ET| Live stats
1:48 pm, May 22, 2021
2021 DI women's tennis championship singles and double brackets announced
The singles and doubles brackets for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship were revealed Saturday, May 22. The singles tournament field consists of 64 players, including No. 1 seed North Carolina senior Sara Daavettila. Click or tap here to view the singles bracket. The doubles tournament field includes 32 pairs with Kentucky's Akvilė Paražinskaitė/Fiona Arrese grabbing the top seed. Click or tap here to view the doubles bracket. Competition will begin on Sunday, May 23 following the conclusion of the men's and women's team championships. The singles tournament will run from May 23-28 and the doubles tournament will take place May 24-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
12:30 am, May 22, 2021
DI women's tennis title match set
What started out as a 64-team field at the 2021 DI women's tennis championship is down to the finals. Texas and Pepperdine will meet for the national championship at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22. Watch it live on The Tennis Channel. No. 2 Texas rolled No. 6 NC State 4-0 in the first match of the day. UT quickly secured the doubles point after Lulu Sun/Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon/Peyton Stearns each took care of business with a 6-4 set victory. Stearns picked up another point at No. 1 singles with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win as did Chavatipon with a swift 6-3, 6-2 decision at the No. 4 spot. Malaika Rapolu sealed the victory at No. 6, winning her match 6-3, 6-1. The Longhorns will make their first national championship appearance since 2005 while attempting to capture the program's third championship. No. 5 Pepperdine upset No. 1 North Carolina in the second semifinal pairing of the day. When North Carolina was up 3-2, it came down to two singles matches. Lisa Zarr of Pepperdine defeated Makenna Jones of North Carolina in two sets (6-4, 6-3) to tie the match at three. Taisiya Pachkaleva clinched Pepperdine's championship berth by winning her Here are the stats for Friday's semifinals: No. 2 seed Texas 4, No. 6 seed NC State 0 | Final stats No. 5 seed Pepperdine 4, No. 1 seed North Carolina 3 | Final stats Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:02 am, May 20, 2021Quarterfinal scores North Carolina Athletics After a thrilling quarterfinal round of the DI women's tennis championship, the semifinals are set. No. 6 seed NC State pulled off a minor upset over No. 3 Georgia in the quarterfinals to claim the first semifinal spot Wednesday afternoon. No. 2 seed Texas then showed its dominance with a 4-0 sweep over No. 7 seed Florida State. The highlight of the quarterfinals was the third match of the day when No. 5 seed Pepperdine edged No. 4 seed UCLA (4-3) in a four-hour thriller. It was Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda who pushed the Waves across the finish line though after she outlasted UCLA's Vivian Wolff, 6-7 (6-7), 6-3, 6-2 in the last match of the dual. No. 1 seed North Carolina lived up to its expectations in the nightcap, as the Tar Heels defeated cross-town rivals Duke 4-1. On Court 5, freshman Fiona Crawley improved to 29-0 on the season, defeating Duke's Margaryta Bilokin. With the quarterfinals now in the bag, here are the semifinal matchups: No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 5 seed Pepperdine No. 2 seed Texas vs. No. 6 seed NC State Here are the results from the quarterfinals: No. 6 seed NC State 4, No. 3 seed Georgia 2 No. 2 seed Texas 4, No. 7 seed Florida State 0 No. 5 seed Pepperdine 4, No. 4 seed UCLA 3 No. 1 seed North Carolina 4, Duke 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:33 pm, May 19, 2021DI Women's Tennis: Quarterfinal schedule, scores NC State Athletics Four teams will clinch a berth in the semifinals of the 2021 DI Women's Tennis Championship on Wednesday, when the quarterfinal matches will take place. Three of the four quarterfinal matches will feature a pair of seeded teams while the fourth matchup includes a pair of conference rivals. Here's the complete schedule for the quarterfinals: No. 6 seed NC State 4, No. 3 seed Georgia 2 No. 2 seed Texas 4, No. 7 seed Florida State 0 No. 5 seed Pepperdine 4, No. 4 seed UCLA 3 No. 1 seed North Carolina 4, Duke 1 Click or tap here to view the complete, updated championship bracket. Here's how each team in the quarterfinals reached this round of the championship. Below are the results from the third round matches that were held Sunday: No. 3 Georgia 4, No. 14 Virginia 1 No. 6 NC State 4, USC 1 No. 2 Texas 4, No. 15 Ohio State 1 No. 7 Florida State 4, No. 10 Texas A&M 2 No. 4 UCLA 4, No. 13 Georgia Tech 0 No. 5 Pepperdine 4, Michigan 0 No. 1 North Carolina 4, No. 16 Cal 0 Duke 4, No. 9 UCF 3 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:55 am, May 17, 2021Third round results Texas Athletics The 2021 DI women's tennis championship continued Sunday with third round action. Seven seeded teams remain, with Duke upsetting No. 9 UCF to set up a quarterfinal meeting with No. 1 North Carolina. Click or tap here to view the complete, updated championship bracket. Below are the results from Sunday's eight third round matches. No. 3 Georgia 4, No. 14 Virginia 1 No. 6 NC State 4, USC 1 No. 2 Texas 4, No. 15 Ohio State 1 No. 7 Florida State 4, No. 10 Texas A&M 2 No. 4 UCLA 4, No. 13 Georgia Tech 0 No. 5 Pepperdine 4, Michigan 0 No. 1 North Carolina 4, No. 16 Cal 0 Duke 4, No. 9 UCF 3 The quarterfinals will take place Wednesday, May 19: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Duke No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Florida State No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 NC State No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Pepperdine share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 am, May 9, 2021Scores and results from the Second Round The DI women's tennis tournament continued with 16 second round matches on Saturday. Thirteen of the 16 seeded teams won, including No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Texas. But Duke defeated No. 8 Baylor, USC beat No. 11 Florida and Michigan upset No. 12 LSU. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. Below is a full rundown of Saturday's results. No. 15 Ohio State 4, Vanderbilt 3 No. 10 Texas A&M 4 vs. Northwestern 2 No. 6 NC State 4, Iowa State 2 Michigan 4, No. 12 LSU 3 No. 13 Georgia Tech 4, North Florida 0 No. 4 UCLA 4, Texas Tech 0 No. 1 North Carolina 4, Old Dominion 0 No. 2 Texas 4, Arizona State 0 No. 3 Georgia 4, Wake Forest 1 No. 5 Pepperdine 4, vs. Stanford 2 No. 7 Florida State 4, Auburn 1 USC 4, No. 11 Florida 1 No. 14 Virginia 4, Tennessee 2 No. 16 Cal 4, Kentucky 2 No. 9 UCF 4, Miami (Florida) 1 Duke 4, No. 8 Baylor 3 The third round is scheduled for Sunday, May 16. Here's the schedule. All times ET: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Virginia | 10 a.m. No. 6 NC State vs. USC | 10 a.m. No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Ohio State | 1 p.m. No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Texas A&M | 1 p.m. No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. No. 5 Pepperdine vs. Michigan | 4 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Cal | 7 p.m. No. 9 UCF vs. Duke | 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:45 pm, May 7, 2021First round scores for the DI women's tennis championship GoHeels.com North Carolina's Sara Daavettila was named the ACC Player of the Year, The first round of the 2021 DI women's tennis tournament is complete. We're down to 32 teams, with all of the top 16 seeds advancing, including No. 1 North Carolina. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. Here is the complete rundown of Friday's results. Old Dominion 4, Arkansas 2 Wake Forest 4, Furman 2 USC 4, Oklahoma 3 Michigan 4, Rice 1 North Florida 4, Ole Miss 3 Vanderbilt 4, Ball State 0 Iowa State 4, South Carolina 2 Miami (Fla.) 4, FIU 0 Tennessee 4, James Madison 0 No. 1 North Carolina 4, South Carolina State 0 No. 3 Georgia 4, Austin Peay 0 No. 4 UCLA 4, Grand Canyon 0 No. 10 Texas A&M 4, Drake 0 No. 11 Florida 4, Siena 0 Kentucky 4, Syracuse 3 Stanford 4, UCSB 0 Auburn 4, Oklahoma State 2 Arizona State 4, Mississippi State 0 No. 12 LSU 4, Boston U. 0 No. 13 Georgia Tech 4, Georgia Southern 0 No. 15 Ohio State 4, UIC 0 No. 6 NC State 4, VCU 0 No. 9 UCF 4, Charleston Southern 0 No. 14 Virginia 4, LIU 0 Duke 4, Alabama 0 No. 2 Texas 4, Denver 0 No. 7 Florida State 4, Alabama State 0 No. 16 Cal 4, San Jose State 0 Texas Tech 4, San Diego 0 Northwestern 4, Xavier 0 No. 5 Pepperdine 4, Northern Arizona 0 No. 8 Baylor 4, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:00 pm, May 4, 20212021 DI women's tennis singles and doubles selections announced NC State Athletics The NCAA announced the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship on Tuesday. Competition begins May 23 and concludes on May 28 with all matches played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. Click or tap here for the full release. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:00 pm, May 3, 20212021 DI women's tennis championship selections announced North Carolina Athletics The NCAA announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship on Monday. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 16-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. Click or tap here to see the printable team bracket, which is also below: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:32 pm, April 22, 2021Here is how to watch the 2021 DI women's tennis selectionsWhen: The 2021 DI women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3. Where: The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI women's tennis championships will be held May 16-28 at USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, Fla. Below is the schedule for the team championship: Sunday, May 16 Monday, May 17 Tuesday, May 18 Wednesday, May 19 Thursday, May 20 Friday, May 21 Saturday, May 22 Below is the schedule for the singles and doubles championships Sunday, May 23 Monday, May 24 Tuesday, May 25 Wednesday, May 26 Thursday, May 27 Friday, May 28 Start times are TBD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:08 pm, April 22, 2021DI women's tennis championship historyStanford has won the last two national championships in DI women's tennis, including three of the last four. Watch the Cardinal capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DI women's tennis. 