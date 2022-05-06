Follow the 2022 DI women's tennis championship

Last Updated 7:09 PM, May 06, 2022Follow the 2022 DI women's tennis championship Share DI women's tennis: 2022 selection show 27:52 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:37 pm, May 6, 2022Friday's first round results The DI women's tennis championships started Friday with 18 first round matches. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Friday's first round results are here: UCF 4, Alabama 0 Baylor 4, Washington 2 Georgia Tech 4, Memphis 1 No. 9 Miami (Fla.) 4, Stetson 0 Southern California 4, San Diego State 0 Old Dominion 5, Furman 0 Texas Tech 4, Loyola Marymount 1 UCSB 4, Kansas 3 Arizona State 4, San Diego 1 No. 4 Texas 4, Ball State 0 No. 7 Texas A&M 4, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0 No. 13 Auburn 5, Jackson State 0 Michigan 4, Oregon 0 No. 2 Oklahoma 4, Bryant 0 No. 3 Duke 4, Quinnipiac 0 No. 8 Pepperdine 4, Denver 0 No. 11 Cal 4, Northern Arizona 0 No. 15 Stanford 4, SE Missouri State 0 That sets the stage for Saturday, which will have the remaining 14 first round matches and nine second round matches. The second round matches are noted as such: Iowa State vs. South Carolina, 10 a.m. ET Army vs. Princeton, 10 a.m. Wake Forest vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m. Vanderbilt vs. Xavier, 10 a.m. Tennessee vs. VCU, 10 a.m. Florida State vs. FIU, 11 a.m. No. 1 North Carolina vs. South Carolina State, 1 p.m. No. 5 Virginia vs. Youngstown State, 1 p.m. No. 6 NC State vs. William & Mary, 1 p.m. No. 9 Miami vs. UCF, 1 p.m. | SECOND No. 10 Ohio State vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m. No. 13 Auburn vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. | SECOND No. 14 Georgia vs. Charleston Southern, 1 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Arizona State, 2 p.m. | SECOND No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Baylor, 2 p.m. | SECOND No. 16 Florida vs. South Alabama, 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m. No. 11 Cal vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m. | SECOND No. 3 Duke vs. Old Dominion, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 4 Texas vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 8 Pepperdine vs. USC, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 15 Stanford vs. UCSB, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. New Mexico State, 5 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:30 pm, May 5, 2022First round of the DI women's tennis tournament begins FridayFriday marks the start of the DI women's tournament, with the first round starting at 10 a.m. with early matches. The first round continues on Saturday on May 7. You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. You can follow along below for final scores of Friday's first round: Alabama vs. UCF, 10 a.m. Memphis vs. Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m. Washington vs. Baylor, 11 a.m. No. 9 Miami (Fla.) vs. Stetson, 1 p.m. Southern Cal vs. San Diego State, 1 p.m. Furman vs. Old Dominion, 1 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. UCSB vs. Kansas, 1 p.m. Arizona State vs. San Diego, 1 p.m. No. 4 Texas vs. Ball State, 2 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Texa A&M-Corpus Christi, 2 p.m. No. 13 Auburn vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m. Michigan vs. Oregon, 2 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Bryant, 4 p.m. No. 3 Duke vs. Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. No. 8 Pepperdine vs. Denver, 4 p.m. No. 11 Cal vs. Northern Arizona, 4 p.m. No. 15 Stanford vs. SE Missouri State, 4 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:29 pm, May 5, 2022How to watch the 2022 DI women's tennis tournament The 2022 DI women's tennis championships begin May 20 with the team tournament. The singles and doubles competition starting May 23. You will be able to follow all the action with updates throughout the tournament right here. For those that want to watch the action, TennisONE will be streaming all the matches live. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:27 pm, May 3, 20222022 DI women's tennis championship singles and doubles selections revealed The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships. Virginia's Emma Navarro earned the first overall seed in the singles tournament while North Carolina State's Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller grabbed the first overall seed in doubles. Click here to view the full release and selections. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:52 pm, May 2, 20222022 DI women's tennis championship selections revealed Selections for the 2022 DI women's tennis championship were announced on Monday night. Thirty-one conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships. North Carolina took the first overall seed, while defending national champion, Texas, earned the fourth overall seed. Click here to view the full release and automatic qualifiers. Click here to view the full team bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:08 pm, April 30, 2022Women's team championship history YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE ATTENDANCE 2021 Texas 4-3 Pepperdine UCF NA 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF NA 2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest NA 2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia NA 2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa NA 2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor NA 2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia NA 2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois NA 2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia NA 2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford NA 2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia NA 2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M NA 2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa NA 2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia NA 2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford NA 2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia NA 2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634 2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182 2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053 2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A 2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine 1,780 1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912 1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame 2,310 1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360 1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749 1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine 5,404 1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613 1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913 1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036 1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523 1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144 1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050 1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328 1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351 1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927 1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552 1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles 3,405 1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM. 3,027 1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City 1,595 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, April 30, 2022How to watch the 2022 selection show The 2022 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 championship will be at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, from May 19 to May 28. The Texas Longhorns took home the 2021 DI women's team tennis championship for their third title in program history. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link