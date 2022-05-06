Last Updated 7:09 PM, May 06, 2022

Follow the 2022 DI women's tennis championship

DI women's tennis: 2022 selection show
27:52
2:37 pm, May 6, 2022

Friday's first round results

The DI women's tennis championships started Friday with 18 first round matches.

Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. 

Friday's first round results are here: 

  • UCF 4, Alabama 0 
  • Baylor 4, Washington 2
  • Georgia Tech 4, Memphis 1
  • No. 9 Miami (Fla.) 4, Stetson 0
  • Southern California 4, San Diego State 0
  • Old Dominion 5, Furman 0
  • Texas Tech 4, Loyola Marymount 1
  • UCSB 4, Kansas 3
  • Arizona State 4, San Diego 1
  • No. 4 Texas 4, Ball State 0
  • No. 7 Texas A&M 4, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0
  • No. 13 Auburn 5, Jackson State 0
  • Michigan 4, Oregon 0
  • No. 2 Oklahoma 4, Bryant 0
  • No. 3 Duke 4, Quinnipiac 0
  • No. 8 Pepperdine 4, Denver 0
  • No. 11 Cal 4, Northern Arizona 0
  • No. 15 Stanford 4, SE Missouri State 0

That sets the stage for Saturday, which will have the remaining 14 first round matches and nine second round matches. The second round matches are noted as such:

  • Iowa State vs. South Carolina, 10 a.m. ET
  • Army vs. Princeton, 10 a.m.
  • Wake Forest vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m.
  • Vanderbilt vs. Xavier, 10 a.m.
  • Tennessee vs. VCU, 10 a.m.
  • Florida State vs. FIU, 11 a.m.
  • No. 1 North Carolina vs. South Carolina State, 1 p.m.
  • No. 5 Virginia vs. Youngstown State, 1 p.m.
  • No. 6 NC State vs. William & Mary, 1 p.m.
  • No. 9 Miami vs. UCF, 1 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 10 Ohio State vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m.
  • No. 13 Auburn vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 14 Georgia vs. Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.
  • No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Arizona State, 2 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Baylor, 2 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 16 Florida vs. South Alabama, 2 p.m.
  • UCLA vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m.
  • No. 11 Cal vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 3 Duke vs. Old Dominion, 4 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 4 Texas vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 8 Pepperdine vs. USC, 4 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 15 Stanford vs. UCSB, 4 p.m. | SECOND
  • No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. New Mexico State, 5 p.m.
11:30 pm, May 5, 2022

First round of the DI women's tennis tournament begins Friday

Friday marks the start of the DI women's tournament, with the first round starting at 10 a.m. with early matches. The first round continues on Saturday on May 7. You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. 

You can follow along below for final scores of Friday's first round: 

  • Alabama vs. UCF, 10 a.m.
  • Memphis vs. Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m.
  • Washington vs. Baylor, 11 a.m.
  • No. 9 Miami (Fla.) vs. Stetson, 1 p.m.
  • Southern Cal vs. San Diego State, 1 p.m.
  • Furman vs. Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
  • Texas Tech vs. Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m.
  • UCSB vs. Kansas, 1 p.m.
  • Arizona State vs. San Diego, 1 p.m.
  • No. 4 Texas vs. Ball State, 2 p.m.
  • No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Texa A&M-Corpus Christi, 2 p.m.
  • No. 13 Auburn vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m.
  • Michigan vs. Oregon, 2 p.m.
  • No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Bryant, 4 p.m.
  • No. 3 Duke vs. Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
  • No. 8 Pepperdine vs. Denver, 4 p.m.
  • No. 11 Cal vs. Northern Arizona, 4 p.m.
  • No. 15 Stanford vs. SE Missouri State, 4 p.m.
5:29 pm, May 5, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DI women's tennis tournament

The 2022 DI women's tennis championships begin May 20 with the team tournament. The singles and doubles competition starting May 23. You will be able to follow all the action with updates throughout the tournament right here. 

For those that want to watch the action, TennisONE will be streaming all the matches live. 

8:27 pm, May 3, 2022

2022 DI women's tennis championship singles and doubles selections revealed

The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

Virginia's Emma Navarro earned the first overall seed in the singles tournament while North Carolina State's Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller grabbed the first overall seed in doubles. 

Click here to view the full release and selections. 

9:52 pm, May 2, 2022

2022 DI women's tennis championship selections revealed

Selections for the 2022 DI women's tennis championship were announced on Monday night. Thirty-one conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

North Carolina took the first overall seed, while defending national champion, Texas, earned the fourth overall seed.

Click here to view the full release and automatic qualifiers.

Click here to view the full team bracket. 

4:08 pm, April 30, 2022

Women's team championship history

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE ATTENDANCE
2021 Texas 4-3 Pepperdine UCF NA
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF NA
2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest NA
2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia NA
2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa NA
2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor NA
2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia NA
2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois NA
2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia NA
2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford NA
2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia NA
2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M NA
2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa NA
2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia NA
2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford NA
2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia NA
2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634
2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182
2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053
2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A
2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine 1,780
1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912
1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame 2,310
1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360
1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749
1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine 5,404
1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613
1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913
1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036
1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523
1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144
1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050
1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328
1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351
1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927
1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552
1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles 3,405
1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM.  3,027
1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City 1,595
4:00 pm, April 30, 2022

How to watch the 2022 selection show

Texas women's tennis

The 2022 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 championship will be at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, from May 19 to May 28. 

The Texas Longhorns took home the 2021 DI women's team tennis championship for their third title in program history. 