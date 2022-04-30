The DI women's tennis selection show is set for May 2

Last Updated 12:29 PM, April 30, 2022The DI women's tennis selection show is set for May 2Share Texas wins the DI women's tennis national championship 5:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:00 pm, April 30, 2022How to watch the 2022 selection show The 2022 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 championship will be at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, from May 19 to May 28. The Texas Longhorns took home the 2021 DI women's team tennis championship for their third title in program history. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:08 pm, April 30, 2022Women's team championship history YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE ATTENDANCE 2021 Texas 4-3 Pepperdine UCF NA 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF NA 2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest NA 2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia NA 2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa NA 2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor NA 2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia NA 2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois NA 2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia NA 2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford NA 2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia NA 2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M NA 2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa NA 2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia NA 2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford NA 2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia NA 2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634 2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182 2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053 2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A 2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine 1,780 1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912 1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame 2,310 1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360 1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749 1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine 5,404 1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613 1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913 1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036 1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523 1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144 1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050 1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328 1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351 1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927 1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552 1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles 3,405 1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM. 3,027 1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City 1,595 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link