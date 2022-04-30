The DI women's tennis selection show is set for May 2

The 2022 NCAA Division I women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 2, right here on NCAA.com. The 2022 championship will be at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, from May 19 to May 28.

The Texas Longhorns took home the 2021 DI women's team tennis championship for their third title in program history.