Follow the 2022 DI women's tennis singles and doubles championships

Texas won the 2022 DI women's tennis title, defeating Oklahoma 4-1. The Longhorns have won back-to-back tennis titles.

Texas began the evening winning the doubles to take the first point of the match. The Longhorns swept the doubles field.

In the singles competition, Oklahoma responded, tying the score at 1-1. Texas then won the next two courts, pushing the score to 3-1.

With one set separating Texas from repeating as champions, Longhorn Allura Zamarripa battled Sooner Alexandra Pisareva. Zamarripa won the first set, but Pisareva forced a tiebreaker in set two. Zamarripa won the tiebreaker 7-4, giving her the 7-5, 7-6 match-clinching victory.