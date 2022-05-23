Follow the 2022 DI women's tennis singles and doubles championships

Last Updated 10:26 AM, May 23, 2022Follow the 2022 DI women's tennis singles and doubles championshipsShare Set tiebreaker determines 2022 NCAA women's tennis champion 9:26 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:54 pm, May 23, 2022Here are the lineups and times for today's women's singles Singles competition begins this morning at 10 a.m. for women's tennis. Live stats for the tournament can be found here. Below are the matchups: • Emma Navarro, Virginia vs. Margarita Skriabina, Texas Tech, 10 a.m. • Carol Lee, Georgia Tech vs. Maria Titova, Kansas, 10 a.m. • Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia vs. Thasaporn Naklo, Iowa St., 7 p.m. • Abigail Rencheli, NC State vs. Loudmilla Bencheikh, Alabama, 1:30 p.m. • Cameron Morra, North Carolina vs. Veronika Miroshnichenko, LMU (CA), 2:30 p.m. • Salma Ewing, Southern California vs. Victoria Hu, Princeton, 3 p.m. • McCartney Kessler, Florida vs. Solymar Colling, San Diego, 3 p.m. • Marie Mattel, UCF vs. Connie Ma, Stanford, 3 p.m. • Petra Hule, Florida St. vs. Kylie Collins, Texas, 6 p.m. • Carolyn Campana, Wake Forest vs. Mila Saric, William & Mary, 6 p.m. • Irina Cantos Siemers, Ohio St. vs. Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M, 10 a.m. • Emmanouela Antonaki, Mississippi St. vs. Fiona Crawley, North Carolina, 10 a.m. • Sarah Hamner, South Carolina vs. Shakhnoza Khatamova, UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m. • Abigail Forbes, UCLA vs. Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine, 4 p.m. • Layne Sleeth, Oklahoma vs. Daevenia Achong, Miami (FL), 6:30 p.m. • Lisa Marie Rioux, Oklahoma St. vs. Haley Giavara, California, 4 p.m. • Elysia Bolton, UCLA vs. Kit Gulihur, North Florida, 2 p.m. • Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, VCU vs. Shiori Fukuda, Pepperdine, 2 p.m. • Carmen Corley, Oklahoma vs. Tatum Rice, Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. • Natasha Subhash, Virginia vs. Carson Branstine, Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. • Michaela Bayerlova, Washington St. vs. Eden Richardson, Miami (FL) 4:30 p.m. • Jessica Alsola, California vs. Chloe Beck, Duke, 7 p.m. • Isabelle Boulais Ohio St. vs. Sabina Machalova, Ole Miss, 12 p.m. • Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina vs. Daria Frayman, Princeton, 12:30 p.m. • Mariia Kozyreva, Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Reilly Tran, North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. • Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Oklahoma St. vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva, Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m. • Kari Miller, Michigan vs. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, San Diego St., 4:30 p.m. • Rebeka Mertena, Tennessee vs. Erin Cayetano, Southern California, 5 p.m. • Julia Adams, Furman vs. Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina, 11:15 a.m. • Ayana Akli, South Carolina vs. Jaeda Daniel, NC State, 11:30 a.m. • Petra Sedlackova, Alabama vs. Alexandra Yepifanova, Stanford, 4:30 p.m. • Sydni Ratliff, Ohio St. vs. Peyton Stearns, Texas, 7 p.m. Click or tap here for the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:42 am, May 23, 2022Texas wins the 2022 DI women's tennis title, repeats as champions Texas won the 2022 DI women's tennis title, defeating Oklahoma 4-1. The Longhorns have won back-to-back tennis titles. Texas began the evening winning the doubles to take the first point of the match. The Longhorns swept the doubles field. How ‘bout the 💪 forehand winner from Sabina on court 3 to clinch doubles 🤘#NCAATennis | #HookEm https://t.co/18jC6VBbLc pic.twitter.com/CF0m8k6GBo— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 In the singles competition, Oklahoma responded, tying the score at 1-1. Texas then won the next two courts, pushing the score to 3-1. So good from Sabina 🤘 https://t.co/sWHb3quUVx pic.twitter.com/GOQ7Ri6Iec— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 With one set separating Texas from repeating as champions, Longhorn Allura Zamarripa battled Sooner Alexandra Pisareva. Zamarripa won the first set, but Pisareva forced a tiebreaker in set two. Zamarripa won the tiebreaker 7-4, giving her the 7-5, 7-6 match-clinching victory. TOWER STAYS LIT!!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/KKvoKSHIPh— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:32 am, May 23, 2022Texas battles Oklahoma for the 2022 DI women's tennis title The 2022 DI women's tennis national championship is underway as Texas battles Oklahoma for the title. Oklahoma is playing in its first title game in program history, while Texas is looking to repeat as champions after winning the title in 2021. Follow Sunday's championship game below (all times ET): No. 4 Texas 4, No. 2 Oklahoma 1 | Live stats You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:19 pm, May 22, 2022Singles & doubles championship brackets released INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships. The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 20-22. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will serve as host. Click or tap here to see the full singles bracket. Click or tap here to see the full doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:10 am, May 22, 2022Texas, Oklahoma advance to DI women's tennis championship match No. 4 Texas will face No. 2 Oklahoma for the 2022 DI women's tennis championship after each team won its semifinal matchup on Saturday. Here are the results from the semifinal round: No. 4 Texas 4, No. 1 North Carolina 2 No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 3 Duke 3 Texas won the first semifinal, taking down the No. 1 seed. The Longhorns won the doubles before overcoming a weather delay to secure the victory. TEXAS!!! pic.twitter.com/CDDAh7xN6e— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 22, 2022 Oklahoma held off Duke in a tightly contested match. The Sooners struck first winning a point in doubles, but the Blue Devils rallied back to even the score 3-3. In the deciding match between Oklahoma's Emma Staker and Duke's Eliza Omirou, Oklahoma prevailed 6-0, bouncing back from a loss in the second singles set. The Sooners will play in the NCAA championship for the first time in program history. WOW 🤩 @OU_WTennis gets back in the lead with a 6-1, 6-4 W at #5 singles from Pisareva Oklahoma 3, Duke 2 @NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/4OiTzOG94j— TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) May 22, 2022 Texas and Oklahoma will battle for the championship match tomorrow May 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:06 pm, May 21, 2022Semifinals schedule, scores Oklahoma Athletics Just four teams remain in the 2022 DI women's tennis tournament — North Carolina, Oklahoma, Duke and Texas. By tonight, we will know which two will compete for the national championship. Here are Saturday's semifinal matchups (all times ET): No. 4 Texas 4, No. 1 North Carolina 2 | Final stats UPDATE: Rain led to a pause in play in Game 1, delaying the start of Game 2 until 9:10 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 3 Duke 3| Final stats You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. The winners will advance to the championship match Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:09 pm, May 20, 2022Semifinal matchups are set Duke Athletics The quarterfinals for the 2022 DI women's tennis championship are complete. Here are the results: No. 1 North Carolina 4, No. 8 Pepperdine 3 No. 4 Texas 4, No. 5 Virginia 2 No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 7 Texas A&M 3 No. 3 Duke 4, No. 6 NC State 3 Here are Saturday's semifinal matchups (all times ET): No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Texas, 5 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Duke, 8 p.m. The winners will advance to the championship match Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:19 am, May 15, 2022Quarterfinals are set after Saturday's super regionals Saturday's three matches in the 2022 DI women's tennis tournament are complete. Here are the results: No. 5 Virginia 4, No. 12 Oklahoma State 1 No. 7 Texas A&M 4, Vanderbilt 0 No. 6 NC State 4, No. 11 Cal 0 Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. The quarterfinals get underway on May 20. Here is the full slate of games (all times EST): North Carolina vs. Pepperdine, 11 a.m. Virginia vs. Texas, 2 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 5 p.m. Duke vs. NC State, 8 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:20 pm, May 14, 2022Super regionals: schedule, scores Super regionals for the 2022 DI women's tennis championship concluded with three matches on Saturday after five matches on Friday. No. 5 Virginia 4, No. 12 Oklahoma State 1 No. 7 Texas A&M 4, Vanderbilt 0 No. 6 NC State 4, No. 11 Cal 0 You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:08 pm, May 13, 2022Friday's super regional results Texas Athletics The first day of the super regionals are all said and done. There were no upsets on the day as all the high-seeds won on Friday. Three more super regional matches will be played on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Here's the complete Friday rundown: No. 4 Texas 4, No. 13 Auburn 1 No. 1 North Carolina 4, No. 16 Florida 0 No. 8 Pepperdine 4, No. 9 Miami (Fla.) 0 No. 3 Duke 4, No. 14 Georgia 1 No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 15 Stanford 1 All super regional victors advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for May 20. To see the complete bracket, click or tap here. Looking at what's next, here is the Saturday schedule for the super regionals: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. ET No. 6 NC State vs. No. 11 Cal, 3 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:59 pm, May 8, 2022Sunday's second round results The third day of 2022 DI women's tennis championship kicks off today, after Friday and Saturday’s first and second round matches. Friday and Saturday included no major upsets as all seeded teams advanced to the next round. Duke, California, Miami, Pepperdine, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford and Oklahoma have all advanced to the Super Regionals. The winners of today’s matchups will decide the seven remaining spots of the super regionals. You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Here are all the final scores from Sunday's matches: Vanderbilt 4, No. 10 Ohio St. 2 No. 16 Florida 4, Florida State 1 No. 5 Virginia 4, Princeton 0 No. 14 Georgia 4, Wake Forest 0 No. 1 North Carolina 4, South Carolina 0 No. 6 NC State 4, Tennessee 1 No. 12 Oklahoma St. 4, UCLA 2 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:16 pm, May 7, 2022Saturday's first and second round results Pepperdine Athletics The second day of the 2022 DI women's tennis championship is complete, after Saturday's first and second round matches. Friday saw no major upsets as all seeded teams cruised to first round victories. All 16 seeded teams in action Saturday also won, including top overall seed North Carolina. You can watch all of this year's tournament matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Here are all the final scores from Saturday's matches: South Carolina 4, Iowa State 0 Wake Forest 4, Northwestern 2 Vanderbilt 4, Xavier 0 Tennessee 4, VCU 1 Princeton 4, Army 0 Florida State 4, FIU 2 No. 1 North Carolina 4, South Carolina State 0 No. 5 Virginia 4, Youngstown State 0 No. 6 NC State 4, William & Mary 0 No. 9 Miami 4, UCF 1 | SECOND No. 10 Ohio State 4, Illinois State 0 No. 13 Auburn 4, Georgia Tech 3 | SECOND No. 14 Georgia 4, Charleston Southern 0 No. 2 Oklahoma 4, Arizona State 3 | SECOND No. 7 Texas A&M 4, Baylor 1 | SECOND No. 16 Florida 4, South Alabama 0 UCLA 4, Arkansas 1 No. 11 Cal 4, Texas Tech 0 | SECOND No. 3 Duke 4, Old Dominion 1 | SECOND No. 4 Texas 4, Michigan 0 | SECOND No. 8 Pepperdine 4, USC 1 | SECOND No. 15 Stanford 4, UCSB 0 | SECOND No. 12 Oklahoma State 4, New Mexico State 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:37 pm, May 6, 2022Friday's first round results The DI women's tennis championships started Friday with 18 first round matches. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. Friday's first round results are here: UCF 4, Alabama 0 Baylor 4, Washington 2 Georgia Tech 4, Memphis 1 No. 9 Miami (Fla.) 4, Stetson 0 Southern California 4, San Diego State 0 Old Dominion 5, Furman 0 Texas Tech 4, Loyola Marymount 1 UCSB 4, Kansas 3 Arizona State 4, San Diego 1 No. 4 Texas 4, Ball State 0 No. 7 Texas A&M 4, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0 No. 13 Auburn 5, Jackson State 0 Michigan 4, Oregon 0 No. 2 Oklahoma 4, Bryant 0 No. 3 Duke 4, Quinnipiac 0 No. 8 Pepperdine 4, Denver 0 No. 11 Cal 4, Northern Arizona 0 No. 15 Stanford 4, SE Missouri State 0 That sets the stage for Saturday, which will have the remaining 14 first round matches and nine second round matches. The second round matches are noted as such: Iowa State vs. South Carolina, 10 a.m. ET Army vs. Princeton, 10 a.m. Wake Forest vs. Northwestern, 10 a.m. Vanderbilt vs. Xavier, 10 a.m. Tennessee vs. VCU, 10 a.m. Florida State vs. FIU, 11 a.m. No. 1 North Carolina vs. South Carolina State, 1 p.m. No. 5 Virginia vs. Youngstown State, 1 p.m. No. 6 NC State vs. William & Mary, 1 p.m. No. 9 Miami vs. UCF, 1 p.m. | SECOND No. 10 Ohio State vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m. No. 13 Auburn vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. | SECOND No. 14 Georgia vs. Charleston Southern, 1 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Arizona State, 2 p.m. | SECOND No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Baylor, 2 p.m. | SECOND No. 16 Florida vs. South Alabama, 2 p.m. UCLA vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m. No. 11 Cal vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m. | SECOND No. 3 Duke vs. Old Dominion, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 4 Texas vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 8 Pepperdine vs. USC, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 15 Stanford vs. UCSB, 4 p.m. | SECOND No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. New Mexico State, 5 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:30 pm, May 5, 2022First round of the DI women's tennis tournament begins FridayFriday marks the start of the DI women's tournament, with the first round starting at 10 a.m. with early matches. The first round continues on Saturday on May 7. You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. You can follow along below for final scores of Friday's first round: Alabama vs. UCF, 10 a.m. Memphis vs. Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m. Washington vs. Baylor, 11 a.m. No. 9 Miami (Fla.) vs. Stetson, 1 p.m. Southern Cal vs. San Diego State, 1 p.m. Furman vs. Old Dominion, 1 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. UCSB vs. Kansas, 1 p.m. Arizona State vs. San Diego, 1 p.m. No. 4 Texas vs. Ball State, 2 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. Texa A&M-Corpus Christi, 2 p.m. No. 13 Auburn vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m. Michigan vs. Oregon, 2 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Bryant, 4 p.m. No. 3 Duke vs. Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. No. 8 Pepperdine vs. Denver, 4 p.m. No. 11 Cal vs. Northern Arizona, 4 p.m. No. 15 Stanford vs. SE Missouri State, 4 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:29 pm, May 5, 2022How to watch the 2022 DI women's tennis tournament The 2022 DI women's tennis championships begin May 20 with the team tournament. The singles and doubles competition starting May 23. You will be able to follow all the action with updates throughout the tournament right here. For those that want to watch the action, TennisONE will be streaming all the matches live. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +