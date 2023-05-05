Live updates: 2023 DI women's tennis championship
Bracket, schedule, links for the championship
The 2023 DI women's tennis championship is here and the nation's best DI collegiate tennis players are competing for a spot in the finals May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Here's the schedule for the 2023 DI women's team and singles/doubles championships in Orlando (all times Eastern):
- 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17: Women's team quarterfinals
- 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19: Women's team semifinals
- 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20: Women's team championship
- 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22: Women's singles round of 64
- 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23: Women's singles and doubles round of 32
- 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24: Women's singles and doubles round of 16
- 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25: Women's singles and doubles quarterfinals
- 11 am. on Friday, May 26: Women's singles and doubles semifinals
- 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27: Women's singles and doubles finals
List of past champions
Here are the past team champions in DI women's tennis. Texas is the defending champion after winning the 2022 national title.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Texas
|4-1
|Oklahoma
|Illinois
|2021
|Texas
|4-3
|Pepperdine
|UCF
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCF
|2018
|Stanford
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Wake Forest
|2017
|Florida
|4-1
|Stanford
|Georgia
|2016
|Stanford
|4-3
|Oklahoma State
|Tulsa
|2015
|Vanderbilt
|4-2
|UCLA
|Baylor
|2014
|UCLA
|4-3
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|2013
|Stanford
|4-3
|Texas A&M
|Illinois
|2012
|Florida
|4-0
|UCLA
|Georgia
|2011
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2010
|Stanford
|4-3
|Florida
|Georgia
|2009
|Duke
|4-0
|California
|Texas A&M
|2008
|UCLA
|4-0
|California
|Tulsa
|2007
|Georgia Tech
|4-2
|UCLA
|Georgia
|2006
|Stanford
|4-1
|Miami
|Stanford
|2005
|Stanford
|4-0
|Texas
|Georgia
|2004
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|2003
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Florida
|2002
|Stanford
|4-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|2001
|Stanford
|4-0
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia St.
|2000
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Pepperdine
|1999
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|Florida
|1998
|Florida
|5-1
|Duke
|Notre Dame
|1997
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|1996
|Florida
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida St.
|1995
|Texas
|5-4
|Florida
|Pepperdine
|1994
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1993
|Texas
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida
|1992
|Florida
|5-3
|Texas
|Stanford
|1991
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Stanford
|1990
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Florida
|1989
|Stanford
|5-0
|UCLA
|Florida
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|UCLA
|1987
|Stanford
|5-1
|Georgia
|UCLA
|1986
|Stanford
|5-4
|Southern California
|Texas
|1985
|Southern California
|6-3
|Miami (Fla)
|Oklahoma City
|1984
|Stanford
|6-0
|Southern California
|Los Angeles
|1983
|Southern California
|8-1
|Trinity (Tex)
|Albuquerque, NM
|1982
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Salt Lake City