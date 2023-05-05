Last Updated 8:59 PM, May 05, 2023
Live updates: 2023 DI women's tennis championship

5:27 pm, May 5, 2023

The 2023 DI women's tennis championship is here and the nation's best DI collegiate tennis players are competing for a spot in the finals May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 DI women's team and singles/doubles championships in Orlando (all times Eastern):

  • 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17: Women's team quarterfinals
  • 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19: Women's team semifinals
  • 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20: Women's team championship
  • 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22: Women's singles round of 64 
  • 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23: Women's singles and doubles round of 32
  • 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24: Women's singles and doubles round of 16
  • 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25: Women's singles and doubles quarterfinals
  • 11 am. on Friday, May 26: Women's singles and doubles semifinals
  • 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27: Women's singles and doubles finals
5:38 pm, May 5, 2023

Here are the past team champions in DI women's tennis. Texas is the defending champion after winning the 2022 national title. 

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Texas 4-1 Oklahoma Illinois
2021 Texas 4-3 Pepperdine UCF
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF
2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest
2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia
2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa
2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor
2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia
2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois
2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia
2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford
2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia
2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M
2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa
2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia
2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford
2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia
2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia
2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida
2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford
2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St.
2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine
1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida
1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame
1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford
1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St.
1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine
1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia
1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida
1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford
1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford
1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida
1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida
1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA
1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA
1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas
1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City
1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles
1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM
1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City