North Carolina wins 2023 DI women's tennis championship
🏆 UCLA's Fangran Tian wins singles national championship
Fangran Tian of UCLA took the singles DI women's tennis national championship.
The freshman from Beijing, China swiftly bested Oklahoma senior Layne Sleeth 6-4, 6-2 in two sets.
🎾 North Carolina's Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig win doubles championship
Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina won the DI women's tennis doubles national championship in addition to the team title.
The duo beat fellow Tar Heels Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty 6-1 for the trophy.
Singles and doubles championship bracket, schedule
The 2023 DI women's tennis singles and doubles tournament continues. The singles tournament will run from May 22-May 27, while the doubles championships will begin on May 23 and conclude on May 27. You can stream coverage live on the Cracked Racquets Youtube page.
Full Schedule
- May 22: Singles round of 64
- May 23: Singles round of 32; Doubles round of 32
- May 24: Singles round of 16; Doubles round of 16
- May 25: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals
- May 26: Singles semifinals; Doubles semifinals
- May 27: Singles national championship; Doubles national championship.
🏆 North Carolina wins 2023 DI women's team championship
North Carolina wins its first DI women's tennis national championship in program history over in-state rival NC State 4-1.
The Tar Heels dominated the singles, winning three consecutive points to clinch the title after tying in doubles play.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Singles
Doubles
Schedule, scores from DI women's team tennis championship
The national championship match is set. No. 1 North Carolina will face No. 3 NC State on Saturday, May 20 for the 2023 crown.
Follow the national championship match below:
Below are the semifinal results:
Here are the quarterfinal results (click or tap on each matchup for final stats):
- No. 3 NC State 4, No. 11 Iowa State 3
- No. 7 Stanford 4, No. 2 Texas A&M 0
- No. 1 North Carolina 4, No. 8 Texas 2
- No. 4 Georgia 4, No. 5 Michigan 0
Here are the results from the super regionals:
- No. 11 Iowa State 4, UCLA 1
- No. 2 Texas A&M 4, No. 15 Tennessee 1
- No. 7 Stanford 4, No. 10 Ohio State 1
- No. 1 North Carolina 4, No. 16 Florida 1
- No. 4 Georgia 4, No. 13 Oklahoma 1
- No. 3 NC State 4, Auburn 0
- No. 5 Michigan 4, No. 12 Virginia 2
- No. 8 Texas 4, No. 9 Pepperdine 3
Super regional scores
Here is the schedule for the super-regional round of the DI women's team tennis championship (all times Eastern):
May 12
- No. 11 Iowa State 4, UCLA 1
- No. 2 Texas A&M 4, No. 15 Tennessee 1
- No. 7 Stanford 4, No. 10 Ohio State 1
- No. 1 North Carolina 4, No. 16 Florida 1
- No. 4 Georgia 4, No. 13 Oklahoma 1
May 13
- No. 3 NC State 4, Auburn 0
- No. 5 Michigan 4, No. 12 Virginia 2
- No. 8 Texas 4, No. 9 Pepperdine 3
🎾 Bracket, schedule, links for the championship
The 2023 DI women's tennis championship is here and the nation's best DI collegiate tennis players are competing for a spot in the finals May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Here's the schedule for the 2023 DI women's team and singles/doubles championships in Orlando (all times Eastern):
- 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17: Women's team quarterfinals
- 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19: Women's team semifinals
- 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20: Women's team championship
- 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22: Women's singles round of 64
- 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23: Women's singles and doubles round of 32
- 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24: Women's singles and doubles round of 16
- 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25: Women's singles and doubles quarterfinals
- 11 am. on Friday, May 26: Women's singles and doubles semifinals
- 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27: Women's singles and doubles finals
🏆 List of past champions
Here are the past team champions in DI women's tennis. Texas is the defending champion after winning the 2022 national title.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|POINTS/SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Texas
|4-1
|Oklahoma
|Illinois
|2021
|Texas
|4-3
|Pepperdine
|UCF
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCF
|2018
|Stanford
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Wake Forest
|2017
|Florida
|4-1
|Stanford
|Georgia
|2016
|Stanford
|4-3
|Oklahoma State
|Tulsa
|2015
|Vanderbilt
|4-2
|UCLA
|Baylor
|2014
|UCLA
|4-3
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|2013
|Stanford
|4-3
|Texas A&M
|Illinois
|2012
|Florida
|4-0
|UCLA
|Georgia
|2011
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Stanford
|2010
|Stanford
|4-3
|Florida
|Georgia
|2009
|Duke
|4-0
|California
|Texas A&M
|2008
|UCLA
|4-0
|California
|Tulsa
|2007
|Georgia Tech
|4-2
|UCLA
|Georgia
|2006
|Stanford
|4-1
|Miami
|Stanford
|2005
|Stanford
|4-0
|Texas
|Georgia
|2004
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|2003
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Florida
|2002
|Stanford
|4-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|2001
|Stanford
|4-0
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia St.
|2000
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Pepperdine
|1999
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|Florida
|1998
|Florida
|5-1
|Duke
|Notre Dame
|1997
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|1996
|Florida
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida St.
|1995
|Texas
|5-4
|Florida
|Pepperdine
|1994
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1993
|Texas
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida
|1992
|Florida
|5-3
|Texas
|Stanford
|1991
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Stanford
|1990
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Florida
|1989
|Stanford
|5-0
|UCLA
|Florida
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|UCLA
|1987
|Stanford
|5-1
|Georgia
|UCLA
|1986
|Stanford
|5-4
|Southern California
|Texas
|1985
|Southern California
|6-3
|Miami (Fla)
|Oklahoma City
|1984
|Stanford
|6-0
|Southern California
|Los Angeles
|1983
|Southern California
|8-1
|Trinity (Tex)
|Albuquerque, NM
|1982
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Salt Lake City