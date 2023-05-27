Last Updated 5:09 PM, May 27, 2023
NCAA.com

North Carolina wins 2023 DI women's tennis championship

2023 DI tennis: singles & doubles finals full replay
4:24:40
7:38 pm, May 27, 2023

🏆 UCLA's Fangran Tian wins singles national championship

Fangran Tian of UCLA took the singles DI women's tennis national championship. 

The freshman from Beijing, China swiftly bested Oklahoma senior Layne Sleeth 6-4, 6-2 in two sets. 

7:07 pm, May 27, 2023

🎾 North Carolina's Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig win doubles championship

Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina won the DI women's tennis doubles national championship in addition to the team title. 

The duo beat fellow Tar Heels Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty 6-1 for the trophy. 

1:43 pm, May 21, 2023

Singles and doubles championship bracket, schedule

North Carolina's Fiona Crawley

The 2023 DI women's tennis singles and doubles tournament continues. The singles tournament will run from May 22-May 27, while the doubles championships will begin on May 23 and conclude on May 27. You can stream coverage live on the Cracked Racquets Youtube page.

 

Full Schedule

  • May 22: Singles round of 64
  • May 23: Singles round of 32; Doubles round of 32
  • May 24: Singles round of 16; Doubles round of 16
  • May 25: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals
  • May 26: Singles semifinals; Doubles semifinals
  • May 27: Singles national championship; Doubles national championship.
1:09 am, May 21, 2023

🏆 North Carolina wins 2023 DI women's team championship

North Carolina women's tennis

➡️ Click or tap here to view the bracket

North Carolina wins its first DI women's tennis national championship in program history over in-state rival NC State 4-1. 

The Tar Heels dominated the singles, winning three consecutive points to clinch the title after tying in doubles play.

Here is a breakdown of the final results: 

Singles

singles results


Doubles 

Doubles results
2:49 pm, May 17, 2023

Schedule, scores from DI women's team tennis championship

North Carolina women's tennis

➡️ Click or tap here to view the bracket

The national championship match is set. No. 1 North Carolina will face No. 3 NC State on Saturday, May 20 for the 2023 crown.

Follow the national championship match below:

Below are the semifinal results:

Here are the quarterfinal results (click or tap on each matchup for final stats):

Here are the results from the super regionals: 

5:46 pm, May 11, 2023

Super regional scores

Here is the schedule for the super-regional round of the DI women's team tennis championship (all times Eastern):

May 12

➡️ Click or tap here for a look at the interactive team bracket
➡️ Click or tap here to see the individual and doubles selections

5:27 pm, May 5, 2023

🎾 Bracket, schedule, links for the championship

The 2023 DI women's tennis championship is here and the nation's best DI collegiate tennis players are competing for a spot in the finals May 17-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 DI women's team and singles/doubles championships in Orlando (all times Eastern):

  • 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17: Women's team quarterfinals
  • 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19: Women's team semifinals
  • 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20: Women's team championship
  • 10 a.m. on Monday, May 22: Women's singles round of 64 
  • 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23: Women's singles and doubles round of 32
  • 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24: Women's singles and doubles round of 16
  • 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 25: Women's singles and doubles quarterfinals
  • 11 am. on Friday, May 26: Women's singles and doubles semifinals
  • 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27: Women's singles and doubles finals
5:38 pm, May 5, 2023

🏆 List of past champions

Here are the past team champions in DI women's tennis. Texas is the defending champion after winning the 2022 national title. 

YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Texas 4-1 Oklahoma Illinois
2021 Texas 4-3 Pepperdine UCF
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- --
2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF
2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest
2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia
2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa
2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor
2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia
2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois
2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia
2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford
2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia
2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M
2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa
2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia
2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford
2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia
2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia
2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida
2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford
2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St.
2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine
1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida
1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame
1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford
1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St.
1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine
1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia
1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida
1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford
1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford
1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida
1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida
1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA
1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA
1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas
1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City
1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles
1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM
1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City