Texas wins 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championship

Last Updated 12:34 PM, June 17, 2021NCAA.comTexas wins 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championshipShare Texas wins the DI women's tennis national championship 5:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:51 pm, May 30, 20212021 DI women's tennis champions Texas Athletics TEAM: Lulu Sun delivered No. 2 Texas its third championship in program history, defeating Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva in the deciding match at No. 3 singles. SINGLES: Emma Navarro of Virginia beat of Estrela Perez-Somarrib of Miami (FL) on Friday to win the 2021 singles championship in DI women's tennis. DOUBLES: Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of North Carolina defeated Texas' Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun (7-6, 4-6, 10-8) to win the 2021 doubles championship in DI women's tennis. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:51 pm, May 28, 2021North Carolina's Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty win the 2021 doubles championship North Carolina Athletics Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of North Carolina defeated Texas' Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun (7-6, 4-6, 10-8) to win the 2021 doubles championship in DI women's tennis. Here are the final stats from the championship match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:54 pm, May 28, 2021Virginia's Emma Navarro wins 2021 singles championshipEmma Navarro of Virginia beat of Estrela Perez-Somarrib of Miami (FL) on Friday to win the 2021 singles championship in DI women's tennis. Navarro only needed 75 minutes to clinch the title. WAHOOWA!!!! #GoHoos⚔️ https://t.co/1ldEJsEo14 — Virginia Women's Tennis (@UVAWomensTennis) May 28, 2021 Below are the final stats from the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:38 pm, May 28, 2021DI women's tennis singles and doubles: Championship scheduleWelcome to the final day of the DI women's tennis season. It's Friday, May 28 and we've got the championship matches in singles and doubles play today. In singles, Virginia's Emma Navarro faces Estrela Perez-Somarriba of Miami (FL) in a matchup of two of the top three seeded players. After that North Carolina's duo of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty face Texas' Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun for the doubles title. Collins and Sun won a doubles point for UT in the team championship and will go for a second title today. Live stats for both matches are available here Here is the matchup for today's championship singles match: No. 2 Estrela Perez-Somarriba, Miami (FL) vs. No. 3 Emma Navarro, Virginia | 12 p.m. ET View the full singles bracket Here is the matchup for today's championship doubles match: No. 4 Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina vs. Kylie Collins/Lulu Sun, Texas | 1:30 p.m. ET View the complete doubles bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:34 pm, May 27, 2021Texas' Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun's doubles win sets up an action-packed championship Friday The singles and doubles finals are set in the DI women's tennis tournament. Texas' Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun knocked off Virginia's Emma Navarro and Rosie Johanson 6-4. 5-7, 1-0 (10-8) in the last doubles semifinal of the day to book a date with the No. 4 seed pairing of Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty out of North Carolina. Jones and Scotty made it to the final after knocking off NC State's Alana Smith and Anna Rogers 6-3, 6-4. Earlier on Thursday, No. 2 seed Estela Perez-Somarriba out of Miami (Fla.) defeated Oregon's Janice Tjen 7-6, 6-0. Perez-Somarriba will take on Virginia's Emma Navarro. Navarro took down No. 1 seed Sara Deevettila out of North Carolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. FINALS BOUND!!! WAHOOWA!!!Emma Navarro takes down top-seeded Sara Daavettila of UNC 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to tomorrow's #NCAATennis Singles Championship match #GoHoos⚔️ pic.twitter.com/YlGWfJDMNP— Virginia Women's Tennis (@UVAWomensTennis) May 27, 2021 Here is the matchup for Friday's championship singles match: No. 2 Estrela Perez-Somarriba, Miami (FL) vs. No. 3 Emma Navarro, Virginia | 12 p.m. ET Here is the matchup for Friday's championship doubles match: No. 4 Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina vs. Kylie Collins/Lulu Sun, Texas | 1:30 p.m. ET Here are the semifinal singles match results: No. 3 Emma Navarro, Virginia def. No. 1 Sara Daavettila, North Carolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 No. 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba, Miami (FL) def. Janice Tjen, Oregon 7-6, 6-0 Click or tap here to view the singles bracket. Here are the semifinal doubles match results: No. 4 Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina def. Alana Smith/Anna Rogers, NC State 6-3, 6-4 Kylie Collins/Lulu Sun, Texas def. Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro, Virginia 6-4. 5-7, 1-0 (10-8) Click or tap here to view the doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:38 pm, May 27, 2021Miami's Perez-Somarriba, Virginia's Navarro clinch spots in title match Miami (Fla.) Athletics The 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis singles championship match will come down to No. 2 seed Estela Perez-Somarriba and No. 3 seed Emma Navarro, who both advanced from the semifinals on Thursday. Navarro took down the No. 1 overall seed, North Carolina's Sara Daavettila, in three sets, while Perez-Somarriba won her semifinal match over Oregon's Janice Tjen 7-6, 6-0. Click or tap here to view the scores from the semifinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:30 pm, May 27, 2021DI women's tennis: Semifinals schedule, scores North Carolina Athletics On Thursday, two individuals clinched berths in the DI Women's Tennis Championships, which will take place Friday, May 28, and soon, two doubles pairings will do the same. All matches stream live on TennisONE. Here are the singles matchups for the semifinals: No. 3 Emma Navarro, Virginia def. No. 1 Sara Daavettila, North Carolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 No. 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba, Miami (FL) def. Janice Tjen, Oregon 7-6, 6-0 Click or tap here to view the singles bracket. Here are the doubles matchups for the semifinals: No. 4 Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina def. Alana Smith/Anna Rogers, NC State 6-3, 6-4 Kylie Collins/Lulu Sun, Texas def. Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro, Virginia 6-4. 5-7, 1-0 (10-8) Click or tap here to view the doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:41 pm, May 26, 2021Singles and doubles championships: Semifinals schedule, scores Miami (Fla.) Athletics Just four individuals remain in the DI women's tennis singles championship bracket after Wednesday's quarterfinals, which saw the top three seeds in the field advance and two top-eight seeds get knocked out. Four duos remain in the DI women's tennis doubles championships bracket after Wednesday's action saw pairs from NC State, North Carolina, Virginia and Texas advance. Here are the singles matchups for the semifinals: Thursday, May 27 | No. 1 Sara Daavettilia, North Carolina vs. No. 3 Emma Navarro, Virginia | Live scores Thursday, May 27 | No. 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba, Miami (FL) vs. Janice Tjen, Oregon | Live scores Here are the doubles matchups for the semifinals: Thursday, May 27 | Alana Smith/Anna Rogers, NC State vs. No. 4 Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina | Live scores Thursday, May 27 | Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro, Virginia vs. Kylie Collins/Lulu Sun, Texas | Live scores The winners in the semifinals will advance to the national championship match, which is scheduled for Friday, May 28. All matches stream live on TennisONE. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:40 pm, May 26, 2021Singles and doubles championships: Quarterfinals final scores North Carolina Athletics The quarterfinal matches wrapped up play on Wednesday, May 26, with the winners advancing to the semifinals on Thursday, May 27. All matches stream live on TennisONE. Below is Wednesday's singles results: No. 3 Emma Navarro, Virginia def. Paris Corley, LSU 6-2, 6-1 Janice Tjen, Oregon def. No. 6 Anna Rogers, NC State 6-2, 6-3 No. 1 Sara Daavettila, North Carolina def. Christina Rosca, Vanderbilt 6-2, 6-4 No. 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba, Miami (FL) def. No. 7 Abigail Forbes, UCLA 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 Click or tap here to view the singles bracket. Below is Wednesday's doubles results: Alana Smith/Anna Rogers, NC State def. Elysia Bolton/Jada Hart, UCLA 7-6(4), 6-3 No. 4 Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina def. Sofia Munera/Natasha Subhash, Virginia 6-3, 6-3 Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro, Virginia def. Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M 6-3, 6-1 Kylie Collins/Lulu Sun, Texas def. Andrea Garcia/Nandini Das, Florida State 6-3, 6(2)-7, 10-5 Click or tap here to view the doubles bracket. Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:41 am, May 26, 2021Round of 16 scores, results for DI women's singles and doubles championships UCLA Athletics The round of 16 was completed today and quarterfinals will be held tomorrow. A notable elimination is that of the No. 2 seeded doubles pair of North Carolina, Sara Daavettila and Cameron Morra. Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun of Texas defeated the seeded pair in dominant fashion, 6-0 and 6-1. Collins and Sun continue rolling in the doubles tournament after each having a hand in earning Texas the team championship. All matches will stream live on TennisONE. Here's Tuesday's Round of 16 schedule: No. 1 Sara Daavettila, North Carolina def. Jessica Failla, Pepperdine 6-3, 6-2 Christina Rosca, Vanderbilt def. Kelly Chen, Duke 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 No. 3 Emma Navarro, Virginia def. Meg Kowalski, Georgia 6-1, 6-1 No. 6 Anna Rogers, NC State def. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Oklahoma State 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 No. 7 Abigail Forbes, UCLA def. Emma Antonaki, Mississippi State 6-3, 6-3 Paris Corley, LSU def. Selin Ovunc, Auburn 6-4, 6-0 Janice Tjen, Oregon def. Georgia Drummy, Duke 6-2, 6-4 No. 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba, Miami (FL) def. Alexa Graham, North Carolina 6-3, 6-3 Click or tap here for stats from every match. You can click or tap here for another look at the singles bracket. Below is the Round of 16 schedule: Elysia Bolton/Jada Hart, UCLA def. Akvilė Paražinskaitė/Fiona Arrese, Kentucky 6-3, 6-2 Chloe Beck/Karolina Berankova, Duke def. Alana Smith/Anna Rogers, NC State 6(5)-7, 6-4, 10-7 Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina def. Katarina Kozarov/Julia Adams, Furman 6-2, 6(2)-7, 11-9 Sofia Munera/Natasha Subhash, Virginia def. Marlee Zein/McCartney Kessler, Florida 6-2, 6-4 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M def. Jaeda Daniel/Adriana Reami, NC State 6-2, 6-3 Rosie Johanson/Emma Navarro, Virginia def. Carmen Corley/Ivana Corley, Oklahoma 6-4, 6-3 Andrea Garcia/Nandini Das, Florida St. def. Carolyn Campana/Eliza Omirou, Wake Forest 6-4, 7-6(2) Kylie Collins/Lulu Sun, Texas def. Sara Daavettila/Cameron Morra, North Carolina 6-0, 6-1 Click or tap here for another look at the doubles bracket. Both championships are set to continue Wednesday with quarterfinal play. All matches will stream live on TennisONE. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:51 am, May 25, 2021Round of 32 scores, results for DI women's singles and doubles championshipsOregon's Janice Tjen upset No. 4 Katarina Jokic of Georgia in one of Monday's notable results in the round of 32 at the DI women's singles and doubles championships. Tjen, a freshman, is only the second Oregon player to reach the round of 16. Elsewhere, No. 1 Sara Daavettila won 6-4, 6-4. You can click or tap here for another look at the singles bracket. In the doubles championship, Daavettila reached the round of 16 there as well. But Oklahoma sisters Carmen and Ivana Corley upset No. 3 Victoria Flores and Kenya Jones of Georgia Tech. Click or tap here for another look at the doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:45 pm, May 24, 2021DI Women's Tennis Championships: Round of 32 schedule, scores North Carolina Athletics Singles competition continues today at the 2021 DI women's tennis championship after 32 players advanced from the 64 opening round matches. Below is a look at the updated bracket heading into the Round of 32 on Monday, May 24. All matches will stream live on TennisONE. NCAA.com Click or tap here to view a .PDF of the bracket. Doubles competition will begin Monday. You can view the bracket right here. Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:59 am, May 24, 2021Results from the first day of singles competition Georgia Athletics Singles competition began today at the 2021 DI women's tennis championship. Sixty-four players competed in the opening round, but only 32 advanced. Below is a look at the updated bracket heading into the Round of 32 on Monday, May 24. All matches will stream live on TennisONE. Click or tap here to view a .PDF of the bracket. Doubles competition will begin tomorrow. You can view the bracket right here. Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:33 pm, May 23, 2021Day 1 of singles competition NC State Athletics Singles competition at the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships kick off Sunday, May 23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Doubles competition will begin tomorrow. The NCAA previously announced the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship. The matches will air on TennisONE. You can watch every match live here. Complete stats can be found here. Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. Click or tap here for the singles bracket, and here for the doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:24 am, May 23, 2021No. 2 Texas wins the 2021 DI women's tennis team championship Texas Athletics Lulu Sun delivered No. 2 Texas its third championship in program history, defeating Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva in the deciding match at No. 3 singles. Sun won her matchup 6-2, 7-6, 7-5. She had a chance to serve for the match up 5-3 after a service break in the eighth game before Pachkaleva broke back and tied the set at five games apiece. But Sun's serve put her back in front again and broke Pachkaleva's serve a second time to win it, clinching the match with a cross-court backhand winner that was returned into the net. Click or tap here for the final interactive bracket Texas won the doubles point and No. 4 singles for an early 2-0 lead before Pepperdine pulled level with wins on courts two and five. The Longhorns and Waves split singles wins at No. 1 and No. 6 just as Pachkaleva forced a third set, setting the stage for a winner-take-all moment. Here are the final scores (in order) of all singles matches: No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon def. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla def. Texas' Anna Turati 6-2, 6-3 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar def. Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 7-6 No. 1 singles: Texas' Peyton Stearns def. Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 No. 6 singles: Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk def. Texas' Malaika Rapolu 6-4, 7-5 No. 3 singles: Texas' Lulu Sun def. Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 And this is how Texas won the doubles point: No. 1 doubles: Texas' L. Sun/K. Collins 7, Pepperdine's A. Lahey/L. Zaar 6 (7-3 in tiebreak) No. 2 doubles: Pepperdine's S. Fukuda/T. Pachkaleva 6, Texas' A. Turati/F. Labrana 1 No. 3 doubles: Texas' C. Chavapiton/P. Stearns 7, Pepperdine's J. Failla/A. Iamachkine 6 (7-5 in tiebreak) Don't go anywhere, college tennis fans. We've still got another great week of championship play as the singles and doubles brackets begin Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:41 am, May 23, 2021No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Pepperdine tied 3-3Texas picked up its third point of the dual after Peyton Stearns won at No. 1 singles. She battled back from a 6-2 opening set loss to grab 12 of the 14 games to beat Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 6-2. Moments after that match wrapped, Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk won 6-4, 7-5 on court six over Texas' Malaika Rapolu to draw the Waves level. The 2021 team championship comes down to a decisive third set on court four between Lulu Sun and Taisiya Pachkaleva, Here are the results of all the finished singles matches (in order): No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon def. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla def. Texas' Anna Turati 6-2, 6-3 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar def. Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 7-6 No. 1 singles: Texas' Peyton Stearns def. Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 No. 6 singles: Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk def. Texas' Malaika Rapolu 6-4, 7-5 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:25 am, May 23, 2021No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Pepperdine tied at 2Pepperdine responded in a big way with back-to-back points after Texas went up 2-0 in this championship dual. Jessica Failla picked up a straight-set victory over Anna Turati at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-3. Then it was Lisa Zaar outlasting Kylie Collins in a second-set tiebreak to come away with a 6-3, 7-6 win at No. 5 singles. Watch the final point of the tiebreaker below: WHAT A HEATER 🎥 @TennisChannel pic.twitter.com/YnysDg8Olq — Pepperdine Women's Tennis (@WavesTennis) May 23, 2021 Here are the results of all the finished singles matches (in order): No. 4 singles: Texas' Charlotte Chavatipon def. Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 singles: Pepperdine's Jessica Failla def. Texas' Anna Turati 6-2, 6-3 No. 5 singles: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar def. Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 7-6 Texas' first point came from doubles. Here's how all three of those matches went: No. 1 doubles: Texas' L. Sun/K. Collins 7, Pepperdine's A. Lahey/L. Zaar 6 (7-3 in tiebreak) No. 2 doubles: Pepperdine's S. Fukuda/T. Pachkaleva 6, Texas' A. Turati/F. Labrana 1 No. 3 doubles: Texas' C. Chavapiton/P. Stearns 7, Pepperdine's J. Failla/A. Iamachkine 6 (7-5 in tiebreak) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:39 pm, May 22, 20212021 DI women's tennis title match set for tonight, 5:30 p.m. ET Texas Athletics No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Pepperdine meet on the hardcourt this evening at 5:30 p.m. ET to battle for the DI women's tennis championship. The event will take place at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, and can be watched live on The Tennis Channel. After pulling off the upset against No. 1 North Carolina, Pepperdine will make history in its first-ever championship appearance against Texas. Texas will look to capture its third national title and the first since 1995 after defeating NC State 6-0 in the semifinals. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Here are the stats for Saturday's championship: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Pepperdine | 5:30 p.m. ET| Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:48 pm, May 22, 20212021 DI women's tennis championship singles and double brackets announced The singles and doubles brackets for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship were revealed Saturday, May 22. The singles tournament field consists of 64 players, including No. 1 seed North Carolina senior Sara Daavettila. Click or tap here to view the singles bracket. The doubles tournament field includes 32 pairs with Kentucky's Akvilė Paražinskaitė/Fiona Arrese grabbing the top seed. Click or tap here to view the doubles bracket. Competition will begin on Sunday, May 23 following the conclusion of the men's and women's team championships. The singles tournament will run from May 23-28 and the doubles tournament will take place May 24-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:30 am, May 22, 2021DI women's tennis title match set What started out as a 64-team field at the 2021 DI women's tennis championship is down to the finals. Texas and Pepperdine will meet for the national championship at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22. Watch it live on The Tennis Channel. No. 2 Texas rolled No. 6 NC State 4-0 in the first match of the day. UT quickly secured the doubles point after Lulu Sun/Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon/Peyton Stearns each took care of business with a 6-4 set victory. Stearns picked up another point at No. 1 singles with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win as did Chavatipon with a swift 6-3, 6-2 decision at the No. 4 spot. Malaika Rapolu sealed the victory at No. 6, winning her match 6-3, 6-1. The Longhorns will make their first national championship appearance since 2005 while attempting to capture the program's third championship. No. 5 Pepperdine upset No. 1 North Carolina in the second semifinal pairing of the day. When North Carolina was up 3-2, it came down to two singles matches. Lisa Zarr of Pepperdine defeated Makenna Jones of North Carolina in two sets (6-4, 6-3) to tie the match at three. Taisiya Pachkaleva clinched Pepperdine's championship berth by winning her match against Cameron Morra of North Carolina (7-6, 6-3). After completing the upset over top seed North Carolina, Pepperdine will look to capture its first ever national championship. Click or tap here to watch a brief recap of Pepperdine's historic win. Here are the stats for Friday's semifinals: No. 2 seed Texas 4, No. 6 seed NC State 0 | Final stats No. 5 seed Pepperdine 4, No. 1 seed North Carolina 3 | Final stats Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 am, May 9, 2021Scores and results from the Second Round The DI women's tennis tournament continued with 16 second round matches on Saturday. Thirteen of the 16 seeded teams won, including No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Texas. But Duke defeated No. 8 Baylor, USC beat No. 11 Florida and Michigan upset No. 12 LSU. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. Below is a full rundown of Saturday's results. No. 15 Ohio State 4, Vanderbilt 3 No. 10 Texas A&M 4 vs. Northwestern 2 No. 6 NC State 4, Iowa State 2 Michigan 4, No. 12 LSU 3 No. 13 Georgia Tech 4, North Florida 0 No. 4 UCLA 4, Texas Tech 0 No. 1 North Carolina 4, Old Dominion 0 No. 2 Texas 4, Arizona State 0 No. 3 Georgia 4, Wake Forest 1 No. 5 Pepperdine 4, vs. Stanford 2 No. 7 Florida State 4, Auburn 1 USC 4, No. 11 Florida 1 No. 14 Virginia 4, Tennessee 2 No. 16 Cal 4, Kentucky 2 No. 9 UCF 4, Miami (Florida) 1 Duke 4, No. 8 Baylor 3 The third round is scheduled for Sunday, May 16. Here's the schedule. All times ET: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Virginia | 10 a.m. No. 6 NC State vs. USC | 10 a.m. No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Ohio State | 1 p.m. No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Texas A&M | 1 p.m. No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. No. 5 Pepperdine vs. Michigan | 4 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Cal | 7 p.m. No. 9 UCF vs. Duke | 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:00 pm, May 4, 20212021 DI women's tennis singles and doubles selections announced NC State Athletics The NCAA announced the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams selected for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship on Tuesday. Competition begins May 23 and concludes on May 28 with all matches played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Scoring will be a best-of-three sets in both singles and doubles play. There will be no-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played instead of a third set. Click or tap here for the full release. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:00 pm, May 3, 20212021 DI women's tennis championship selections announced North Carolina Athletics The NCAA announced the 64 teams and 16 first- and second-round sites for the 2021 DI women's tennis championship on Monday. First- and second-round competition takes place May 7-8 and features four teams playing in a single-elimination format. The winner of each site advances to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where the 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 16-28. The event will be hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Click or tap here to view the complete championship bracket. Click or tap here to see the printable team bracket, which is also below: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:32 pm, April 22, 2021Here is how to watch the 2021 DI women's tennis selectionsWhen: The 2021 DI women's tennis championship selections will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, May 3. Where: The selection show will stream live here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI women's tennis championships will be held May 16-28 at USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, Fla. Below is the schedule for the team championship: Sunday, May 16 Monday, May 17 Tuesday, May 18 Wednesday, May 19 Thursday, May 20 Friday, May 21 Saturday, May 22 Below is the schedule for the singles and doubles championships Sunday, May 23 Monday, May 24 Tuesday, May 25 Wednesday, May 26 Thursday, May 27 Friday, May 28 Start times are TBD share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:08 pm, April 22, 2021DI women's tennis championship historyStanford has won the last two national championships in DI women's tennis, including three of the last four. Watch the Cardinal capture the 2019 title right here. Below is the complete championship history for DI women's tennis. YEAR CHAMPION POINTS/SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE ATTENDANCE 2020 N/A 2019 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCF NA 2018 Stanford 4-3 Vanderbilt Wake Forest NA 2017 Florida 4-1 Stanford Georgia NA 2016 Stanford 4-3 Oklahoma State Tulsa NA 2015 Vanderbilt 4-2 UCLA Baylor NA 2014 UCLA 4-3 North Carolina Georgia NA 2013 Stanford 4-3 Texas A&M Illinois NA 2012 Florida 4-0 UCLA Georgia NA 2011 Florida 4-3 Stanford Stanford NA 2010 Stanford 4-3 Florida Georgia NA 2009 Duke 4-0 California Texas A&M NA 2008 UCLA 4-0 California Tulsa NA 2007 Georgia Tech 4-2 UCLA Georgia NA 2006 Stanford 4-1 Miami Stanford NA 2005 Stanford 4-0 Texas Georgia NA 2004 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 3,634 2003 Florida 4-3 Stanford Florida 3,182 2002 Stanford 4-1 Florida Stanford 5,053 2001 Stanford 4-0 Vanderbilt Georgia St. N/A 2000 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Pepperdine 1,780 1999 Stanford 5-2 Florida Florida 4,912 1998 Florida 5-1 Duke Notre Dame 2,310 1997 Stanford 5-1 Florida Stanford 4,360 1996 Florida 5-2 Stanford Florida St. 3,749 1995 Texas 5-4 Florida Pepperdine 5,404 1994 Georgia 5-4 Stanford Georgia 5,613 1993 Texas 5-2 Stanford Florida 4,913 1992 Florida 5-3 Texas Stanford 7,036 1991 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Stanford 8,523 1990 Stanford 5-1 Florida Florida 3,144 1989 Stanford 5-0 UCLA Florida 2,050 1988 Stanford 5-2 Florida UCLA 6,328 1987 Stanford 5-1 Georgia UCLA 2,351 1986 Stanford 5-4 Southern California Texas 2,927 1985 Southern California 6-3 Miami (Fla) Oklahoma City 4,552 1984 Stanford 6-0 Southern California Los Angeles 3,405 1983 Southern California 8-1 Trinity (Tex) Albuquerque, NM 3,027 1982 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Salt Lake City 1,595 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link