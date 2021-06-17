Texas wins 2021 NCAA DI women's tennis championship

Texas Athletics

TEAM: Lulu Sun delivered No. 2 Texas its third championship in program history, defeating Pepperdine's Taisiya Pachkaleva in the deciding match at No. 3 singles.

SINGLES: Emma Navarro of Virginia beat of Estrela Perez-Somarrib of Miami (FL) on Friday to win the 2021 singles championship in DI women's tennis.

DOUBLES: Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty of North Carolina defeated Texas' Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun (7-6, 4-6, 10-8) to win the 2021 doubles championship in DI women's tennis.