Texas wins 2022 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championship

Last Updated 3:30 PM, May 28, 2022Texas wins 2022 NCAA DI Women's Tennis ChampionshipShare Set tiebreaker determines 2022 NCAA women's tennis champion 9:26 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:22 pm, May 28, 20222022 NCAA DI women's tennis champions The 2022 NCAA DI women's tennis championships concluded Saturday, with No. 2-seeded Texas' Peyton Stearns winning the singles national championship and NC State's top-seeded doubles pair of Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller claiming the doubles title at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill. Daniel and Miller defeated Miami's Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson, 6-2, 7-5 in the doubles national championship. It was NC State's first doubles national championship. Stearns defeated Stanford's Connie Ma, 6-3, 6-2, just days after Texas won its second consecutive team national championship and its fourth ever. Texas also won the team national championship in 1993, 1995 and 2021. This year, the No. 4-seeded Longhorns defeated the No. 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners 4-1 in the championship match. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:24 pm, May 28, 2022NC State's Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller win the 2022 doubles championship NC State's top-seeded doubles pairing of Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller won the 2022 NCAA DI women's tennis doubles national championship Saturday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill., over Miami's Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson, 6-2, 7-5. CHAMPS.@babyjmd12 and Nell claim our program’s first-ever national title with their NCAA Doubles Championships victory!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/sayZLGJSPT — #6 NC State Women's Tennis (@PackWTennis) May 28, 2022 Click or tap here to view the final score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:49 pm, May 28, 2022Texas' Peyton Stearns wins the 2022 NCAA DI women's singles championship Texas' Peyton Stearns, the No. 2 seed in the 64-player 2022 NCAA DI women's tennis singles championship bracket, won the singles title Saturday afternoon against Stanford's Connie Ma, 6-3, 6-2. Stearns' singles championship came six days after the Longhorns won the 2022 team championship against Oklahoma, 4-1. It was Texas' second team national championship in a row. Stearns won the first set in every match she played in the DI women's tennis singles bracket and it was the fifth time that she allowed her opponent to win three games or fewer. ALL PEYTON STEARNS DOES IS WIN; 6-3, 6-2 over Ma (Stanford) WHAT A 10 DAYS IT’S BEEN Individual Championship Team Championship @TexasWTN | #HookEm | @NCAATennis | #NCAATennis | @ITA_Tennis | @tennis_point_US | @sportmasterweb | @peyton_stearns pic.twitter.com/KvARPU2nu4 — TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) May 28, 2022 Click or tap here to view the final score from the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:41 pm, May 28, 2022DI women's tennis singles, doubles championships are today The 2022 NCAA DI women's tennis singles and doubles national champions will be crowned today as the 64-player singles and doubles brackets will each wrap up at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill. All available streams will be in the TennisOne app. Here's today's schedule: 12 p.m. ET | No. 2 Peyton Stearns (Texas) vs. Connie Ma (Stanford) | Live stats | Live stream 1:30 p.m. ET | No. 1 Jaeda Daniel/Nell Miller (NC State) vs. Daevenia Achong/Eden Richardson (Miami) | Live stats | Live stream LATEST BRACKETS: Singles | Doubles share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 am, May 28, 2022Singles, doubles championship matches set for Saturday Today marked the penultimate day of the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships with pairs of semifinal matches in both the DI women's singles and doubles brackets. No. 2 Peyton Stearns (Texas) will face Connie Ma (Stanford) in the singles championship after both won in straight sets on Friday. Jaeda Daniel/Nell Miller (NC State) will take on Daevenia Achong/Eden Richardson (Miami (FL)) in the doubles championship. Just like the singles, both doubles matches were decided in straight sets. Here are the results from Friday's singles semifinals at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill.: No. 2 Peyton Stearns (Texas) def. Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado (VCU) 6-3, 6-4 Connie Ma (Stanford) def. Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) 6-4, 6-4 Click or tap here to view the latest singles bracket through the quarterfinals. Here's the results from the doubles matches: Jaeda Daniel/Nell Miller (NC State) def. Janice Tjen/Savannah Broadus (Pepperdine) 7-5, 6-4 Daevenia Achong/Eden Richardson (Miami (FL)) def. Ayumi Miyamoto/Lisa Marie Rioux (Oklahoma State) 7-6, 6-2 Click or tap here to view the latest doubles bracket. The national championship matches in both the singles and doubles brackets will take place on Saturday. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:29 pm, May 26, 2022Results from singles and doubles quarterfinals Quarterfinal action for singles and doubles wrapped Thursday evening. All winners from Thursday's action advance to the semifinals on Friday. Below you can find Thursday's results. Here's the full slate of singles matchups: Connie Ma (Stanford) def. Abigail Rencheli (NC State), 6-2, 7-6 (6) Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) def. Lisa Zaar (Pepperdine), 6-3, 6-1 Peyton Stearns (Texas) def. Erin Cayetano (Southern California), 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado (VCU) def. (Michaela Bayerlova (Washington St.), 6-1, 7-6 (8) Click here to view the full singles bracket. Here's the full slate of doubles matchups: Tjen/Broadus, Pepperdine def. Hraster/Bilchev, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 6-1 Daniel/Miller, NC State def. Ross/Staff, Vanderbilt, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6) Miyamoto/Rioux, Oklahoma St. def. Goldsmith/Makarova, Texas A&M, 6-3, 7-6 Achong/Richardson, Miami (FL) def. Zamarripa/Stearns, Texas, 7-6, 5-7, 1-0 (10-5) Click here to view the full doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:16 pm, May 25, 2022Round of 16 singles and doubles action begins Wednesday Round of 16 action for singles and doubles wrapped Wednesday evening. Play will continue Thursday with the quarterfinals. Below you can find Wednesday's updated results. Singles results: Pepperdine's Lisa Zaar def. Cal's Haley Giavara 7-5, 6-2 VCU's Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado def. Virginia's Natasha Subhash 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Southern Cal's Erin Cayetano def. Saint Mary's (CA)'s Mariia Kozyreva 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 Washington State's Michaela Bayerlova def. North Carolina's Carson Tanguilig 5-7, 7-6, 7-5 NC State's Abigail Rencheli def. Virginia's Emma Navarro 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 Stanford's Connie Ma def. Southern Cal's Salma Ewing 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 North Carolina's Fiona Crawley def. Texas' Kylie Collins 6-3, 7-6 Texas' Peyton Steams def. North Carolina's Elizabeth Scotty 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 Click or tap here to see the full singles bracket. Doubles results: Vanderbilt's Anna Ross/Holly Staff def. Old Dominion's Tatsiana Sasnouskaya/Yulia Starodubsteva 6-4, 6-3 Georgia Tech's Ava Hraster/Kylie Bilchev def. Baylor's Alicia Herrero Linana/Melany Krywoj 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 NC State's Jaeda Daniel/Nell Miller def. Oklahoma's Carmen Corley/Ivana Corley 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 Texas A&M's Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova def. Tulane's Charlotte Russell/Lahari Yelamanchili 6-2, 6-2 Oklahoma State's Ayumi Miyamoto/Lisa Marie Rioux def. North Carolina's Cameron Morra/Carson Tangulig 7-6, 6-1 Texas's Allura Zamarripa/Peyton Steams def. Tennessee's Daria Kuczer/Tenika McGiffin 6-2, 6-2 Pepperdine's Janice Tjen/Savannah Broadus def. Virginia's Emma Navarro/Hibah Shakih 6-1, 6-2 Miami (Fla.)'s Daevenia Achong/Eden Richardson def. North Carolina's Elizabeth Scotty/Fiona Crawley 6-4, 6-1 Click or tap here to see the full doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:16 pm, May 24, 2022Day 2 of doubles competition - LIVE UPDATES The 2022 DI women's tennis doubles round of 32 has concluded. The round of 16 will begin Wednesday Below are the results from Tuesday's matchups: Janna Ross/Holly Staff, Vanderbilt def. Maria Olivia Castedo/Page Freeman, Notre Dame 6-3, 6-3 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya/Yuliia Starodubtseva, Old Dominion def. Ana Paula Melila/Kit Giluhur, North Florida 6-3, 7-5 Jaeda Daniel/Nell Miller, NC State def. Elysia Bolton/Elise Wagle, UCLA 6-2, 7-6 Emma Navarro/Hibah Shaikh, Virginia def. Domenika Turkovic/Patricija Spaka, Arizona St. 6-4, 7-5 Alicia Herrero Linana/Melany Krywoj, Baylor def. Casie Wooten/Samantha Martinelli, Wake Forest 6-4, 9-6, 1-0 Ava Hraster/Kylie Bilchev, Georgia Tech def. Carly Briggs/Marlee Zein, Florida 7-6, 6-4 Charlotte Russell/Lahari Yelamachili, Tulane def. Amelia Rajecki/Abigail Rencheli, NC State 6-4, 6-2 Carmen Corley/Ivana Corley, Oklahoma def. Ali DeSpain/Samantha Buyckx, Clemson 6-3, 6-1 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M def. Miyuka Kimoto/Polina Kozyreva, Syracuse 6-2, 6-1 Ayumi Miyamoto/Lisa Marie Rioux, Oklahoma St. def. Carol Lee/KAte Sharabura Georgia Tech 6-0, 6-1 Georgia Drummy/Karolina Berankova, Duke def. Diae El Jardi/Maria Budin, Rice 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 Janice Tjen/Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine def. Anna Arkadianou/Petra Hule, Florida St. 6-2, 6-3 Allura Zamarripa/Peyton Stearns, Texas def. Angelica Blake/Connie Ma, Stanford 6-4, 6-2 Daria Kuczer/Tenika McGiffin, Tennessee def. Anna Brylin/Brooke Killingsworth, Wake Forest 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 Daevenia Achong/Eden Richardson, Miami (FL) def. Ellie Schoppe/Julia Adams, Furman 6-2, 7-5 Elizabeth Scotty/Fiona Crawley, North Carolina def. Irina Cantos Siemers/Sydni Ratliff, Ohio St. 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 Click or tap here for the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:51 pm, May 24, 2022Day 2 of singles competition has concluded The 2022 DI women's tennis singles round of 32 will begin at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 24 2022. Click or tap here for the live stream. Below are the matchups for Tuesday: Emma Navarro, Virginia def. Carol Lee, Georgia Tech 6-4, 7-6 Fiona Crawley, North Carolina def. Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M 6-2, 6-4 Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, VCU def. Elysia Bolton, UCLA 6-4, 6-3 Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina def. Sabina Machalova, Ole Miss 6-4, 6-1 Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina def. Jaeda Daniel NC State 6-1, 6-3 Connie Ma, Stanford, def. McCartney Kessler, Florida 7-5, 6-4 Michaela Bayerlova, Washington St. def. Chloe Beck, Duke 7-5, 6-2 Abigail Rencheli, NC State def. Thasaporn Naklo, Iowa St. 6-7, 7-5, 6-0 Kylie Collins, Texas def. Carolyn Campana Wake Forest 6-2, 6-3 Mariia Kozyreva, Saint Mary’s (CA) def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Oklahoma St. 6-4, 7-6 Erin Cayetano, Southern California def. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, San Diego St. 6-2, 7-5 Salma Ewing, Southern California def. Veronika Miroshnichenko, LMU (CA) 7-5, 6-4 Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine def. Sarah Hamner, South Carolina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Natasha Subhash, Virginia def. Carmen Corley, Oklahoma 6-3, 7-5 Haley Giavara, California def. Layne Sleeth, Oklahoma 6-4, 1-0 Peyton Stearns, Texas def. Alexandra Yepifanova, Stanford 7-5, 7-6 Click or tap here for the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:54 pm, May 23, 2022Day 1 of singles competition After one day of singles competition, the DI women's tennis championship field has been reduced to 32. Below are the matchups and scores from Monday: Emma Navarro, Virginia def. Margarita Skriabina, Texas Tech 6-0, 6-0 Carol Lee, Georgia Tech def. Maria Titova, Kansas 6-3, 6-2 Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M def. Irina Cantos Siemers, Ohio St 6-3, 6-0 Fiona Crawley, North Carolina def. Emmanouela Antonaki, Mississippi St. 6-3, 6-4 Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina def. Julia Adams, Furman 6-2, 6-2 Jaeda Daniel, NC State def. Ayana Akli, South Carolina 0-6, 6-2, 6-3 Sabina Machalova, Ole Miss def. Isabelle Boulais Ohio St. 7-5, 6-3 Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina def. Daria Frayman, Princeton 6-4, 6-4 Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Oklahoma St. def. Yuliia Starodubtseva, Old Dominion 6-2, 6-4 Abigail Rencheli, NC State def. Loudmilla Bencheikh, Alabama 6-1, 6-2 Elysia Bolton, UCLA def. Kit Gulihur, North Florida 7-5, 6-2. Paola Exposito Diaz-Delgado, VCU def. Shiori Fukuda, Pepperdine 6-2, 6-2 Veronika Miroshnichenko, LMU (CA) def. Cameron Morra, North Carolina 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 Salma Ewing, Southern California def. Victoria Hu, Princeton 6-1, 6-4 McCartney Kessler, Florida def. Solymar Colling, San Diego 6-1, 6-4 Connie Ma, Stanford def. Marie Mattel, UCF 7-5, 6-3. Natasha Subhash, Virginia def. Carson Branstine, Texas A&M 7-5, 6-2 Sarah Hamner, South Carolina def. Shakhnoza Khatamova, UC Santa Barbara 6-2, 6-1 Abigail Forbes, UCLA def. Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine 6-1, 6-2 Haley Giavara, California def. Lisa Marie Rioux, Oklahoma St. 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Michaela Bayerlova, Washington St. def. Eden Richardson, Miami (FL) 6-2, 6-0 Mariia Kozyreva, Saint Mary's (CA) def. Reilly Tran, North Carolina 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, San Diego St. def. Kari Miller, Michigan 6-3, 6-1 Alexandra Yepifanova, Stanford def. Petra Sedlackova, Alabama 6-3, 6-1 Erin Cayetano, Southern California def. Rebeka Mertena, Tennessee 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 Petra Hule, Florida St. def. Kylie Collins, Texas 6-2, 7-5 Carolyn Campana, Wake Forest def. Mila Saric, William & Mary 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Layne Sleeth, Oklahoma def. Daevenia Achong, Miami (FL) 6-1, 6-2 Carmen Corley, Oklahoma def. Tatum Rice, Arkansas 6-4, 6-2 Chloe Beck, Duke, def. Jessica Alsola, California 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Thasaporn Naklo, Iowa State, def. Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia 6-4, 6-2 Peyton Stearns, Texas def. Sydni Ratliff, Ohio St. 6-0, 6-4 Click or tap here for the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:42 am, May 23, 2022Texas wins the 2022 DI women's tennis title, repeats as champions Texas won the 2022 DI women's tennis title, defeating Oklahoma 4-1. The Longhorns have won back-to-back tennis titles. Texas began the evening winning the doubles to take the first point of the match. The Longhorns swept the doubles field. How ‘bout the 💪 forehand winner from Sabina on court 3 to clinch doubles 🤘#NCAATennis | #HookEm https://t.co/18jC6VBbLc pic.twitter.com/CF0m8k6GBo— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 In the singles competition, Oklahoma responded, tying the score at 1-1. Texas then won the next two courts, pushing the score to 3-1. So good from Sabina 🤘 https://t.co/sWHb3quUVx pic.twitter.com/GOQ7Ri6Iec— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 With one set separating Texas from repeating as champions, Longhorn Allura Zamarripa battled Sooner Alexandra Pisareva. Zamarripa won the first set, but Pisareva forced a tiebreaker in set two. Zamarripa won the tiebreaker 7-4, giving her the 7-5, 7-6 match-clinching victory. TOWER STAYS LIT!!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/KKvoKSHIPh— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:32 am, May 23, 2022Texas battles Oklahoma for the 2022 DI women's tennis title The 2022 DI women's tennis national championship is underway as Texas battles Oklahoma for the title. Oklahoma is playing in its first title game in program history, while Texas is looking to repeat as champions after winning the title in 2021. Follow Sunday's championship game below (all times ET): No. 4 Texas 4, No. 2 Oklahoma 1 | Live stats You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:19 pm, May 22, 2022Singles & doubles championship brackets released INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Subcommittee has selected the 64 singles players and 32 doubles teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships. The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 20-22. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will serve as host. Click or tap here to see the full singles bracket. Click or tap here to see the full doubles bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:10 am, May 22, 2022Texas, Oklahoma advance to DI women's tennis championship match No. 4 Texas will face No. 2 Oklahoma for the 2022 DI women's tennis championship after each team won its semifinal matchup on Saturday. Here are the results from the semifinal round: No. 4 Texas 4, No. 1 North Carolina 2 No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 3 Duke 3 Texas won the first semifinal, taking down the No. 1 seed. The Longhorns won the doubles before overcoming a weather delay to secure the victory. TEXAS!!! pic.twitter.com/CDDAh7xN6e— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 22, 2022 Oklahoma held off Duke in a tightly contested match. The Sooners struck first winning a point in doubles, but the Blue Devils rallied back to even the score 3-3. In the deciding match between Oklahoma's Emma Staker and Duke's Eliza Omirou, Oklahoma prevailed 6-0, bouncing back from a loss in the second singles set. The Sooners will play in the NCAA championship for the first time in program history. WOW 🤩 @OU_WTennis gets back in the lead with a 6-1, 6-4 W at #5 singles from Pisareva Oklahoma 3, Duke 2 @NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/4OiTzOG94j— TennisONE (@TennisONEApp) May 22, 2022 Texas and Oklahoma will battle for the championship match tomorrow May 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:06 pm, May 21, 2022Semifinals schedule, scores Oklahoma Athletics Just four teams remain in the 2022 DI women's tennis tournament — North Carolina, Oklahoma, Duke and Texas. By tonight, we will know which two will compete for the national championship. Here are Saturday's semifinal matchups (all times ET): No. 4 Texas 4, No. 1 North Carolina 2 | Final stats UPDATE: Rain led to a pause in play in Game 1, delaying the start of Game 2 until 9:10 p.m. No. 2 Oklahoma 4, No. 3 Duke 3| Final stats You can watch all of the matchups live on the TennisONE App. The winners will advance to the championship match Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to see the full championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +