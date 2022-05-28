Texas wins 2022 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championship

The 2022 NCAA DI women's tennis championships concluded Saturday, with No. 2-seeded Texas' Peyton Stearns winning the singles national championship and NC State's top-seeded doubles pair of Jaeda Daniel and Nell Miller claiming the doubles title at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill. Daniel and Miller defeated Miami's Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson, 6-2, 7-5 in the doubles national championship.

It was NC State's first doubles national championship.

Stearns defeated Stanford's Connie Ma, 6-3, 6-2, just days after Texas won its second consecutive team national championship and its fourth ever. Texas also won the team national championship in 1993, 1995 and 2021. This year, the No. 4-seeded Longhorns defeated the No. 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners 4-1 in the championship match.

