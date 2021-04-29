2021 DII women's tennis championship selections are May 4

Last Updated 11:38 AM, April 29, 2021NCAA.com2021 DII women's tennis championship selections are May 4Share Barry wins the 2019 DII Women's Tennis Championship 2:33 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:51 pm, April 29, 2021The DII women's tennis selections are on May 4 Photo by Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images When: The 2021 DII women's tennis selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII women's tennis championships are May 19-21 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Ariz. Barry (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Wednesday, May 19 | Quarterfinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Thursday, May 20 | Semifinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Friday, May 21 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:04 pm, April 29, 2021DII women's tennis championship history DII Women's Tennis Championship: Lynn vs. Barry Full Replay Barry has won the last three national championships in DII women's tennis. Here is the complete championship history of DII women's tennis: YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Barry 4-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz. 2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo. 2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky. 2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas 2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida 2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida 1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida 1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla. 1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis 1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif. 1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif. 1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M 1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis 1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis 1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State 1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge 1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif. 1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn. 1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif. 1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville * Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link