2021 DII women's tennis championship selections are May 4

Photo by Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

When: The 2021 DII women's tennis selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4.

Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DII women's tennis championships are May 19-21 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Ariz. Barry (above) is the defending champion.

Below is the full championship event schedule