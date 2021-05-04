Live coverage of the 2021 DII women's tennis championship

Last Updated 8:47 PM, May 04, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 DII women's tennis championshipShare DII women's tennis: 2021 selection show 15:26 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:30 am, May 5, 20212021 DII women's tennis championship selections announced UIndy Athletics The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII women’s tennis championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 19-21, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts. Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:51 pm, April 29, 2021The DII women's tennis selections are today, May 4 Photo by Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images When: The 2021 DII women's tennis selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4. Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DII women's tennis championships are May 19-21 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Ariz. Barry (above) is the defending champion. Below is the full championship event schedule Wednesday, May 19 | Quarterfinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Thursday, May 20 | Semifinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com Friday, May 21 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:04 pm, April 29, 2021DII women's tennis championship history DII Women's Tennis Championship: Lynn vs. Barry Full Replay Barry has won the last three national championships in DII women's tennis. Here is the complete championship history of DII women's tennis: YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Barry 4-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz. 2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo. 2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky. 2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas 2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida 2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida 1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida 1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla. 1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis 1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif. 1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif. 1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M 1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis 1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis 1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State 1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge 1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif. 1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn. 1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif. 1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville * Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link