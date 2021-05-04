Live coverage of the 2021 DII women's tennis championship

UIndy Athletics

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII women’s tennis championship.

Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 19-21, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.

Click or tap here to view the regional brackets.