2022 NCAA DII women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 16-team NCAA DII women's tennis championship started Tuesday afternoon with eight first round matches. The winners advanced to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Six-time national champion Barry is the No. 1 seed in the championship bracket.

Here's Tuesday's schedule:

Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket.

Quarterfinals for the 2022 championship begin on Wednesday, May 18. Below are the matchups and schedule: