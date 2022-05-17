2022 NCAA DII women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

Last Updated 7:12 PM, May 17, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA DII women's tennis championship: Bracket, schedule, scoresShare DII women's tennis: 2022 selection show 18:24 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest11:00 pm, May 17, 2022First round scores from the DII women's tennis championship The 16-team NCAA DII women's tennis championship started Tuesday afternoon with eight first round matches. The winners advanced to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Six-time national champion Barry is the No. 1 seed in the championship bracket. Here's Tuesday's schedule: No. 1 Barry 4, No. 16 Franklin Pierce 0 No. 4 Nova Southeastern 4, No. 13 Southwest Baptist 0 No. 5 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 12 West Virginia State 0 No. 8 Flagler 4, No. 9 St. Mary's (TX) 2 No. 2 Central Oklahoma 4, No. 15 Washburn 0 No. 3 UIndy 4, No. 14 Wilmington (DE) 0 No. 6 Columbus State 4, No. 11 Cameron 0 No. 7 Azusa Pacific 4, No. 10 Indiana (PA) 0 Click or tap here to view the interactive championship bracket. Quarterfinals for the 2022 championship begin on Wednesday, May 18. Below are the matchups and schedule: No. 1 Barry vs. No. 8 Flager | 4 p.m. ET No. 2 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Azusa Pacific | 4 p.m. ET No. 3 UIndy vs. No. 6 Columbus State | 4 p.m. ET No. 4 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 5 Hawaii Pacific | 4 p.m. ET
7:01 pm, May 11, 2022
Here are the first round matchups in the 2022 DII women's tennis championship 
The first round of the 2022 DII women's tennis championship starts Tuesday, May 17. Click here to view the full bracket. Here are Tuesday's matchups (all times EST): No. 1 Barry vs. No. 16 Franklin Pierce, 12 p.m. No. 8 Flagler vs. No. 9 St. Mary's (TX), 12 p.m. No. 5 Hawaii Pacific vs. No. 12 West Virginia State, 12 p.m. No. 4 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 13 Southwest Baptist, 12 p.m. No. 3 UIndy vs. No. 14 Wilmington (DE), 4 p.m. No. 6 Columbus State vs. No. 11 Cameron, 4 p.m. No. 7 Azusa Pacific vs. No. 10 Indiana (PA), 4 p.m. No. 2 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Washburn, 4 p.m.
2:00 pm, May 7, 2022
Day 2 of DII women's tennis regionals has concluded 
The final day of the DII women's tennis regionals took place Saturday. Thirteen matchups closed out this round of the tournament. Azusa Pacific, St. Mary's (TX) and Hawaii Pacific have already punched their tickets to the next round with wins on Friday. Click or tap here to view the complete regional bracket. Here are the complete results for Saturday's regional matchups: Barry 4, West Alabama 0 Nova Southeastern 4, Saint Leo 1 UIndy 4, Wayne State (MI) 0 Southwest Baptist 4, Grand Valley State 2 Central Oklahoma 4, Missouri Western 1 Franklin Pierce 4, Dist. Columbia 0 Wilmington (DE) 4, Le Moyne 0 Columbus State 4, North Georgia 2 Flagler 4, Newberry 0 Indiana (PA) 4, Slippery Rock 0 Cameron 4, Angelo State 1 Washburn 4, Augustana 3 West Virginia State 4, Charleston 3
11:09 pm, May 5, 2022
Day 1 of DII women's tennis regionals has concluded
The first day of the DII women's tennis regionals has come to a close. Friday's winners will return to action Saturday for the final day of regionals. Saturday's winners will advance to the championship rounds. Click or tap here to see every regional bracket. Here's a look at Friday's results: Wayne State 4, Tiffin 1 West Alabama 4, Lynn 0 Southwest Baptist 4, Findlay 2 Nova Southeastern 4, Benedict 0 Flagler 4, Mount Olive 0 Missouri Western 4, Harding 0 Slippery Rock 4, West Liberty 0 Le Moyne 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 2 Franklin Pierce 4, Queens (NY) 1 Grand Valley State 4, Drury 1 North Georgia 4, Wingate 2 Saint Leo 4, AUM 0 Newberry 4, Queens (NC) 3 Charleston (WV) 4, Shaw 0 Southeastern Oklahoma 4, Washburn 0 St. Mary's (TX) 4, Midwestern State 1 West Virginia State 4, Mercyhurst 1 Azusa Pacific 4, Fresno Pacific 1 Hawaii Pacific 4, Point Loma 2
12:32 am, May 4, 2022
2022 NCAA Division II women's tennis championship selections revealed 
Selections for the 2022 DII women's tennis championship were announced on Tuesday night. There will be 48 teams participating in the 2022 NCAA Division II women's Tennis Championship. UIndy earned one of the 20 automatic qualification spots in the 2022 tournament. Click here to view the full release | Click or tap here for regional brackets
12:40 pm, May 3, 2022
How to watch the 2022 DII women's tennis selection show 
Joe Robbins | NCAA Photos 
The 2022 DII women's tennis championship selection show will stream at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, on NCAA.com. On May 6-7, a maximum of 48 teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 preliminary-round tournaments to determine the 16-team field. There will be 20 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. Bid allocations are as follows: Atlantic 7 South 7 Central 6 South Central 4 East 6 Southeast 7 Midwest 7 West 4 The final site dates are May 17-21 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. You can click or tap here to read the pre-championship manual, which includes full format explanations and additional championship information
2:56 pm, April 29, 2022
DII women's tennis championship history 
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images 
Barry won the 2021 DII women's tennis championship. The Buccaneers have won six of the last 10 titles, including the last four. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Barry 4-0 UIndy Surprise, Az. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 Barry 4-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz. 2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo. 2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky. 2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas 2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida 2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida 1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida 1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla. 1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis 1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif. 1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif. 1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M 1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis 1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis 1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State 1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge 1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif. 1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn. 1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif. 1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville * Armstrong's participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.