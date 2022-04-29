The DII women's tennis selection show is set for May 3

Last Updated 11:55 AM, April 29, 2022NCAA.comThe DII women's tennis selection show is set for May 3Share Barry wins the 2021 DII women's tennis championship 2:38 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:01 pm, April 29, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII women's tennis selection show Joe Robbins | NCAA Photos The 2022 DII women's tennis championship selection show will stream at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, on NCAA.com. On May 6-7, a maximum of 48 teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 preliminary-round tournaments to determine the 16-team field. There will be 20 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. The remaining 16 teams will be selected on an at-large basis on May 11. Bid allocations are as follows: Atlantic 7 South 7 Central 6 South Central 4 East 6 Southeast 7 Midwest 7 West 4 The final site dates are May 17-21 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. You can click or tap here to read the pre-championship manual, which includes full format explanations and additional championship information share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:56 pm, April 29, 2022DII women's tennis championship history C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Barry won the 2021 DII women's tennis championship. The Buccaneers have won six of the last 10 titles, including the last four. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Barry 4-0 UIndy Surprise, Az. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 2019 Barry 4-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz. 2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo. 2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky. 2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas 2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida 2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida 1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida 1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla. 1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis 1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif. 1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif. 1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M 1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis 1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis 1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State 1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge 1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif. 1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn. 1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif. 1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville * Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link