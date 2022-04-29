The DII women's tennis selection show is set for May 3

Joe Robbins | NCAA Photos

The 2022 DII women's tennis championship selection show will stream at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, on NCAA.com.

On May 6-7, a maximum of 48 teams will play a single-elimination tournament at 16 preliminary-round tournaments to determine the 16-team field. There will be 20 conferences that will receive automatic qualification. The remaining 16 teams will be selected on an at-large basis on May 11.

Bid allocations are as follows:

Atlantic 7

South 7

Central 6

South Central 4

East 6

Southeast 7

Midwest 7

West 4

The final site dates are May 17-21 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fla. You can click or tap here to read the pre-championship manual, which includes full format explanations and additional championship information