Last Updated 4:13 PM, May 21, 2021
Barry wins the 2021 DII women's tennis championship
6:20 pm, May 21, 2021
Barry wins the 2021 DII women's tennis championship
2021 DII women's tennis championship: finals full replay
The run continues. No. 2 seed Barry defeated No. 1 seed UIndy, 4-0, to win its fourth-straight national championship in DII women's tennis. With the victory, the Buccaneers became just the second program in DII women's tennis to win four titles in a row. SIU Edwardsville did it from 1986-89. It's also Barry's sixth championship in the sport. Below is a look the completed bracket. Click or tap here for the full stats from the championship match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:25 pm, May 21, 2021No. 1 UIndy vs. No. 2 Barry for the national championship UIndy Athletics The stage is set and the wait is almost over for the top two teams in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championship. No. 1 seed UIndy faces No. 2 seed Barry at 12 p.m. ET today with a national championship on the line. Barry is aiming for its fourth consecutive national championship and sixth overall. UIndy is in pursuit of its first-ever DII women's tennis national championship. You can catch the full match right here on NCAA.com. 12:57 pm, May 20, 2021
DII Women's Tennis Championship: Schedule, scores for the semifinals
2021 DII women's tennis championship: semifinal recap
Barry has won the last three DII women's tennis national championships (and four of the last six) and now it'll try to win its fourth in a row. But in its way stands Central Oklahoma in the semifinals, and the winner will face the winner of UIndy-Columbus State in the national championship.
Here's the schedule for Thursday's semifinal matches:
No. 1 seed UIndy 4, No. 4 seed Columbus State 1
No. 2 seed Barry 4, No. 3 seed Central Oklahoma 1
To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. 7:43 pm, May 19, 2021
DII women's tennis championship: Semifinal scores
UIndy Athletics
Each of the top four seeds in the 2021 NCAA Division II women's tennis championship bracket advanced to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal matches on Wednesday. A national championship is now only two wins away.
Click or tap here to watch a brief recap of Wednesday's quarterfinal matches.
Here's the schedule for the semifinals:
12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20 | No. 1 seed UIndy vs. No. 4 seed Columbus State
12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20 | No. 2 seed Barry vs. No. 3 seed Central Oklahoma
To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. 12:58 pm, May 19, 2021
DII women's tennis championship: Quarterfinal scores
UIndy Athletics
The DII women's tennis championship kicks off Tuesday, May 18, with four quarterfinal matches, where the winners will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday. The finals will be played on Friday, May 21, in Surprise, Arizona, where the Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.
Here's the complete schedule for Tuesday's action:
No. 1 seed UIndy 4, No. 8 seed St. Mary's (TX) 2
No. 2 seed Barry 4, No. 7 seed Franklin Pierce 0
No. 3 seed Central Oklahoma 4, No. 6 seed Indiana (PA) 0
No. 4 seed Columbus State 4, No. 5 seed Hawaii Pacific 3
To view the championship bracket, click or tap here. 12:30 am, May 5, 2021
2021 DII women's tennis championship selections announced
UIndy Athletics
The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII women's tennis championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 19-21, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.
Click or tap here to view the regional brackets.
For the finals bracket, click or tap here. 2:51 pm, April 29, 2021
The DII women's tennis selections are today, May 4
Photo by Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
When: The 2021 DII women's tennis selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4.
Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 DII women's tennis championships are May 19-21 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Ariz. Barry (above) is the defending champion.
Below is the full championship event schedule
Wednesday, May 19 | Quarterfinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
Thursday, May 20 | Semifinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
Friday, May 21 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com 3:04 pm, April 29, 2021
DII women's tennis championship history
DII Women's Tennis Championship: Lynn vs. Barry Full Replay
Barry has won the last three national championships in DII women's tennis.
Here is the complete championship history of DII women's tennis:
YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2019 Barry 4-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz. 2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo. 2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz. 2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz. 2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky. 2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas 2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo. 2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida 2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida 1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida 1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo. 1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla. 1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis 1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif. 1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif. 1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M 1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis 1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis 1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville 1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State 1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge 1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge 1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif. 1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn. 1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif. 1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville
* Armstrong's participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.