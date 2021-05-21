Barry wins the 2021 DII women's tennis championship

2021 DII women's tennis championship: finals full replay

The run continues. No. 2 seed Barry defeated No. 1 seed UIndy, 4-0, to win its fourth-straight national championship in DII women's tennis.

With the victory, the Buccaneers became just the second program in DII women's tennis to win four titles in a row. SIU Edwardsville did it from 1986-89. It's also Barry's sixth championship in the sport.

Below is a look the completed bracket.

Click or tap here for the full stats from the championship match.