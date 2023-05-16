Barry wins the 2023 DII women's tennis team championship

Despite dropping the doubles point — its first point given up all tournament — the top-seeded Barry University Buccaneers rallied in singles to claim their sixth consecutive outdoor team title on Tuesday evening, defeating No. 2 seeded Nova Southeastern, 4-1. The 2023 DII women's tennis championship took place in Orlando, Florida at the USTA Training Center on May 16.

➡️ Click or tap here for the final championship bracket

Below are the scores from the earlier rounds of the championship tournament:

First round

Barry 4, Missouri Western 0

Cameron 4, Charleston (WV) 2

Washburn 4, Azusa Pacific 3

Flagler 4, Wilmington (DE) 0

Hawaii Pacific 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Wayne State (MI) 4, Indiana (PA) 1

Columbus State 4, St. Mary's (TX) 2

Nova Southeastern 4, Drury 0

Quarterfinals

Barry 4, Cameron 0

Flagler 4, Washburn 2

Hawaii Pacific 4, Wayne State (MI) 0

Nova Southeastern 4, Columbus St. 0

Semifinals