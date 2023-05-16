Last Updated 10:40 PM, May 16, 2023

Barry wins the 2023 DII women's tennis team championship

Share
Barry wins 2023 team national championship
3:43:01
1:39 am, May 17, 2023

Barry wins 2023 national outdoor team title

Despite dropping the doubles point — its first point given up all tournament — the top-seeded Barry University Buccaneers rallied in singles to claim their sixth consecutive outdoor team title on Tuesday evening, defeating No. 2 seeded Nova Southeastern, 4-1. The 2023 DII women's tennis championship took place in Orlando, Florida at the USTA Training Center on May 16.

➡️ Click or tap here for the final championship bracket

Below are the scores from the earlier rounds of the championship tournament: 

First round

  • Barry 4, Missouri Western 0
  • Cameron 4, Charleston (WV) 2
  • Washburn 4, Azusa Pacific 3
  • Flagler 4, Wilmington (DE) 0
  • Hawaii Pacific 4, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
  • Wayne State (MI) 4, Indiana (PA) 1
  • Columbus State 4, St. Mary's (TX) 2
  • Nova Southeastern 4, Drury 0

Quarterfinals

  • Barry 4, Cameron 0
  • Flagler 4, Washburn 2
  • Hawaii Pacific 4, Wayne State (MI) 0
  • Nova Southeastern 4, Columbus St. 0

Semifinals

  • Barry 4, Flagler 0
  • Nova Southeastern 4, Hawaii Pacific 2
12:47 pm, May 16, 2023

DII women's tennis championship is set

Nova Southeastern women's tennis

The 2023 DII women's tennis championship match is set as top seeds, No. 1 Barry and No. 2 Nova Southeastern, will compete for the national title.  

➡️ Click or tap here for the full championship bracket

Here’s this year's championship information:

  • WHEN: Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, FL
  • HOW TO WATCH: NCAA.com live stream

 

Below you can find the final scores from the semifinals. 

Semifinal results: 
No. 1 Barry 4, No. 4 Flagler 0 
No. 2 Nova Southeastern 4, No. 3 Hawaii Pacific 2 

Barry has won the last five national titles dating back to 2017.

🏆 Click or tap here for championship history

12:33 pm, May 15, 2023

DII women's tennis semifinal results

Barry women's tennis

The 2023 DII women's tennis semifinal matchups featured No. 1 Barry vs. No. 4 Flagler and No. 2 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 3 Hawaii Pacific for a trip to the national title game. Both matches took place on Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Below you can find the final scores from the semifinals and quarterfinals. 

Semifinal results: 
No. 1 Barry 4, No. 4 Flagler 0 
No. 2 Nova Southeastern 4, No. 3 Hawaii Pacific 2 


Quarterfinal results: 
No. 1 Barry 4, No. 9 Cameron
No. 2 Nova Southeastern 4, No. 7 Columbus state 0 
No. 3 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 6 Wayne State 
No. 4 Flagler 4,  No. 12 Washburn 2 

➡️ Click or tap here for the full championship bracket

The DII women's national championship will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET at USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) in Orlando, FL.

1:18 am, May 11, 2023

Bracket, results for the 2023 DII women's tennis championship

NCAA tennis equipment

The 2023 DII women's tennis championship runs May 12-16 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Here's the tournament schedule and links to follow along the action.

➡️ Click or tap here for the DII women's tennis championship team selections
➡️ Click or tap here for the championship bracket
➡️ Click or tap here for final regional brackets
➡️ Click or tap here for live scoring and results throughout the tournament

1:17 am, May 11, 2023

2023 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 1-2 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 12-16, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region
1.    Charleston (WV) (20-1) AQ
2.    Indiana (PA) (12-9) AQ
3.    Slippery Rock (14-8)
4.    West Virginia St. (8-7)
5.    West Liberty (12-7)
6.    Fairmont St. (13-6)
7.    Shaw (14-4) AQ

Central Region
1.    Northwest Mo. St. (18-4)
2.    Washburn (16-6) AQ
3.    Augustana (SD) (20-3) AQ
4.    Central Okla. (10-10)
5.    Missouri Western (12-6)
6.    Southeastern Okla. (9-12) AQ

East Region
1.    Wilmington (DE) (17-3) AQ
2.    St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) AQ
3.    Jefferson (19-4)
4.    Southern N.H. (14-3) AQ
5.    Dist. Columbia (11-6)

Midwest Region
1.    UIndy (17-5) AQ
2.    Wayne State (MI) (20-3) AQ
3.    Grand Valley St. (14-6)
4.    Findlay (18-5) AQ
5.    Drury (15-5)
6.    Tiffin (18-6)
7.    Michigan Tech (9-7)

South Central Region
1.    Cameron (15-3)
2.    St. Mary’s (TX) (23-4) AQ
3.    Angelo St. (19-5)
4.    Midwestern St. (14-7)

South Region
1.    Barry (22-0) AQ
2.    Nova Southeastern (21-3)
3.    Saint Leo (19-6)
4.    Lynn (18-5)
5.    West Ala. (19-5) AQ
6.    AUM (18-5)
7.    West Florida (14-9)
8.    Benedict (11-7) AQ

Southeast Region
1.    Flagler (19-4) AQ
2.    North Georgia (15-6)
3.    Columbus St. (12-6)
4.    Georgia College (19-4)
5.    Wingate (19-3) AQ
6.    Tusculum (17-6)
7.    Mount Olive (14-11) AQ

West Region
1.    Hawaii Pacific (13-7) AQ
2.    Azusa Pacific (21-5)
3.    CUI (17-3)
4.    Point Loma (15-9)

1:15 am, May 11, 2023

Complete history of the DII women's tennis championship

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2023 Barry 4-1 Nova Southeastern Orlando, Fla.
2022 Barry 4-1 Central Oklahoma Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2021 Barry 4-0 UIndy Surprise, Az.
2020  Canceled due to Covid-19      
2019 Barry 4-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz.
2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo.
2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky.
2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas
2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida
2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida
1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida
1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla.
1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis
1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif.
1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif.
1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M
1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis
1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis
1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State
1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge
1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif.
1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn.
1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif.
1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville

* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.