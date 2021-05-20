Last Updated 5:42 PM, May 20, 2021
NCAA.com

Live coverage of the 2021 DII women's tennis championship

2021 DII women's tennis championship: semifinal full replay
2:02:08
6:24 pm, May 20, 2021

No. 1 UIndy and No. 2 Barry will meet for the championship Friday

UIndy Athletics No. 1 seed UIndy will play No. 2 seed Barry in the national championship.

The top two teams in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championship will meet at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21 with the national championship on the line. No. 1 seed UIndy will face No. 2 seed Barry, as the latter aims for its fourth consecutive national championship and sixth overall. UIndy will try to win its first-ever DII women's tennis national championship.

Here's the schedule for the national championship:

  • 12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21 | No. 1 UIndy vs. No. 2 Barry
NCAA.com The DII womn's tennis championship bracket.

Both finalists advanced to the national championship after defeating their respective semifinal opponents 4-1:

Watch a brief recap of the two semifinal matches here.

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here

12:57 pm, May 20, 2021

DII Women's Tennis Championship: Schedule, scores for the semifinals

Columbus State Athletics Columbus State will face top-seeded UIndy in the semifinals.

Barry has won the last three DII women's tennis national championships (and four of the last six) and now it'll try to win its fourth in a row. But in its way stands Central Oklahoma in the semifinals, and the winner will face the winner of UIndy-Columbus State in the national championship.

Here's the schedule for Thursday's semifinal matches:

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here

7:43 pm, May 19, 2021

DII women's tennis championship: Semifinal scores

UIndy Athletics UIndy advanced to the semifinals.

Each of the top four seeds in the 2021 NCAA Division II women's tennis championship bracket advanced to the semifinals after winning their respective quarterfinal matches on Wednesday. A national championship is now only two wins away.

Click or tap here to watch a brief recap of Wednesday's quarterfinal matches.

Here's the schedule for the semifinals:

  • 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20 | No. 1 seed UIndy vs. No. 4 seed Columbus State
  • 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20 | No. 2 seed Barry vs. No. 3 seed Central Oklahoma

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here

12:58 pm, May 19, 2021

DII women's tennis championship: Quarterfinal scores

UIndy Athletics No. 1 seed UIndy will face No. 8 seed St. Mary's in the quarterfinals.

The DII women's tennis championship kicks off Tuesday, May 18, with four quarterfinal matches, where the winners will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday. The finals will be played on Friday, May 21, in Surprise, Arizona, where the Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts.

Here's the complete schedule for Tuesday's action:

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here

12:30 am, May 5, 2021

2021 DII women's tennis championship selections announced

UIndy Athletics UIndy women's tennis

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 36 teams that will be participating in the 2021 DII women’s tennis championship.

Preliminary-rounds will be played May 7-11 at eight regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 19-21, at Surprise, Arizona. The Pacific West Conference and the City of Surprise will serve as hosts. 

Click or tap here to view the regional brackets. For the finals bracket, click or tap here

2:51 pm, April 29, 2021

The DII women's tennis selections are today, May 4

Photo by Matt Marriott/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Barry celebrates the 2019 DII women's tennis title.
When: The 2021 DII women's tennis selection show is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4.
Where: The show will stream here on NCAA.com.
 

The 2021 DII women's tennis championships are May 19-21 at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Ariz. Barry (above) is the defending champion.

Below is the full championship event schedule

  • Wednesday, May 19 | Quarterfinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Thursday, May 20 | Semifinals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com
  • Friday, May 21 | Finals | 12 p.m. ET on NCAA.com

 

3:04 pm, April 29, 2021

DII women's tennis championship history

DII Women's Tennis Championship: Lynn vs. Barry Full Replay

Barry  has won the last three national championships in DII women's tennis. 

Here is the complete championship history of DII women's tennis:

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2019 Barry 4-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2018 Barry 5-0 West Florida Surprise, Ariz.
2017 Barry 5-0 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2016 Armstrong* 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Denver, Colo.
2015 Armstrong* 5-2 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2014 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2013 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 BYU-Hawaii Louisville, Ky.
2011 Barry 5-3 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2010 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic 5-2 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic 5-1 Lynn Houston, Texas
2007 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 West Florida Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2006 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2005 Armstrong Atlantic 5-3 BYU-Hawaii Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2004 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Lynn Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 BYU-Hawaii 5-3 Barry Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2002 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Lynn 5-3 BYU-Hawaii West Florida
2000 BYU-Hawaii 5-0 Lynn West Florida
1999 BYU-Hawaii 5-1 Armstrong Atlantic West Florida
1998 Lynn 5-2 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lynn 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Springfield, Mo.
1996 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Abilene Christian Central Okla.
1995 Armstrong Atlantic 4-0 Grand Canyon UC Davis
1994 North Florida 6-0 Cal Poly Pomona Industry, Calif.
1993 UC Davis 5-1 Cal Poly Industry, Calif.
1992 Cal Poly Pomona 5-0 Grand Canyon West Tex. A&M
1991 Cal Poly Pomona 5-3 UC Davis UC Davis
1990 UC Davis 5-3 Cal Poly Pomona UC Davis
1989 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 UC Davis SIU Edwardsville
1988 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal Poly Sonoma State
1987 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Abilene Christian Cal St. Northridge
1986 SIU Edwardsville 5-4 Cal St. Northridge Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chattanooga 8-1 Notre Dame (Cal.) Bakersfield, Calif.
1984 Chattanooga 8-1 SIU Edwardsville Chattanooga, Tenn.
1983 Chattanooga 5-4 UC Davis Pomona, Calif.
1982 Cal St. Northridge 15-13 Cal St. Bakersfield SIU Edwardsville

* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.