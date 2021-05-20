Live coverage of the 2021 DII women's tennis championship

UIndy Athletics

The top two teams in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Championship will meet at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21 with the national championship on the line. No. 1 seed UIndy will face No. 2 seed Barry, as the latter aims for its fourth consecutive national championship and sixth overall. UIndy will try to win its first-ever DII women's tennis national championship.

Here's the schedule for the national championship:

12 p.m. ET on Friday, May 21 | No. 1 UIndy vs. No. 2 Barry

NCAA.com

Both finalists advanced to the national championship after defeating their respective semifinal opponents 4-1:

Watch a brief recap of the two semifinal matches here.

To view the championship bracket, click or tap here.