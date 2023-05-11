Live updates: 2023 DII women's tennis championship
Bracket, results for the 2023 DII women's tennis championship
The 2023 DII women's tennis championship runs May 12-16 at USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
Here's the tournament schedule and links to follow along the action.
- May 12: First round begins at 8 a.m. ET | Live stats, streams
- May 13: Quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m. | Live stats, streams
- May 15: Semifinals at 4 p.m. | NCAA.com live stream
- May 16: National championship at 6 p.m. | NCAA.com live stream
➡️ Click or tap here for the DII women's tennis championship team selections
➡️ Click or tap here for the championship bracket
➡️ Click or tap here for final regional brackets
➡️ Click or tap here for live scoring and results throughout the tournament
2023 NCAA Division II women’s tennis championship selections
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 1-2 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 12-16, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
Atlantic Region
1. Charleston (WV) (20-1) AQ
2. Indiana (PA) (12-9) AQ
3. Slippery Rock (14-8)
4. West Virginia St. (8-7)
5. West Liberty (12-7)
6. Fairmont St. (13-6)
7. Shaw (14-4) AQ
Central Region
1. Northwest Mo. St. (18-4)
2. Washburn (16-6) AQ
3. Augustana (SD) (20-3) AQ
4. Central Okla. (10-10)
5. Missouri Western (12-6)
6. Southeastern Okla. (9-12) AQ
East Region
1. Wilmington (DE) (17-3) AQ
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) AQ
3. Jefferson (19-4)
4. Southern N.H. (14-3) AQ
5. Dist. Columbia (11-6)
Midwest Region
1. UIndy (17-5) AQ
2. Wayne State (MI) (20-3) AQ
3. Grand Valley St. (14-6)
4. Findlay (18-5) AQ
5. Drury (15-5)
6. Tiffin (18-6)
7. Michigan Tech (9-7)
South Central Region
1. Cameron (15-3)
2. St. Mary’s (TX) (23-4) AQ
3. Angelo St. (19-5)
4. Midwestern St. (14-7)
South Region
1. Barry (22-0) AQ
2. Nova Southeastern (21-3)
3. Saint Leo (19-6)
4. Lynn (18-5)
5. West Ala. (19-5) AQ
6. AUM (18-5)
7. West Florida (14-9)
8. Benedict (11-7) AQ
Southeast Region
1. Flagler (19-4) AQ
2. North Georgia (15-6)
3. Columbus St. (12-6)
4. Georgia College (19-4)
5. Wingate (19-3) AQ
6. Tusculum (17-6)
7. Mount Olive (14-11) AQ
West Region
1. Hawaii Pacific (13-7) AQ
2. Azusa Pacific (21-5)
3. CUI (17-3)
4. Point Loma (15-9)
Complete history of the DII women's tennis championship
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Barry
|4-1
|Central Oklahoma
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2021
|Barry
|4-0
|UIndy
|Surprise, Az.
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|2019
|Barry
|4-2
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2018
|Barry
|5-0
|West Florida
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|Barry
|5-0
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2016
|Armstrong*
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Armstrong*
|5-2
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2013
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|BYU-Hawaii
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Barry
|5-3
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2010
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-1
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-2
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-1
|Lynn
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|West Florida
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2006
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2004
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Lynn
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-3
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Lynn
|5-3
|BYU-Hawaii
|West Florida
|2000
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-0
|Lynn
|West Florida
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii
|5-1
|Armstrong Atlantic
|West Florida
|1998
|Lynn
|5-2
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lynn
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Armstrong Atlantic
|4-0
|Abilene Christian
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Armstrong Atlantic
|4-0
|Grand Canyon
|UC Davis
|1994
|North Florida
|6-0
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Industry, Calif.
|1993
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Industry, Calif.
|1992
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-0
|Grand Canyon
|West Tex. A&M
|1991
|Cal Poly Pomona
|5-3
|UC Davis
|UC Davis
|1990
|UC Davis
|5-3
|Cal Poly Pomona
|UC Davis
|1989
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|UC Davis
|SIU Edwardsville
|1988
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal Poly
|Sonoma State
|1987
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Abilene Christian
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|SIU Edwardsville
|5-4
|Cal St. Northridge
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|Notre Dame (Cal.)
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|1984
|Chattanooga
|8-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1983
|Chattanooga
|5-4
|UC Davis
|Pomona, Calif.
|1982
|Cal St. Northridge
|15-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|SIU Edwardsville
* Armstrong’s participation in the 2015 and 2016 championship was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.