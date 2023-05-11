Live updates: 2023 DII women's tennis championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Committee has selected the 48 teams that will be participating in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship. Preliminary-rounds will be played May 1-2 at sixteen regional sites. The winning team from each site will advance to the finals, May 12-16, in Orlando, Florida. Rollins College and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

Atlantic Region

1. Charleston (WV) (20-1) AQ

2. Indiana (PA) (12-9) AQ

3. Slippery Rock (14-8)

4. West Virginia St. (8-7)

5. West Liberty (12-7)

6. Fairmont St. (13-6)

7. Shaw (14-4) AQ

Central Region

1. Northwest Mo. St. (18-4)

2. Washburn (16-6) AQ

3. Augustana (SD) (20-3) AQ

4. Central Okla. (10-10)

5. Missouri Western (12-6)

6. Southeastern Okla. (9-12) AQ

East Region

1. Wilmington (DE) (17-3) AQ

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) AQ

3. Jefferson (19-4)

4. Southern N.H. (14-3) AQ

5. Dist. Columbia (11-6)

Midwest Region

1. UIndy (17-5) AQ

2. Wayne State (MI) (20-3) AQ

3. Grand Valley St. (14-6)

4. Findlay (18-5) AQ

5. Drury (15-5)

6. Tiffin (18-6)

7. Michigan Tech (9-7)

South Central Region

1. Cameron (15-3)

2. St. Mary’s (TX) (23-4) AQ

3. Angelo St. (19-5)

4. Midwestern St. (14-7)

South Region

1. Barry (22-0) AQ

2. Nova Southeastern (21-3)

3. Saint Leo (19-6)

4. Lynn (18-5)

5. West Ala. (19-5) AQ

6. AUM (18-5)

7. West Florida (14-9)

8. Benedict (11-7) AQ

Southeast Region

1. Flagler (19-4) AQ

2. North Georgia (15-6)

3. Columbus St. (12-6)

4. Georgia College (19-4)

5. Wingate (19-3) AQ

6. Tusculum (17-6)

7. Mount Olive (14-11) AQ

West Region

1. Hawaii Pacific (13-7) AQ

2. Azusa Pacific (21-5)

3. CUI (17-3)

4. Point Loma (15-9)