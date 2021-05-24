Live coverage of the 2021 DIII women's tennis championship

Wesleyan Athletics

Just four teams remain in the hunt for the 2021 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championship after Monday's quarterfinal matches. Two teams — Emory and Wesleyan — swept their opponents and each team that advanced to the semifinals won their respective match by at least three points.

Here's the schedule for the semifinals:

10 a.m. ET, Tuesday, May 25 | Wesleyan (CT) vs. Kenyon

10 a.m. ET, Tuesday, May 25 | Tufts vs. Emory

💻 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket

🖨 Click or tap here to see the bracket in PDF form

NCAA.com

Here are the results from the quarterfinals: